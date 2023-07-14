Who Is Markéta Vondroušová’s Husband? All About Stepan Simek

Markéta Vondroušová is the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon finals since 1963 — and her husband Stepan Simek’s support helped her get there.

The tennis professional married her husband on July 16, 2022, after a one-year engagement and five years of dating before then. Simek has been by her side since before she became a tennis star, and was rooting her on during her quarter-final Wimbledon match.

The 2019 French Open finalist was trailing 3-1 in the deciding set against No. 4 ranked opponent Jessica Pegula when the match was paused for 20 minutes so the court’s roof could be closed due to impending rain.

Per The Independent, Vondroušová used that time to call her husband, who was supporting her from their home in Prague, and his words of motivation gave her the push she needed to clinch the win, she said.

“I actually didn’t see my coach,” she said of the break time. “I was alone in the waiting room. I chatted a bit with my husband. We talked on the phone. He just said, ‘Try to fight, you are playing good, you are playing a great match.’ That was it. I think the break helped actually. It was good.”

So who is Markéta Vondroušová's husband? Here’s everything to know about Stepan Simek, the man married to the Czech tennis star.

He is from the Czech Republic

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

Simek was born in the Czech Republic, where he currently lives with Vondroušová and their cat, Frankie.

He also plays tennis

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

Though he stopped before he reached a professional level like Vondroušová, Simek also played tennis growing up. According to the International Tennis Federation, Simek played some junior-level matches in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Tennis holds a special place in the couple’s relationship, with the two even taking to the court for some of their wedding photos. They posed while holding rackets and tennis balls, and one snap even included a sweet kiss.

They got engaged in August 2021

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

Simek popped the question to Vondroušová in August 2021, just a couple of weeks after her silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. She posted pictures of the pair smiling while she showed off her ring, which Simek kept simple with a small diamond on a gold band.

“My forever🥺❤️💍,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

They got married in July 2022

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

A little under a year after getting engaged, Simek and Vondroušová tied the knot on July 16, 2022. The wedding took place at Chateau Mcely, a spa resort and hotel in the Czech Republic. Vondroušová wore a flowing lace white dress with a one-shoulder sleeve and a thigh-high slit.

The Olympian shared pictures from the special day on Instagram.

He is supportive of Vondroušová's tennis career

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

Whether he’s in the bleachers at her games or catsitting at home, Simek is always rooting for Vondroušová.

While he originally was at home with their cat in Prague as she competed in Wimbledon 2023, Vondroušová confirmed that if she were to make it to the finals, Simek would hop on a last-minute flight to London.

“I think for semis he won’t come,” she said after she won the quarter-final match. “We’ll see what happens. He has to work. He has to take care of our cat. He has to stay home.”

Two days later, Vondroušová won the semi-final match against Elina Svitolina — and confirmed Simek was on his way.

“He’s coming tomorrow with my sister,” she said during the press conference after the match. “We texted the catsitter to come to our home and he’s coming tomorrow.”

They enjoy traveling together

Marketa Vondrousova Instagram

Vondroušová has traveled across the globe with her partner by her side. While her career calls for a great deal of travel, the tennis star also enjoys going on vacations with Simek as the two have explored everywhere from Athens, Greece, to New York City together.

In March 2020, the pair enjoyed their first NBA game together in Los Angeles as the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers faced off. A few months earlier, in November 2019, they had a relaxing vacation in the Maldives, where Vondroušová posted a romantic picture of the two kissing in the center of a pool.