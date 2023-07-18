Who Is Alex Morgan's Husband? All About Soccer Player Servando Carrasco

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco are the ultimate power couple in the world of soccer.

Morgan and Carrasco met while in college and have supported one another's athletic careers since. After tying the knot in a New Year's Eve celebration in 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Charlie, in 2020.

"We are so overjoyed to grow our family," Morgan told PEOPLE of her daughter. "She's the best World Cup gift I could have asked for."

Despite their hectic schedules as professional soccer players, they take everything day by day and put their family of three as the top priority.

"We don't want to be apart from each other, because we want to see her grow every single day, together," she explained to PEOPLE. "That's important to us. We made that decision that before we decided to get pregnant ... We'll just take it one month at a time, and right now we're just enjoying ourselves here."

Now, the family of three is gearing up for Morgan's fourth World Cup, and the soccer star is thankful for the United States Women's National Team for allowing her to bring her family along for the ride.

"I think that that's really special, to not have to leave our child at home while doing what we love and playing our sport," Morgan told PEOPLE in July 2023. "You get the best of both worlds and that's how it should be, but it's not how it always was."



So who is Alex Morgan's husband? Here's everything to know about Servando Carrasco and his relationship with the two-time Women's World Cup-winning soccer player.

Soccer was his passion from a young age

Alex Morgan Instagram

Carrasco played soccer for St. Augustine High School and San Diego Surf Soccer Club during his teenage years. He went on to train in the Olympic Development Program and the Premier Development Program.

In 2007, he received a scholarship to the University of California at Berkeley and played for their soccer team. The following year, he was named All-Pac-10 second team and Pac-10 All-Academic second team. By 2010, he was senior co-captain of the squad. Over the span of his four years in college, he scored 13 goals.

He met Morgan in college

Alex Morgan Instagram

Morgan and Carrasco first crossed paths during their freshman year of college. He witnessed how Morgan's game evolved and developed through the course of her collegiate career.

"She was very raw," Carrasco told MLS Soccer of Morgan's talent. "Clearly, she had the athletic ability. She was the fastest player on the team. She had an amazing left foot. She could strike a ball on a rope. And then she started to add things to her game, brick by brick. She got better tactically, she started watching more soccer, her first touch got better."

He is a professional soccer player

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Over the years, the midfielder has played for six different teams in the MLS.

At the beginning of 2011, he was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Sounders FC. He made his MLS debut on the team on March 19 in a game against the New York Red Bulls. He went on to score his first MLS goal on June 8, 2013, against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

In 2013, he moved to the Houston Dynamo before transitioning to Sporting Kansas City in 2015. The same year, he was signed by Orlando City and later joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018. Finally, for the 2020 season, he joined Fort Lauderdale CF for the year, which has since been renamed to Inter Miami CF II and is a team in the MLS Next Pro league.

He proposed to Morgan in an elaborate way

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In December 2013, during an annual fireworks show, Carrasco popped the question to Morgan in Manhattan Beach, California.

"He was planning the proposal for that night and asked me to stand up, and then asked me to marry him," she told The Knot. "We rode our beach cruisers to my dad's house to celebrate and have champagne with our family and friends. We had spoken about what kind of engagement ring I wanted before the proposal, but I wasn't really set on a specific style. He did have it custom-designed, though."

He married Morgan in 2014

Kamee June Photography/Handout/Getty

On New Year's Eve in 2014, Morgan and Carrasco tied the knot at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, California, in front of 180 guests.

Morgan wore a gown from Berta Bridal before switching into a custom Amsale dress for the reception. Meanwhile, Carrasco opted for an Armani tuxedo.

The couple treated guests to two signature cocktails: a Moscow mule and an authentic Cadillac margarita. They celebrated into the late hours of the night with a live band and DJ, complete with a balloon drop at midnight.

"To be surrounded by our family and friends tonight in such a beautiful location, and on New Year's Eve to boot, has just been magical," Morgan told PEOPLE of the big day. "We are both so happy, grateful and excited to start our lives together as Mr. and Mrs. Carrasco. I truly married my best friend."

He has dual citizenship in America and Mexico

Alex Morgan Instagram

Carrasco was born in San Diego but grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, before returning to the states when he was 7 years old. He also spent time in Argentina in 2006, training in soccer with other champions in the making. He is currently a citizen of both Mexico and the United States.

During the couple's wedding, the pair had a Mexican-American fusion dinner, including a quesadilla bar and homemade churros.

He and Morgan welcomed a child in 2020

Alex Morgan Instagram

On May 7, 2020, Carrasco and Morgan welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Charlie Elena. She was born at 11:30 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs. and 5 oz. In an Instagram post announcing her birth, Carrasco wrote that it was the "best day" of his life.

"I think every single day I see her doing something new or changing just a little bit," Morgan told PEOPLE of being a first-time mother and watching her grow up. "Whether it's something she says, her outbursts and the way that she talks, it might be different one day or the next day."

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Morgan told PEOPLE that Charlie "does already love soccer." She added, "She's just pretty athletic in general. She's very competitive, and when we get to a hotel she wants to race me down the hallway. Be the one to touch the walls first. She wants to sing and dance all day and all night. She's very active!"



He competes in other athletic events

Alex Morgan Instagram

Besides playing soccer, Carrasco regularly enjoys and competes in athletic events. In January 2022, he finished his first trail marathon.

Carrasco wrote on Instagram after that he had to recover from the grueling workout. "Always chasing ! Now time to melt into the couch for the rest of the weekend," he captioned the post, which featured Morgan and his loved ones by his side.

He doesn't talk soccer with Morgan

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA/Getty

Although the couple are powerhouses in the soccer world, they don't discuss their games and performances with each other — especially when they had a tough time.

"I'm not going to go out of my way to tell her that she played poorly," he told MLS Soccer. "And if she did the same thing for me, well, that stuff wouldn't be good for our relationship ... [The] last thing I want is to hear it from the person I love. If she wants to talk about it, we'll talk about it. If I want to talk about it, we'll talk about it. But soccer's such a huge part of our life, and when we're off the field, we're normal people. We have hobbies. We do stuff."

"[This has] been quite a journey," Carrasco later told MLS Soccer of talking shop with his wife. "At first, we were talking about games and stuff. You know, like, 'Oh, you should probably do this, probably do that.' And now I think the marriage is more important. We kind of keep soccer separate."