Who Is Michael Oher's Wife? All About Tiffany Roy

Get to know Michael Oher’s wife, Tiffany Roy.

The former pro football player, whose life inspired The Blind Side, married Roy in November 2022 after 17 years together.

In the nearly two decades that they have been a couple, they have welcomed two sons and two daughters together, in addition to Oher playing on three NFL teams and taking home a Super Bowl ring in 2013.

"He is charming, loving, kind, funny, handsome, a great listener, a great cook, and an amazing father to our kids," Roy told PEOPLE after their nuptials.

"Michael has a glow in his eyes when he looks at me. He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule for the day he makes sure his family is taken care of. I love his love for his family and our kids," she added.

So who is Oher’s other half? Here’s everything to know about Tiffany Roy and her relationship with the former NFL player, from meeting in college to becoming husband and wife.

She met Oher in college

The couple originally met around 2005 at the administration building of the University of Mississippi. Oher committed to play for the Ole Miss Rebels football team at the alma mater of his guardians, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

After graduating with a degree in criminal justice, Oher was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL Draft as the 23rd pick in the first round. The offensive tackle played five seasons with the team, culminating with a Super Bowl win in 2013.

He signed a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2014, but was released by 2015. In March 2015, he signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers but was released in July 2017 after a failed physical.

On July 21, 2021, Oher and Roy got engaged.

She married Oher in 2022

Oher and Roy’s nuptials took place at the JW Marriott in Nashville on Nov. 5, 2022.

The bride wore an ÉLYSÉE by Enzoani dress and was escorted down the aisle by her son Kobi to Beyoncé's "Halo." The couple exchanged personalized vows after a unity sand ceremony at the altar.

"The most magical part was our vows," Roy told PEOPLE. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true Queen."

Wedding planner and designer Tiffanie Elliott decked out the venue’s ballroom in white with blue accents, plus feathers, flowers, glass and crystal elements. Attendees enjoyed an elaborate cake, a performance by ballerinas and a choreographed dance by the bridal party.

"Tiffany and Michael have been together for 17 years, so she wanted the guests to be met with an experience that was 'worth the wait,' " Elliott told PEOPLE of the couple.

Their wedding day also included a nod to each of their hometowns. The couple celebrated with a second-line band as guests paraded around the dance floor, a New Orleans tradition in honor of Roy’s hometown. The band, Al Paris, is from Memphis, where Oher was born.

She is a mother of four

Roy and Oher have four children together — sons Kobi and MJ and daughters Kierstin and Naivi.

Roy does not have public social media accounts where she shares info about her kids, and Oher also does not publicly post about them. However, Roy did reveal a sweet moment from her wedding day with her son Kobi as she got ready to walk down the aisle.

“I heard my son ask me, 'Are you ready?' and I said, 'Of course I am, I've been waiting a long time for this magical day.' It was filled with so much joy, excitement and happiness," she told PEOPLE.

She owns a clothing boutique

Roy is the owner of a Nashville clothing boutique, Feminish Collection.

“It was an idea that I had for a long time, but in the past I went back and forth on if the timing was right,” Roy said previously of starting her business.

“Towards the end of 2021 I dove right in and I’m so happy I did. I enjoy the ups and downs, and everything about building this brand. I hope to inspire women to have self-compassion and embrace their figure exactly the way it is,” she added.

She says Oher always puts her first

Though the couple doesn’t share much about their relationship, Roy opened up on her business Instagram account about her new husband after their wedding day.

“I look back at my husband’s and I journey together and I can actually say it has been a fairytale, 17 chapters full of life lessons and love,” she shared. “Life and love is never easy but it’s when you are willing to fight, to learn from one another and to grow into a bounded couple.”

She added, “It’s also understanding and being patient with the person you want to go through good and bad with and to know that this is the person who will have your back and be loyal to you, and that’s why I choose Mr. Michael Oher my King who will love me and our family no matter what. I would not want no fairytale with no one else but this man I will always and forever love you.”

She keeps things private

Despite being in a relationship with Oher for nearly two decades, Roy is a private person who does not share much about herself online, but has described herself as a “free spirit, mother, wife, friend & fashionista.”