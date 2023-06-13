Who Is Treat Williams’ Wife? All About Pam Van Sant

Throughout his acclaimed Hollywood career, Treat Williams has had the support of his wife.



The Everwood and Hair star — who died on June 12 at age 71 — married Pamela Van Sant in 1988 and they welcomed two children together, son Gill in 1992 and daughter Ellie in 1998.



Since tying the knot, Van Sant has been by Williams' side on red carpets and other events; among them was the 48th Emmy Awards, when he was recognized with a nod for his work on The Late Shift in 1996.



But in recent years, you could see her even more often on her husband's Instagram, as Williams frequently shared heartfelt tributes to Van Sant on Instagram.



Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

For example, Williams celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 by posting a solo photo of his wife and pairing it with the caption, “Happy Woman’s Day to my girl for life." The February prior, he thanked her for “marrying me.”



Here’s everything to know about the late Williams’ wife, Van Sant.



She married Treat in 1988

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Prior to his marriage, Williams was frequently spotted out in the '80s with friends including Christopher Reeve, Liza Minnelli and Marilu Henner, and dated actresses including Dana Delany and, reportedly, Laura Dern.



But in 1988, Williams tied the knot with Van Sant, whom he referred to as his “girl for life.” Over the course of their 35-year long marriage, the two have been by each other’s side — from stepping out alongside each other in Hollywood to raising a family together in recent years.



She’s an actress and producer

Treat Williams Instagram

Van Sant also acted and served as a producer; according to her IMDb page, she worked on a television series called American Masters in 1995.



She’s the mother of two children

Treat Williams/Instagram

Van Sant is the mother of two children with Treat.



The couple’s first child is son Gill, who was born in December 1992. A few years later, Van Sant and Williams welcomed their second child, daughter Elinor “Ellie,” in September 1998.



Both of their children grew up on sets and red carpets for their father’s movie and TV projects. Gill dabbled in acting like his parents, though it remains unclear if Ellie gave it a shot too.



Now, Gill is a talented artist, and often posts photos of his work on Instagram. Plus, he has an interest in music, often sharing his beatboxes and songs on social media. Gill's also outspoken about several social justice causes.



Ellie is a recent graduate of The University of Vermont. After school, she moved to Los Angeles, where she and her father spent time together. In April, the father-daughter duo took a trip together to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.



She’s a dog mom, too!

treat williams/instagram

In addition to Gill and Ellie, Van Sant is a mother of two pups: Woody and Nash. From snuggles on the couch to dining out at restaurants with their human parents, Williams often shared the cutest photos of their furry friends on his Instagram.



She resides in Vermont

Treat Williams Instagram

While Williams often traveled all over the country for work and the couple kept an apartment in New York for his work, the two made Vermont their primary residence more than 30 years ago. In addition to sharing their day-to-day happenings from their beautiful farm house in the snow, the late actor opened up about his love for the state prior to his death.

"Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here," he told Vermont Magazine in 2022. "I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, 'I love where I live.' I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont."