Who Is The Weeknd's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Simi Khadra

After highly publicized relationships — and breakups — with the likes of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, it appears The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has a new love interest.

The singer-songwriter was first romantically linked to DJ and entrepreneur Simi Khadra in February 2022, when they were seen kissing at his birthday party in Las Vegas.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Khadra and Tesfaye were not official. “He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone,” the source said.

It’s unclear how Khadra and Tesfaye first met, and for the past year, they’ve kept the details of their relationship quite private. Public appearances have been few and far between — but in April 2023, the rumored couple stepped out hand-in-hand and in matching outfits at Coachella. The following month, they were photographed together in France ahead of the Cannes debut of Tesfaye's new series, The Idol.

So who is The Weeknd’s rumored girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Simi Khadra.

She has a twin sister named Haze

Presley Ann/Getty

Khadra has a twin sister, Haze Khadra, and they’re extremely close. Born Sama and Haya Abu Khadra in Saudi Arabia on March 31, 1993, the pair have adopted their childhood nicknames Simi and Haze as their professional and legal names. They share an Instagram account with the handle @simihaze.

The twins are inseparable in both their personal and professional lives. They attended the University of Southern California and studied film production and fine art, according to a joint interview with W Magazine. They work together as DJs, and in 2021, they launched their own beauty brand, Simihaze Beauty.

The sisters also have an older brother, model Fai Khadra, who is close friends with Kendall Jenner.

She grew up all over the globe

Simi Khadra Instagram

Khadra is of Palestinian descent and was raised in Saudi Arabia and London before spending her high school years in Dubai. Despite leading a glamorous lifestyle — one that included sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week when she was just 14 — Khadra always maintained excellent grades and was admitted to USC.

Although she currently calls Los Angeles home, Khadra remains passionate about her roots.

“When someone asks where I’m from, I always say I’m Palestinian first,” she told GQ in 2021. “Even though it’s this nebulous kind of thing at a distance, it feels very close. We’re very close to our Arab heritage. I speak Arabic to my family and I go to the Middle East a lot … It’s exciting because it feels like there’s something happening over there. It’s bubbling up with creativity and energy and I want to be a part of it.”

She is a successful DJ and entrepreneur

Simi Khadra Instagram

While at USC, Khadra and her sister Haze stayed focused on academics. The twins told W Magazine that they didn’t party with their classmates or participate in the school’s popular Greek life. Instead, she and Haze built successful careers as DJs.

In fact, Haze told Elle that she and her sister landed a gig at a Coachella party shortly after their 2016 graduation. There, they caught the attention of a music producer and their careers quickly took off.

Khadra’s entrepreneurial spirit is also evidenced by her makeup line, Simihaze Beauty, which she and her sister launched in 2021. In addition to staples like mascaras, lipsticks and blushes, the collection includes facial gemstone stickers — a trademark of the twins.

She was first linked to The Weeknd in February 2022

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Khadra and Tesfaye were first linked when they were spotted showing PDA during his 32nd birthday party at Delilah in Las Vegas. The pair were captured sharing a kiss while in the deejay booth in a fan video.

Despite the birthday connection, a source told PEOPLE that Khadra and Tesfaye hadn't made things official yet at the time.

She’s been good friends with Selena Gomez since 2013

Selena Gomez Instagram

Khadra has been photographed with several of her famous friends over the years, from Kylie Jenner to Sofia Richie. Another A-list celeb the DJ counts among her pals? Selena Gomez, who previously dated Tesfaye in 2017.

Gomez has made it clear that she doesn’t harbor any ill will toward her ex-boyfriend or her longtime friend Khadra. Shortly after Khadra and Tesfaye were first linked, Gomez posted two photos of her and the twins on Instagram with the caption, “Since 2013 💙.”

She and The Weeknd wore matching outfits at Coachella

Simi Khadra Instagram

Over a year after they were first seen together, Khadra and Tesfaye made a rare public appearance together at Coachella in April 2023. The pair arrived at the music festival in style, dressed in matching white pants and jackets and holding hands.

Prior to Coachella, the couple had been spotted together on a few low-profile dates, including at a Beverly Hills restaurant and with friends at a nightclub.

She supported The Weeknd at Cannes

SplashNews.com

Not long after their Coachella appearance, Khadra joined Tesfaye in France for the debut of his upcoming HBO drama The Idol.

The rumored couple were photographed walking around Cannes ahead of the show's festival premiere. Khadra wore a lime green dress, white purse, and flip-flops, while the "Blinding Lights" singer kept things casual in a white t-shirt layered with an open black short-sleeve shirt and white pants.