Who Is Robert Redford's Wife? All About Sibylle Szaggars

Robert Redford married artist Sibylle Szaggars in 2009

By
Kaitlin Stevens
Kaitlin Stevens
Kaitlin Stevens

Kaitlin Stevens is a contributing writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Buzzfeed, She Knows and Greatist.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford
Photo: Manfred Segerer/ullstein bild/Getty

Robert Redford and his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, have plenty in common.

Both artists in their own right, the pair met in the late '90s at Redford's Sundance Mountain Resort, which he founded in 1968 along with the Sundance Film Festival. The legendary actor and the multimedia artist went on to wed in 2009 and have been together ever since.

Redford and Szaggars are also both environmental activists, and they have spent much of their relationship working alongside each other to protect the environment and advocating for environmental change through Szaggars' nonprofit, for which Redford serves as the vice president.

When it comes to their personal life, the couple are deeply private, and Redford rarely discusses their relationship publicly. However, in his 2011 cover story for AARP The Magazine, he said Szaggars, who is 20 years his junior, was a "very special person" and gave him a "whole new life."

So, what else is there to know about Robert Redford's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Sibylle Szaggars.

She's a multimedia artist

Sibylle Szaggars Redford and Robert Redford attend the vernissgae of the picture exhibition 'The Shape Of Color' at the Monet Galery, Fasanenstrasse 29, on October 20, 2012 in Berlin, Germany
Stephan Schraps/Getty

Szaggars has been a visual artist for over forty years, channeling her passion for the environment through mediums such as oil painting, photography and performance art, according to her website. Her work has been displayed worldwide, including in Europe, Monaco, Peru, Singapore, Japan and the United States.

Her love for art started with her painting and sketching as a young girl, inspired by her travels with her family. She admired the indigenous cultures and ancient lands she observed and felt inclined to immortalize them in art.

In the mid-'90s, she painted a Buffalo series that depicted the environmental threats to the American Buffalo's wellbeing.

"I used the American Buffalo as a symbol for vanishing life," she told Big Life Magazine.

"From the beginning of my career as an artist, nature was the force that inspired me to be an activist from within my art, warning of the impending dangers of extinction, but also pointing out through color and beauty how incredible this earth is," she continued.

She's from Germany

Robert Redford (R)and wife Sibylle Szaggars attend the 42nd Chaplin Award Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2015 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Szaggars was born in Hamburg, Germany, on April 14, 1957. In the 1980s, she moved to London and started her career as an artist.

Redford also spent some formative years in Europe. Before beginning his career in acting, Redford had wanted to be an artist and spent 18 months in Paris, painting and even sketching with chalk on sidewalks for tips, according to AARP The Magazine.

In the late 1980s, Szaggars moved to the U.S. and explored different picturesque states full of natural wonders across the Southwest, as well as Utah, per Big Life Magazine, where she would later meet and eventually settle down with Redford.

Redford and Szaggars have spent much of their life on the eco-friendly "Horse Whisper" ranch in Utah, which he owned for years and sold in 2021. They also have homes in New Mexico and California.

She didn't know much about Redford when she met him

Redford was divorced from his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, when he met Szaggars at his Sundance Mountain Resort in 1996. She had come to ski and didn't know much about the actor.

In a panel for the YoungArts Salon in 2014, Szaggers revealed that Redford had invited her and a group of friends to dinner, and she thought, "Oh my god, I don't know any of his films."

She rented all of his movies and says she watched 15 minutes of each of them two nights before the dinner, just in case he would bring them up, but he didn't.

Redford said that her not knowing much about him actually attracted him to her.

"It was a wonderful beginning of a relationship, because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being colored by success," Redford said.

She and Redford have been married since 2009

Robert Redford (R) and his girlfriend Sibylle Szaggars
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Redford and Szaggars got married in a small, private ceremony at the luxurious Louis C. Jacob Hotel in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany, in July 2009.

The couple showed their creativity in their wedding style choices. Redford wore a white suit for the occasion, while Szaggars wore a champagne-hued gown, according to local reports.

She's dedicated to protecting the environment

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford attend the tribute to Robert Redford during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco
Dominique Charriau/Getty

Szaggars' passion for environmentalism began when she was little; she spent extensive time traveling with her family and learning about indigenous cultures and ancient lands.

"I learned that all these people had one thing in common. They respected nature and the environments they lived in, and they celebrated Earth within their ceremonial acts," she told Big Life Magazine. "I was more than aware that Western or 'modernized' cultures had moved away from paying attention to all of this."

Environmentalism is an important cause to Redford as well. In a 2020 PEOPLE feature, the actor spoke about how an early trip to Utah with his mother sparked his love for the natural world and his desire to protect it.

"Since then, I have spent decades joining scientists and activists in trying to do whatever we could to raise the red flags about the catastrophic climate change we ourselves are responsible for," he said.

She founded a non-profit

In 2015, Szaggars founded The Way of the Rain, a non-profit organization dedicated to "developing, producing and performing educational and artistic performances — themed and designed to promote public awareness to support the protection of our Earth."

The non-profit was named after a performance art piece of the same name that Szaggars debuted in 2013, and Redford serves as the vice president.

She's a stepmom to Redford's children

Robert Redford (R) and his wife Sibylle Szaggars attend the 'All Is Lost' Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2013 in Cannes, France
Dave J Hogan/Getty

While Redford and Szaggars didn't have children together, she is a stepmom to Redford's children from his previous marriage.

Together, Redford and Van Wagenen had two daughters: Shauna Jean, born in 1960, and Amy Hart, born in 1970.

They also had two sons: Scott Anthony, who died of SIDS just two months after his birth in 1959, and James, who died at age 58 from liver cancer in October 2020.

James was an activist and filmmaker, much like his father. In 2005, James and Redford founded The Redford Center, a non-profit dedicated to producing environmental impact films.

Related Articles
James Redford, Robert Redford and Shauna Redford attend the Netflix Hosts The New York Premiere Of 'Our Souls At Night' at at The Oak Room on September 27, 2017 in New York City.
All About Robert Redford's Children and Grandchildren
Daymond John and Heather Taras attend the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Daymond John's Wife? All About Heather Taras
Denzel Washington (R) and Pauletta Washington attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Who Is Denzel Washington's Wife? All About Actress Pauletta Washington
Rainn Wilson and Holiday Reinhorn attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures' 'The Meg'
Who Is Rainn Wilson's Wife? All About Holiday Reinhorn
Taylor Sheridan (L) and actor Nicole Muirbrook attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Who Is Taylor Sheridan's Wife? All About Nicole Muirbrook
Xander Shauffele and Maya Lowe
Who Is Xander Schauffele's Wife? All About Maya Lowe
Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence
Who Is Bill Burr's Wife? All About Nia Renée Hill
Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich
Who Is Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife? All About Angela Ribeiro
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Who Is Robert De Niro's Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen
Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sam Elliott's Wife? All About Actress Katharine Ross
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Who Is Ricky Martin's Husband? All About Jwan Yosef
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
What to Know About Artist Alexandra Grant, Who Is Dating Keanu Reeves
Omari Hardwick and his wife Jennifer Pfautch arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Who Is Omari Hardwick's Wife? All About Jennifer Pfautch
Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack attend the CBS' "The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special" at CBS Televison City on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Tom Selleck's Wife? All About Jillie Mack
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker