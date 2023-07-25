Tafari Campbell — a former White House sous chef who later became the Obama family's personal chef — is being remembered after he died following a Sunday evening paddle boarding incident near the Obamas' Katama estate on Martha's Vineyard.

Campbell, who was 45, was remembered fondly by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who called him "a truly wonderful man" in a joint statement on Monday.

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," the couple said in the statement, which was sent to PEOPLE.

Here's more about Campbell.

He Was Married with Two Sons

Campbell was from Dumfries, Virginia, and had been married for more than 20 years to wife Sherise, with whom he shared twin sons Xavier and Savin.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, his wife Sherise wrote: "My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."

In another post, Sherise — who owns a baking and catering company called Sweet Sage — said her company was putting orders on hold due to “the recent tragedy in our family.”

President Barack Obama and his personal chef, Tafari Campbell. Ian Forsyth/Getty, Tafari Campbell/Instagram

Campbell Was a Sous Chef at the White House

The Obamas remembered Campbell in their statement, saying, "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together."

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter," the couple added, noting that his personality is what ultimately led them to ask him to stay on as their personal chef.



The statement continued: "That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."

Campbell often took to Instagram to share his culinary creations and was one of the chefs who brewed White House honey ale beer, using honey from Michelle's South Lawn garden while Barack was in office. In 2012, the White House released a video of Campbell and then-assistant chef Sam Kass demonstrating the beer-making process, per The Washington Post.



Tafari Campbell brewing White House honey ale. The White House/Youtube

A Search Was Launched for Campbell Following a 911 Call

A search for Campbell began at 7:46 p.m. ET on Sunday when Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to a 911 call for “a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface.”



Massachusetts State Police, who confirmed Campbell's death to PEOPLE, said in a news release that Campbell was recovered by divers from a pond on Edgartown Great Road shortly before 10 a.m. ET Monday.



"MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat," the department said in the release, noting the recovery was made "approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet."

MSP later told PEOPLE in a statement, "Mr. Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident."

