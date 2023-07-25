Who Is Tafari Campbell, the Obamas' Chef Who Died While Paddle Boarding by Martha's Vineyard?

The father of two, 45, was remembered fondly by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who called him "a truly wonderful man"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 05:05PM EDT
Tafari Campbell
Tafari Campbell. Photo:

The White House/Youtube

Tafari Campbell — a former White House sous chef who later became the Obama family's personal chef — is being remembered after he died following a Sunday evening paddle boarding incident near the Obamas' Katama estate on Martha's Vineyard.

Campbell, who was 45, was remembered fondly by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who called him "a truly wonderful man" in a joint statement on Monday.

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," the couple said in the statement, which was sent to PEOPLE.

Here's more about Campbell.

He Was Married with Two Sons

Campbell was from Dumfries, Virginia, and had been married for more than 20 years to wife Sherise, with whom he shared twin sons Xavier and Savin.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, his wife Sherise wrote: "My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."

In another post, Sherise — who owns a baking and catering company called Sweet Sage — said her company was putting orders on hold due to “the recent tragedy in our family.”

Tafari Campbell
President Barack Obama and his personal chef, Tafari Campbell.

 Ian Forsyth/Getty, Tafari Campbell/Instagram

Campbell Was a Sous Chef at the White House

The Obamas remembered Campbell in their statement, saying, "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together."

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter," the couple added, noting that his personality is what ultimately led them to ask him to stay on as their personal chef.

The statement continued: "That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."

Campbell often took to Instagram to share his culinary creations and was one of the chefs who brewed White House honey ale beer, using honey from Michelle's South Lawn garden while Barack was in office. In 2012, the White House released a video of Campbell and then-assistant chef Sam Kass demonstrating the beer-making process, per The Washington Post.

Tafari Campbell
Tafari Campbell brewing White House honey ale.

The White House/Youtube

A Search Was Launched for Campbell Following a 911 Call

A search for Campbell began at 7:46 p.m. ET on Sunday when Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to a 911 call for “a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface.”

Massachusetts State Police, who confirmed Campbell's death to PEOPLE, said in a news release that Campbell was recovered by divers from a pond on Edgartown Great Road shortly before 10 a.m. ET Monday.

"MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat," the department said in the release, noting the recovery was made "approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet."

MSP later told PEOPLE in a statement, "Mr. Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident."

Related Articles
Trevor Reed
U.S. Marine Trevor Reed Has Reportedly Been Injured in Ukraine One Year After Being Freed from Russian Prison
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop
HED: Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis's Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis' Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Tafari Campbell
Barack Obama's Personal Chef Tafari Campbell Dead After Paddle Boarding Accident Near Martha's Vineyard Estate
Robert Garcia, San Diego Comic Con 2023
Rep. Robert Garcia, an Avid Comic Book Lover, Launches Bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus at Comic-Con
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantisâ Claims That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum Bull
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantis’ Claim That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum ‘Bull----’
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
Congress Moves to Expose Evidence of UFOs in Rare Bipartisan Effort: ‘We’re Done with the Cover-Up’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Ron DeSantis Defends New Florida Curriculum to Teach Slavery’s ‘Benefit,’ Says ‘Scholars’ Are Behind It
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky Celebrates 50th Birthday with Throwback Photos: ‘Can’t Believe This Little One Made It to the Best Decade’
Alabama State Capitol
Alabama Legislature Ignores Supreme Court’s Order to Create Another Majority-Black Congressional District
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Goes After Bud Light in Latest Culture Wars Attack as He Slips in 2024 Polls
Jack Schlossberg Robert F Kennedy Jr Joe Biden
Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Slams Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: ‘An Embarrassment’
President Barack Obama photographed at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC on November 17, 2020.
See Who is on Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist: SZA, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Luke Combs and More!
kamala harris
Kamala Harris Addresses Florida's New Mandate to Teach About Slavery's 'Benefit': 'An Attempt to Gaslight Us'
Who Is the U.S. Soldier Who Defected to North Korea: All About Travis King
Detained Soldier Travis King’s Loved Ones Don’t Understand Why He Fled South Korea: ‘He Was on His Way Home’