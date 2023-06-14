Who Is Liev Schreiber's Girlfriend? All About Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber is going to be a dad again.

The Ray Donovan actor is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Taylor Neisen. The pair were first linked in 2017, a year after the actor's split from Naomi Watts, whom he dated for 11 years and shares two children with.

Their new arrival will be the first baby for Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner.

Though Schreiber and Neisen have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they have been spotted together several times over the years. Neisen has also spent time with Schreiber's ex, with Watts even deeming them a "modern family" in a June 2022 Instagram photo, which also featured her now-husband Billy Crudup.

The couple have also made the occasional red carpet appearance together, especially when it comes to supporting causes they care about. Both Schreiber and Neisen are passionate activists, and regularly use their social media platforms to speak out about their work. (In March 2022, Schreiber even co-founded the humanitarian organization, BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict.)

So who is Liev Schreiber's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Taylor Neisen and her relationship with the actor.

She's a former pageant queen

Cindy Ord/Getty

Neisen was crowned Miss South Dakota in 2012, and went on to represent her home state in that year's Miss USA Pageant.

In an interview on the Miss USA Youtube channel, Neisen revealed that if she could choose one thing to be great at, she'd want to be a better singer, noting that she was "awful" at it.

"You do not want to hear me sing," she laughed.

While Neisen competed in the pageant, the 2012 crown ended up going to model Olivia Culpo, who later went on to win Miss Universe.

She rehabs wildlife

Taylor Neisen Instagram

Neisen is passionate about animals, and even rehabbed baby raccoons in 2022. She shared several photos of the animals on Instagram, including one snap of her cuddling up with a raccoon close to her chest.

"I miss them so much. Rehabbing these babies is so bittersweet. When they're strong enough for release I feel incredibly proud and happy but also selfishly sad that I must say goodbye," she captioned the post.

"I put motion-sensor cameras outside because I'm a helicopter mom and seeing the footage makes me mushy inside," she continued. "They've made friends with a fox, a mangy cat, a very fat raccoon, and are still hanging with their possum brothers and sisters. 🥹"

Schreiber has teased her about her affinity for wildlife, writing on a birthday Instagram post, "Happy Birthday Taytay!!! All the critters are so happy you were born today! Most of all me."

The playful caption accompanied a photo of a sheet cake with a picture of Neisen holding a raccoon printed on it.

She gets along well with Schreiber's ex, Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts/instagram

Schreiber and Watts are parents to two children, Kai and Sasha. Despite no longer being together, Schreiber and Watts are committed to remaining friends and co-parenting their children amicably, with includes getting along with each others' partners.

In June 2022, Watts shared a photo of her and Schreiber posing with Neisen, Crudup and their kids in honor of Kai's middle school graduation.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," she wrote in the caption.

"It's important to support each other," Schreiber said about co-parenting with Watts on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2018. He recalled a time when he "was making jokes" about Watts at breakfast with his kids and noted that Kai and Sasha's "eyes light up when I talk about her."

"You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other," he explained.

Watts also seemingly has a good relationship with Neisen. In December 2022, she commented on Schreiber's birthday post for Neisen, writing, "Happy birthday Tay!! 🙌🙌😍😍".

She loves the ocean — and wants to protect it

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Neisen loves to spend time near the water. She and Schreiber are often photographed at the beach, and have been spotted surfing together.

In addition to posting photos from her beach outings on Instagram, Neisen used her platform to raise awareness about a cause she cares about: ocean pollution.

In June 2022, she celebrated World Oceans Day with a post showing a collection of litter she gathered from her walk on the beach.

"Happy #worldoceansday from my sunset beach walk," she captioned the photo, noting that "eight million tons of plastic" end up in the ocean every year. "It's estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish."

She continued, "With so much tragedy and hardship in the world right now, caring about the ocean or what might happen to it 30 years from now might be at the bottom of your list of concerns. But the ocean is the heart of our planet and without it we cannot survive."

Neisen finished her post by encouraging her followers to check out Surfrider, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the ocean.

She and Schreiber champion several causes together

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Schreiber and Neisen support quite a few causes together, including the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit organization to support LGBTQ+ homeless youth.

The pair attended the center's annual gala together in May 2022. Neisen shared a photo of her and Schreiber at the event, with Schreiber holding up a rainbow light-up baton. "A New York moment celebrating the important work of @aliforneycenter," she captioned the post. They stepped out again for the organization's 2023 event in May, an occasion Neisen marked by sharing a selfie of the couple on Instagram.

Neisen has also joined Schreiber in supporting Ukraine. The actor, whose family comes from the country, has been outspoken about his support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia. In addition to providing humanitarian aid through his organization BlueCheck Ukraine, Schreiber has visited Ukraine several times since the start of the conflict and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In May 2022, Schreiber hosted a Unite for Ukraine fundraiser in Washington D.C., and Neisen was right by his side for the event. She posted a photo from the evening with Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., and urged her followers to donate to BlueCheck. "A truly beautiful evening at the U.S. Institute of Peace for Unite For Ukraine," she captioned the post.

She's expecting her first baby with Schreiber

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Neisen is currently pregnant with her first child with Schreiber, and has stepped out on multiple occasions with her bump on full display. In June, the model was spotted wearing a black, sleeveless long top that opened up to reveal her bump while on a walk in New York City.

Days earlier, the mom-to-be was seen on another stroll accompanied by Schreiber. The actor held Neisen's hand as they walked around the city.