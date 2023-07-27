Who Is Kelly Rowland's Husband? All About Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon's love feels like destiny.

The pair met during Rowland's Destiny's Child days. However, she and the talent manager didn't "get serious" until almost 10 years later.

After getting engaged in 2013, the couple wed the following year in Costa Rica in an intimate ceremony. They went on to welcome two sons: Titan Jewell in 2014 and Noah Jon in 2021.

The "Motivation" singer has said that meeting and falling in love with Weatherspoon changed her perspective on marriage.

"Before I was married, I was like, 'Well, if it doesn't work, you just get a divorce,' " Rowland told PEOPLE in May 2020. "[But now,] that's not an option for me. That's not an option for me because I know I have a good man. I know I have someone that loves me unconditionally, and we're gonna sort this thing out, we're gonna figure it out. Above anything, we've got faith, and we've got each other."

She added: "Marriage means a lot to me. It's something that I hold very sacred."

So, who is Kelly Rowland's husband? Here's everything to know about Tim Weatherspoon.

He's a talent manager

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Though little is known about his background, Weatherspoon has worked in the entertainment industry for several years.

He worked with Destiny's Child in the early 2000s, which is how he and Rowland first met. Following the group's disbandment in 2006, the pair continued to work closely together. Over the years, Weatherspoon has posted several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of Rowland, including a 2013 shot of her recording music in the studio with Pharrell Williams and a backstage picture of her reuniting with Destiny's Child for Beyoncé's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2013.

While the couple "no longer work together anymore," as Rowland told Erwin McManus in 2020, he is still very supportive of her career.

"He is so talented, and he just really pushes me to always be the best version of myself, and I'm so grateful for that," she said.

He fell in love with Rowland on their first date

Jerritt Clark/Getty

When the two started dating, Rowland said it was love at first date for Weatherspoon.

"He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date," Rowland told ABC News in January 2017. "I knew the third date. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I got nervous — to be completely honest — because I was like, this feels like my husband."

He proposed to Rowland over Skype

Tim Weatherspoon Instagram

Due to the long-distance nature of their relationship at the time, Weatherspoon popped the question to Rowland in a video call on Skype while she was in Bulgaria.

"He put a ring on it," Rowland said during a 2013 appearance on The Queen Latifah Show. "We've kept it very, very low — for years, to be completely honest."

She added, "He asked me first on Skype, and I was like, 'We're so far away from each other.' But it was so late, I remember we were both just kinda like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say 'yes.' I was like, 'I got my best friend to ride through life with.' "

"He really is my best friend," she concluded.

He and Rowland got married in 2014

Presley Ann/Getty

After the news of their engagement broke, Rowland told PEOPLE in 2013 that she wanted a small wedding ceremony.

"I think we just really want it to be us and our pastor. That's it," she said. "I mean, we are the only two that's going to be in the marriage."

When they tied the knot on May 9, 2014, the destination wedding — though still intimate — included a few more guests than the couple and their officiant. Hosted at two private residences in Costa Rica, Rowland's Destiny's Child bandmates, Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more attended.

He and Rowland share two children

Kelly Rowland with her family. Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Rowland and Weatherspoon welcomed their first child together, son Titan, on Nov. 4, 2014. Noah Jon joined the family on Jan. 21, 2021, and Titan's "excitement was through the roof" when he first met his baby brother.

Rowland posted a photo of the meeting on Instagram with the caption: "Flashback Friday to the day I brought Noah home to meet his big brother TITAN! ... And watching my family multiply has been my hearts joy."

On Father's Day in 2021, Weatherspoon shared a photo of him walking on the beach with his two sons and penned a sweet note in the caption. "Building sons whose hearts will be clear, whose goal will be high, sons who will master himself, sons who will reach into the future but never forget the past," the proud father wrote.

He's a dedicated father

Kelly Rowland Instagram

Rowland frequently shares her husband's fatherly moments on social media, highlighting Weatherspoon's dedication to their sons.

In May 2020, Rowland revealed to PEOPLE that she and Weatherspoon are teaching their sons self-love through daily affirmations. After giving Titan a pep-talk on his Black roots, Rowland said she overheard her older son tell Weatherspoon: "Daddy, I am Black and handsome and great.' "

"We wrote it on his mirror," Rowland added. "It's actually written on his mirror, 'I am smart. I am brave. I am kind. I am wonderful. I am Black. I am excited.' "

He and Rowland regularly attend couples therapy

Kelly Rowland Instagram

Weatherspoon and Rowland's marriage has been going strong since 2014, partly due to attending couples therapy regularly.

"We go to therapy every week, and we're so proud of it," Rowland told PEOPLE in 2020. "It's just to keep the relationship and the space of communication open, [so we're] ready for each other."

She continued, "I have a husband who supports me and is there for me and loves me, and I'm the same for him. I met my best friend. There's nothing that we can't talk about. When I meet an older couple, I always ask them, 'What's the one thing that can break up a marriage?' They're like, 'money and communication.' With every challenge, there is a solution, and I think he and I have grown to talk about everything."

He and Rowland keep their marriage fun

Kelly Rowland Instagram

After years of marriage, Weatherspoon and Rowland know how to keep the flame alive, and the "Coffee" singer revealed her sexy secrets to PEOPLE in 2020.

"As far as sex is concerned, I'm like, 'Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something, then it needs to happen," Rowland said. "We spice things up a bit and keep it fun."

She added, "When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we'll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship."