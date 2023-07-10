Surfer Sarah Brady is speaking out about her former relationship with actor Jonah Hill.

Brady, a surfing instructor and law student, made her romance with The Wolf of Wall Street star public in August 2021. She later joined Hill at the premiere of his movie Don't Look Up that December, though the pair went their separate ways sometime in 2022.

In July 2023, Brady alleged on Instagram that Hill was "emotionally abusive" during their relationship, posting multiple screenshots of various alleged text messages between her and the actor.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," she wrote beside the screenshot of a text message allegedly from Hill asking her to delete any surfing photos with her “ass in a thong" on Instagram.

In another post, Brady wrote, "I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me," adding, "It’s been a year of healing and growth."

Reps for Brady and Hill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hill recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Olivia Millar, whom he has been linked to since August 2022. Prior to his relationship with Brady, the Oscar-nominated actor was engaged to Gianna Santos, though the two called off their engagement in October 2020.

Here's everything to know about Sarah Brady and her allegations against the actor.



She's a surfer

Sarah Brady Instagram

Brady grew up in Encinitas, California, and started surfing at an early age.

"25 years ago today I came out of the womb and landed on a surfboard," she captioned a throwback photo of herself as a newborn sitting on a surfboard in 2021.

According to her Instagram, she is also a third-generation member of the San Onofre Surfing Club in San Clemente, California, though she currently lives in Oahu, Hawaii. Brady often posts photos and videos of her surfing escapades on social media and celebrated International Surfing Day on June 18, 2023, with a shot of her standing on a yellow surfboard in a floral bikini.

She has a "film habit"

Sarah Brady Instagram

In her Instagram bio, Brady describes herself as a surfer and a law student with a "film habit." The California native also used to run the deactivated photography account @stonesteps.p on Instagram.

In July 2022, she shared a throwback photo from 2017 of a picture she took on a film camera. "Insomniac or nighttime creative? early film exploration from mi archives circa 2017," she wrote, adding, "@stonesteps.p is my film photography account that I haven’t used in a loooooong time. maybe someday."

A year prior, Brady posted photos of herself with a camera on Instagram, writing, "📸🎞 lil hobby."



She is an environmentalist

Sarah Brady Instagram

According to her now-defunct website, Brady studied anthropology of climate change and human solutions at UC San Diego.

In March 2022, she announced the launch of the Women's Outreach and Mentorship Program at the Changing Tides Foundation, which aims to "empower women to protect the planet" and build a community connected to the sea.

"We've had great success with this program in other countries such as the DR (pictured here) and I'm really excited that we'll be offering an extended version in my hometown of Encinitas," she wrote. "Grateful to be a part of this team of amazing humans putting together this program."

Hill also hinted at Brady's environmental passion while promoting his film Don't Look Up during their relationship. "I'm not a political man, but I do believe in climate change and my girlfriend will kill me if I don't read this," Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I just will say, I don't know how to deal with this stuff, it feels like Mount Everest. You can call or email your congress person and ask them to support H.R. 794, the National Climate Change Emergency [Act]. That's it, very easy."



She started dating Hill in 2021

Jonah Hill/Instagram

Brady and Hill went public with their relationship in August 2021. Under a series of now-deleted beach photos of the former pair, Brady wrote, "My whole heart 💓."

The next month, Hill posted an Instagram picture with Brady, writing, "❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady."

Throughout their relationship, both Brady and Hill often posted about each other on social media, from their times surfing together to birthday tributes. The actor also used Instagram to shut down engagement rumors in February 2022.

"The rumors are not true," Hill wrote on his now-deleted Instagram account, teasing, "I'm engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

He cheekily tagged the location as "Your Mom's House."

She joined Hill at the premiere of Don't Look Up in December 2021

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In December 2021, Brady and Hill attended the Don't Look Up premiere in New York City, where they wore matching light blue Gucci suits and turquoise loafers.

Brady shared photos of the event on Instagram, writing: "Last night for the world premiere of @dontlookupfilm. Congrats jojo!! 🤍Not surprised you've helped create another amazing film for the world. I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date. Can't wait to share this movie with all my loved ones." Brady has since edited the caption to read: "Misogynist hiding in plaint sight 🙃 @dontlookupfilm."

In his own post, Hill called Brady the "most supportive and best human" and shouted out his stylist "for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins."



She is a law student

Sarah Brady Instagram

She started law school at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in Honolulu in August 2022, focusing on environmental law.

Earlier that summer, Brady wrote on Instagram that she was "preoccupied with moving off the mainland and enrolling in law school."



She accused Hill of emotional abuse in 2023

In July 2023, Brady claimed Hill was "emotionally abusive" during their relationship. The surfer posted several text message exchanges allegedly from Hill on her Instagram Story

In one text message conversation, Hill allegedly asked Brady to take down any surfing photos that showed her "ass in a thong" on Instagram. When Brady said she deleted “all the posts,” Hill allegedly told her it was a “good start” but she didn't “seem to get” his point. “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” the text message continued. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

Brady wrote over the screenshot, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

In another text message exchange allegedly between Hill and Brady, the Superbad actor allegedly told Brady he's "not the right partner" for her if she wants to surf "with men,” "to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit" and “to post sexual pictures,” among other things.

"Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do,” Brady wrote in another Instagram Story post.

She also wrote, "It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

