Who Is Ronda Rousey's Husband? All About Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are one athletic couple.

The pair, who are both mixed martial artists and former UFC fighters, confirmed their relationship in October 2015 when Browne shared on The MMA Hour, “She’s my woman and I am her man.”

A few months after they got engaged, the couple wed in Browne’s native Hawaii on Aug. 26, 2017.

In September 2021, Rousey and Browne welcomed their first child together, a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Browne also has two sons from his first marriage.



The WWE star celebrated her and Browne's fifth wedding anniversary in August 2022 with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Every day, I do. ❤️Thank you for the 5 best years of my life 🙏🏼 Happy Anniversary @travisbrownemma #stillbestfriends," she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white wedding photos.



So, who is Ronda Rousey’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Travis Browne and his relationship with the wrestler.

He’s a former UFC fighter

Rey Del Rio/Getty

Browne is a former UFC fighter, having retired from the sport in 2017. Growing up, martial arts was not his primary sport, as he explained to UFC in 2011.

“I didn’t start doing any kind of martial arts until I was 23 or 24 and that was when I started playing jiu-jitsu,” he said. “Before that I played basketball and I was always an athlete coming up but I wasn’t into any one-on-one sports, it was always team sports.”

After discovering jiu-jitsu, Browne then began to transition into mixed martial arts and it wasn't long before the sport became his main focus.

“I started doing kickboxing, standup and all that kind of stuff, and then I started putting it all together, so that’s when I started fighting in MMA,” he continued. “I played the 2, 3 and 4 position so the guard, shooting forward and power forward, and I played one year in college. Then I just stopped going to school, which I regret doing, but it’s led me to where I am now.”

He hosts a podcast

Instagram/Ronda Rousey

Since retiring, Browne has been busy with other endeavors, including his podcast Tough Business.

The former UFC fighter co-hosts the show, which is described as "a raw, rough, real, small business survival guide," with entrepreneur John Fosco. He and Fosco give business and life advice to their listeners, and Browne often promotes the show on his Instagram.

He’s from Hawaii

Instagram/Ronda Rousey

Browne was born and raised in Hawaii, and is very proud of his Hawaiian roots. While speaking with UFC in 2011, he discussed his upbringing.

“I was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and for me it was a typical childhood, but I was a little rough around the edges,” he said. “We had very little supervision growing up, so we were able to do pretty much what we wanted to do as kids. Growing up in a Hawaiian household that’s a toddler’s dream."

He added: "It’s like you’re being raised in a village with all your aunts and uncles, and your cousins are always around, so there’s always that family feeling you get.”

He and Rousey got married in 2017

Ethan Miller/Getty



Rousey confirmed her and Browne's engagement in April 2017, sharing the news on Instagram with a hilarious photoshopped image of her in a black suit carrying Browne in a white wedding gown.

The WWE star later revealed details of Browne’s proposal, which took place in New Zealand, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall. Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment,” she told the hosts.

Four months later, the couple tied the knot on Aug. 26, 2017, in Hawaii. Rousey wore a lace mermaid style gown by designer Galia Lahav and they exchanged their vows in a outdoor Hawaiian ceremony.

Browne shared a series of black-and-white wedding photos of the two of them on Instagram, captioned: “What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017.”



He and Rousey welcomed their daughter in 2021

Instagram/Ronda Rousey

Browne and Rousey announced the birth of their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, on Instagram on Sept. 27, 2021. The couple had previously announced Rousey’s pregnancy in a YouTube video in April 2021.

Rousey shared a photo of the newborn underneath her t-shirt with a hand resting against her chest, as well as one of the infant's hands on top of her father's tattooed arm. She captioned the post with her daughter's name.

Browne also shared the happy news on his own Instagram, writing, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

He has two children from a previous marriage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to La'akea, Browne is also a father to two sons, Keawe and Kaleo Browne, from a previous marriage. The boys both play football, and Browne often attends their games, sharing videos on Instagram. Browne recently shared that both his sons got offers to play football for the University of Hawaii.

He also gave his sons a shout-out in an April 2020 post about their family ranch.

“My Happy Place!!! @rondarousey #kaleo and #keawe have been there with me from the beginning ... from not knowing what to do, to figuring out what to do!!" he wrote. "I Love My Family, I Love what we stand for! Follow our journey @browsey_acres .. from our f--- ups to our triumphs we will share them all! Everyone in this family plays an important role!”

He and Rousey own two ranches

Instagram/Ronda Rousey

Together, Browne and Rousey own a ranch in Oregon called Browsey Acres, where they raise cows, chickens and more. The couple also own a ranch in California.

They often post on Instagram about their various animals, as well as the meat products they sell locally. The pair also practice regenerative farming on the ranch, which Browne wrote about on Instagram, noting: “We are working towards sustainability every day at our California ranch as well!”

He loves to cook

Instagram/Ronda Rousey

Browne is passionate about cooking, and often shares his creations on Instagram. Some of his favorite dishes include duck egg omelettes, chicken stir fry and London broil.

Rousey is also an amateur chef and cooking is an activity the couple enjoy doing together. During the pandemic, the WWE star created a series on her YouTube channel called Ronda's Quarantine Kitchen, in which she shared easy recipes for her followers to try to pass the time. Browne frequently made appearances in the videos and even hosted his own episode, sharing his recipe for ginger duck; at the end of the video, he served his dish to Rousey and they shared a sweet kiss.