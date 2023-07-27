Who Is Kelly Rowland's Husband? All About Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon have been married since 2014

By Vandana Pawa
Published on July 27, 2023 04:19PM EDT
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon attend 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon's love feels like destiny.

The pair met during Rowland's Destiny's Child days. However, she and the talent manager didn't "get serious" until almost 10 years later.

After getting engaged in 2013, the couple wed the following year in Costa Rica in an intimate ceremony. They went on to welcome two sons: Titan Jewell in 2014 and Noah Jon in 2021.

The "Motivation" singer has said that meeting and falling in love with Weatherspoon changed her perspective on marriage.

"Before I was married, I was like, 'Well, if it doesn't work, you just get a divorce,' " Rowland told PEOPLE in May 2020. "[But now,] that's not an option for me. That's not an option for me because I know I have a good man. I know I have someone that loves me unconditionally, and we're gonna sort this thing out, we're gonna figure it out. Above anything, we've got faith, and we've got each other."

She added: "Marriage means a lot to me. It's something that I hold very sacred."

So, who is Kelly Rowland's husband? Here's everything to know about Tim Weatherspoon.

He's a talent manager

Kelly Rowland, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, and Tim Weatherspoon attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Though little is known about his background, Weatherspoon has worked in the entertainment industry for several years.

He worked with Destiny's Child in the early 2000s, which is how he and Rowland first met. Following the group's disbandment in 2006, the pair continued to work closely together. Over the years, Weatherspoon has posted several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of Rowland, including a 2013 shot of her recording music in the studio with Pharrell Williams and a backstage picture of her reuniting with Destiny's Child for Beyoncé's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2013.

While the couple "no longer work together anymore," as Rowland told Erwin McManus in 2020, he is still very supportive of her career.

"He is so talented, and he just really pushes me to always be the best version of myself, and I'm so grateful for that," she said.

He fell in love with Rowland on their first date

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland
Jerritt Clark/Getty

When the two started dating, Rowland said it was love at first date for Weatherspoon.

"He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date," Rowland told ABC News in January 2017. "I knew the third date. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I got nervous — to be completely honest — because I was like, this feels like my husband."

He proposed to Rowland over Skype

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon
Tim Weatherspoon Instagram

Due to the long-distance nature of their relationship at the time, Weatherspoon popped the question to Rowland in a video call on Skype while she was in Bulgaria.

"He put a ring on it," Rowland said during a 2013 appearance on The Queen Latifah Show. "We've kept it very, very low — for years, to be completely honest."

She added, "He asked me first on Skype, and I was like, 'We're so far away from each other.' But it was so late, I remember we were both just kinda like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say 'yes.' I was like, 'I got my best friend to ride through life with.' "

"He really is my best friend," she concluded.

He and Rowland got married in 2014

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Presley Ann/Getty

After the news of their engagement broke, Rowland told PEOPLE in 2013 that she wanted a small wedding ceremony.

"I think we just really want it to be us and our pastor. That's it," she said. "I mean, we are the only two that's going to be in the marriage."

When they tied the knot on May 9, 2014, the destination wedding — though still intimate — included a few more guests than the couple and their officiant. Hosted at two private residences in Costa Rica, Rowland's Destiny's Child bandmates, Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more attended.

He and Rowland share two children

Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland with her family. Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Rowland and Weatherspoon welcomed their first child together, son Titan, on Nov. 4, 2014. Noah Jon joined the family on Jan. 21, 2021, and Titan's "excitement was through the roof" when he first met his baby brother.

Rowland posted a photo of the meeting on Instagram with the caption: "Flashback Friday to the day I brought Noah home to meet his big brother TITAN! ... And watching my family multiply has been my hearts joy."

On Father's Day in 2021, Weatherspoon shared a photo of him walking on the beach with his two sons and penned a sweet note in the caption. "Building sons whose hearts will be clear, whose goal will be high, sons who will master himself, sons who will reach into the future but never forget the past," the proud father wrote.

He's a dedicated father

Tim Weatherspoon and his kids
Kelly Rowland Instagram

Rowland frequently shares her husband's fatherly moments on social media, highlighting Weatherspoon's dedication to their sons.

In May 2020, Rowland revealed to PEOPLE that she and Weatherspoon are teaching their sons self-love through daily affirmations. After giving Titan a pep-talk on his Black roots, Rowland said she overheard her older son tell Weatherspoon: "Daddy, I am Black and handsome and great.' "

"We wrote it on his mirror," Rowland added. "It's actually written on his mirror, 'I am smart. I am brave. I am kind. I am wonderful. I am Black. I am excited.' "

He and Rowland regularly attend couples therapy

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon
Kelly Rowland Instagram

Weatherspoon and Rowland's marriage has been going strong since 2014, partly due to attending couples therapy regularly.

"We go to therapy every week, and we're so proud of it," Rowland told PEOPLE in 2020. "It's just to keep the relationship and the space of communication open, [so we're] ready for each other."

She continued, "I have a husband who supports me and is there for me and loves me, and I'm the same for him. I met my best friend. There's nothing that we can't talk about. When I meet an older couple, I always ask them, 'What's the one thing that can break up a marriage?' They're like, 'money and communication.' With every challenge, there is a solution, and I think he and I have grown to talk about everything."

He and Rowland keep their marriage fun

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon
Kelly Rowland Instagram

After years of marriage, Weatherspoon and Rowland know how to keep the flame alive, and the "Coffee" singer revealed her sexy secrets to PEOPLE in 2020.

"As far as sex is concerned, I'm like, 'Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something, then it needs to happen," Rowland said. "We spice things up a bit and keep it fun."

She added, "When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we'll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship."

Related Articles
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg arrive at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Relationship Timeline
Tina Knowles (L) and Richard Lawson attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection
Who Is Tina Knowles-Lawson's Husband? All About Actor Richard Lawson
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who Is Tori Kelly’s Husband? All About André Murillo
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2
Who Is Lance Bass' Husband? All About Michael Turchin
Beyonce Knowles (C) poses with her father and manager Matthew Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles
All About Beyoncé's Parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Relationship Timeline
Kelly Rowland family
Kelly Rowland Says 'Excitement Was Through the Roof' When Son Titan Met Baby Noah for the First Time
Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Honoree Kerry Washington attend the Bronx Children's Museum Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 2, 2017 in New York City
Celebrities Whose Significant Others We Rarely See
Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Alex Morgan's Husband? All About Soccer Player Servando Carrasco
Kelly Rowland baby
Kelly Rowland Recalls Her Water Breaking in 6-Year-Old Son Titan's Bed Before Welcoming Baby Noah
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Scott Disick (R) Celebrates Birthday with Kourtney Kardashian (L) at Gallery Nightclub at Planet Hollywood on May 27, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline
Kelly Rowland GMA
Kelly Rowland Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Blooper from 'Survivor' Music Video: 'My Wig Flew'