Who Is Mark Cuban's Wife? All About Tiffany Stewart

While Mark Cuban's business endeavors frequently make headlines, the Shark Tank star is much more private when it comes to his marriage and personal life.

Cuban has been married to his wife, Tiffany Stewart, since 2002, and together the pair share three children: Alexis, Alyssa and Jake. Aside from occasionally joining her husband at events, Stewart maintains a relatively low profile.

The Dallas Mavericks owner also rarely speaks about their relationship publicly. He did commend Stewart shortly after the birth of their first child, though. "She's the best mom in the world, up all the time," Cuban told The Washington Post. "I wouldn't have the temperament, the patience, the willpower to do what she's done."

So, who is Mark Cuban's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Tiffany Stewart and her relationship with the businessman.

She met Cuban at the gym

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Cuban met Stewart at a gym in Dallas in 1997, according to a 2000 interview with Forbes.

The businessman had moved to the city 15 years prior.

She worked in advertising

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Prior to marrying Cuban, Stewart worked in sales at an advertising agency, per Forbes.

In a 2000 New York Times profile of the businessman, Stewart shared that she still thought of herself and Cuban as middle-class people — even though her then-boyfriend had just become a billionaire after selling his internet company Broadcast.com. At the time, she was driving a Honda to her own job and described their Dallas mansion that Cuban purchased as "impractical."

She married Cuban in 2002

Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty

According to Texas' The Plainview Herald, Cuban and Stewart tied the knot in Barbados on Sept. 21, 2002, five years after they started dating. The wedding was attended by 20 friends and family members.

"We are still happily married and having a blast on our honeymoon," Cuban told the Associated Press after the wedding.

Wedding planner Russell Holloway added, "It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception."

Years later, Cuban revealed details of his proposal to Stewart after a July 2023 Mavericks game. When asked by a reporter if he proposed in front of a castle, as Mavericks player Luka Dončić did when asking his then-girlfriend to marry him, Cuban answered: "Hell no. I was like, let's go Whataburger."

She and Cuban have three children

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cuban and Stewart have three kids together: daughters Alexis and Alyssa, as well as son Jake. Though he's well-known for his wealth, Cuban has said he won't spoil his kids just because he can afford it.

"I'm not the dad that's like, 'Oh, you're mad at me? Let me buy you a Ferrari,' " he told PEOPLE in 2020. "My 16-year-old is trying to get a car, and they're like, 'She got Mercedes. She got a Lexus.' I'm like, 'You're getting a Volvo. And if you do really well in class this year, it'll be a new Volvo and not a 10-year-old Volvo.' "

In 2021, Cuban told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants his kids to follow their passions.

"I try to encourage them just to get into whatever they want," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The way to really be successful in my mind is just being able to get excited about something that you wake up every day looking forward to. And then if you can get really good at it, and you want to make money at it, you can. And that's what I try to teach my kids: find something you love to do."

However, he couldn't help but be proud when his son showed interest in entrepreneurship.

"My son, Jake, he's hustling and selling stuff all the time," he said during a July 2023 episode of Kevin Hart's series Hart to Heart, describing his youngest as "a little me."

Cuban threw her an epic birthday party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

In 2012, Cuban threw Stewart a huge 40th birthday party, complete with a private Jon Bon Jovi concert at their home, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Country music singer Jack Ingram also performed for Stewart and 100 guests. Bon Jovi reportedly gave Stewart an engraved Cartier watch as a birthday present as well.

She attends events with Cuban

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty

While Stewart tends to keep private, she has been photographed at major events with her husband. In 2015, Cuban and Stewart attended a White House state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping.

The couple and their children also attended Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2017.