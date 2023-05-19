Who Is Cameron Smith's Girlfriend? All About Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith and Shanel Naoum went public with their relationship in 2022

By
Published on May 19, 2023 04:21 PM
Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the trophy after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
Photo:

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty

Professional golfer Cameron Smith is at the top of his game.

In 2022, he won the Players Championship, becoming only the fifth Australian to do so, as well as the Open Championship, beating out Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young.

By his side through it all is his supportive girlfriend, Shanel Naoum. The couple are very private and prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Naoum has been photographed on the rare occasion supporting her boyfriend at his tournaments, beginning with the 2022 Players Championship where she and Smith posed for a picture with his winning trophy.

Aside from his impressive golfing record, Smith is also known for his unique mullet, which he has referred to as his good luck charm of sorts. He has also said that he plans to keep it for the time being, even if his girlfriend isn’t thrilled about it.

"I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it’s not going away", he told reporters in 2021, per Golf Digest. "I mean, it's … I feel like it’s part of me now."

So, who is Cameron Smith’s girlfriend? Here is everything to know about Shanel Naoum.

She’s from Florida

Shanel Naoum, girlfriend of Cameron Smith during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational

Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/Getty

Naoum was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, where she still lives today. According to her bio on her company's website, she attended and graduated from the University of North Florida, where she received her Bachelor of Science. She went to Palmer College of Chiropractic to get her doctorate in chiropractic medicine.

She is a chiropractor

The Florida native has a successful career as a chiropractic physician. She works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, and according to the website, she specializes in manual manipulations, auto injuries and extremity and spinal disorders. The site also notes that Naoum believes in evidence-based care for her patients and specifically works to improve spinal alignment and restore functionality for those she works with.

She is bilingual


In addition to her successful career, Naoum can also speak two different languages. According to her bio, she is fluent in both Arabic and English.

Her bilingualism has benefitted her in her work as well as it "enables her to provide care to many."

She and Smith were first pictured together in 2022

Cameron Smith of Punch GC celebrates with girlfriend Shanel Naoum during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational

Quinn Harris/Getty 

While it's unclear when exactly Smith and Naoum began dating, the first time they were photographed together was in 2022, after Smith won the Players Championship. The couple posed for photos together on the course, holding his winning trophy and smiling at the camera. Naoum also appeared with his family in footage from the tournament posted by PGA.

Naoum later supported Smith at the September 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago, where the two shared a rare display of PDA and embraced for a kiss after his victory. They then walked arm in arm off the course with his trophy.

She is a very private person

Cameron Smith with girlfriend Shanel Naoum after winning the individual title during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/Getty

Despite her boyfriend's high-profile career, Naoum maintains a very low profile. While she does have an Instagram account, it’s private, and there aren’t any details on her bio. Her only other social media account is her LinkedIn profile, which is focused on her professional life.

Although Smith has a large following on his own social media accounts, he rarely shares his personal life outside of golf, and Naoum has yet to be featured in any of his photos.

