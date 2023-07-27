Who Is Mark Cuban's Wife? All About Tiffany Stewart

Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart have been married since 2002

By
Lia Beck
Lia Beck
Lia Beck

Lia Beck is a contributing writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Weekly and Refinery29.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 10:18AM EDT
Mark and Tiffany Cuban arrive on the red carpet during a NBA Tip-Off Party as part of the 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend
Photo:

David Sherman/NBAE/Getty

While Mark Cuban's business endeavors frequently make headlines, the Shark Tank star is much more private when it comes to his marriage and personal life.

Cuban has been married to his wife, Tiffany Stewart, since 2002, and together the pair share three children: Alexis, Alyssa and Jake. Aside from occasionally joining her husband at events, Stewart maintains a relatively low profile.

The Dallas Mavericks owner also rarely speaks about their relationship publicly. He did commend Stewart shortly after the birth of their first child, though. "She's the best mom in the world, up all the time," Cuban told The Washington Post. "I wouldn't have the temperament, the patience, the willpower to do what she's done."

So, who is Mark Cuban's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Tiffany Stewart and her relationship with the businessman.

She met Cuban at the gym

Mark Cuban and wife Tiffany at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Cuban met Stewart at a gym in Dallas in 1997, according to a 2000 interview with Forbes.

The businessman had moved to the city 15 years prior.

She worked in advertising

Mark Cuban, Alexis Cuban and Tiffany Cuban arrive at the 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Prior to marrying Cuban, Stewart worked in sales at an advertising agency, per Forbes.

In a 2000 New York Times profile of the businessman, Stewart shared that she still thought of herself and Cuban as middle-class people — even though her then-boyfriend had just become a billionaire after selling his internet company Broadcast.com. At the time, she was driving a Honda to her own job and described their Dallas mansion that Cuban purchased as "impractical."

She married Cuban in 2002

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gets a pre-game kiss from his wife, Tiffany, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, April 26, 2014, as the San Antonio Spurs visit the Mavs in Game 3 of a Western Conference quarterfinal
Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty

According to Texas' The Plainview Herald, Cuban and Stewart tied the knot in Barbados on Sept. 21, 2002, five years after they started dating. The wedding was attended by 20 friends and family members.

"We are still happily married and having a blast on our honeymoon," Cuban told the Associated Press after the wedding.

Wedding planner Russell Holloway added, "It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception."

Years later, Cuban revealed details of his proposal to Stewart after a July 2023 Mavericks game. When asked by a reporter if he proposed in front of a castle, as Mavericks player Luka Dončić did when asking his then-girlfriend to marry him, Cuban answered: "Hell no. I was like, let's go Whataburger."

She and Cuban have three children

Mark Cuban (C) with Tiffany Stewart (L) and Alyssa Cuban, Alexis Sofia Cuban, and Jake Cuban at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cuban and Stewart have three kids together: daughters Alexis and Alyssa, as well as son Jake. Though he's well-known for his wealth, Cuban has said he won't spoil his kids just because he can afford it.

"I'm not the dad that's like, 'Oh, you're mad at me? Let me buy you a Ferrari,' " he told PEOPLE in 2020. "My 16-year-old is trying to get a car, and they're like, 'She got Mercedes. She got a Lexus.' I'm like, 'You're getting a Volvo. And if you do really well in class this year, it'll be a new Volvo and not a 10-year-old Volvo.' "

In 2021, Cuban told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants his kids to follow their passions.

"I try to encourage them just to get into whatever they want," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The way to really be successful in my mind is just being able to get excited about something that you wake up every day looking forward to. And then if you can get really good at it, and you want to make money at it, you can. And that's what I try to teach my kids: find something you love to do."

However, he couldn't help but be proud when his son showed interest in entrepreneurship.

"My son, Jake, he's hustling and selling stuff all the time," he said during a July 2023 episode of Kevin Hart's series Hart to Heart, describing his youngest as "a little me."

Cuban threw her an epic birthday party

Mark Cuban (R) and wife Tiffany arrives at the GQ magazine 2006 Men of the Year dinner celebrating the 11th Annual Men of the Year issue at the Sunset Tower Hotel on November 29, 2006 in West Hollywood, California
Frederick M. Brown/Getty

In 2012, Cuban threw Stewart a huge 40th birthday party, complete with a private Jon Bon Jovi concert at their home, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Country music singer Jack Ingram also performed for Stewart and 100 guests. Bon Jovi reportedly gave Stewart an engraved Cartier watch as a birthday present as well.

She attends events with Cuban

Mark and Tiffany Cuban arrive at the State Dinner for China's President President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan at the White House for an official State Visit September 25, 2015 in Washington, D.C
Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty

While Stewart tends to keep private, she has been photographed at major events with her husband. In 2015, Cuban and Stewart attended a White House state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping.

The couple and their children also attended Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2017.

Related Articles
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Michelle Moyer, Dennis Rodman, Trinity Rodman
Who Is Michelle Moyer? All About Trinity Rodman's Mom and Dennis Rodman's Ex-Wife
Jennifer Ashley Harper and Dave Matthews
Who Is Dave Matthews' Wife? All About Jennifer Ashley Harper
Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the European Premiere of "Barbie"
Who Is America Ferrera's Husband? All About Ryan Piers Williams
Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds attend the 2022 ESPYs
Who Is Mookie Betts' Wife? All About Brianna Hammonds
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Ford/Shutterstock (9993409ac) Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher British Curry Awards, London, UK - 26 Nov 2018
Who Is Russell Brand's Wife? All About Laura Gallacher
helsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Who Is Freddie Freeman's Wife? All About Chelsea Freeman
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4"
Who Is Chad Michael Murray’s Wife? All About Sarah Roemer
Pete Alonso and Haley Alonso
Who Is Pete Alonso's Wife? All About Haley Alonso
Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook
Who Is Marcus Mariota's Wife? All About Kiyomi Cook
Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Jon Bon Jovi's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Blair Underwood and Josie Hart attend the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Blair Underwood's Wife? All About Josie Hart
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett
Jimmie Johnson, Chandra Janway
Who Is Jimmie Johnson's Wife? All About Chandra Janway
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra"
Who Is Frankie Valli's Wife? All About Jackie Jacobs
Kenny Pickett (L) and Amy Paternoster the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Who Is Kenny Pickett's Wife? All About Amy Paternoster