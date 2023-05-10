Who Is Nicole Young? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member

Meet one of the newest real estate agents joining the upcoming season of Selling Sunset: Nicole Young.

The reality show, which airs on Netflix and returns for its sixth season on Friday, May 19, documents real estate agents working for the Oppenheim Group — a luxury real estate firm — to sell opulent homes in the Southern California area.

Young will join fellow newcomer Bre Tiesi for seasons 6 and 7, replacing Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela.

Young posted on Instagram to share her excitement shortly after it was announced she’d be joining the upcoming season.

“The cat’s out of the bag ya’ll! 😬🫣🤭 I’m so excited to be joining the cast and my longtime friends and @theoppenheimgroup coworkers on Selling Sunset!!! Let’s do this 💪🏼! @netflix #sellingsunset.”

With high-stakes pressure and millions of dollars on the line, the drama will undoubtedly unfold in the upcoming season, something Young says she turned to her good friend and colleague Mary Fitzgerald about.

"I've talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions," Young previously told PEOPLE. "She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.' "

So who is Nicole Young? Here’s everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset agent ahead of the season 6 premiere.

She graduated from Baylor University

Jerod Harris/Getty

Young moved from her hometown in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She studied marketing and public relations, and during her senior year in college, started working as a marketing consultant.

According to her Oppenheim Group bio, as a marketing consultant, “she supported a multitude of multinational corporations in a myriad of ways, most notably with brand strategy, product launch campaigns, sales support, vendor negotiations and customer outreach.”

Young made the permanent move to Los Angeles in 2007.

She was originally part of the cast for season 1 of Selling Sunset

Nicole Young Instagram

Young revealed to PEOPLE that she was originally part of the lineup for the first season of Selling Sunset in 2019 but backed out.

“Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

She shared what changed over the course of four years in her decision to join the cast.

"I've grown personally and professionally a lot," she said. "At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment."

She officiated her costar Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding

Nicole Young Instagram

Young is good friends with several of her colleagues, including Vice President of the Oppenheim Group, Mary Fitzgerald. She officiated Fitzgerald’s intimate wedding to French model Romain Bonnet in October 2019 in front of 80 friends and family, including current and former Selling Sunset stars Heather El Moussa, Chrishell Stause, and Christine Quinn.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald told PEOPLE. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Young frequently posts pictures of her and Fitzgerald on Instagram and viewers will be able to get an in-depth look at their friendship when the new season premieres.

She is married to Brandon Young

Nicole Young Instagram

The real estate agent married her now-husband Brandon Young in April 2017. To commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary, she wrote on Instagram that marrying him was the best day of her life.

“5 years!! Happy anniversary my love! Time flies when you marry your best friend ❤️ 4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family,” she captioned a photo from their wedding day.

She has made several appearances on Selling Sunset over the years

Nicole Young Instagram

Even though this will officially be her first season as a castmate on Selling Sunset, it isn’t the first time she’s been featured on the show.

Fitzgerald’s wedding was televised for the reality show — and as the officiant of the wedding – Young performed her duties in front of the Selling Sunset cameras, which viewers caught a glimpse of during the season 2 finale.

She was also spotted during season 4 at the birthday party for Niko and Zelda – dogs that Fitzgerald and her ex Jason Oppenheim co-parent.

She shared a carousel of pictures from the dogs’ big day, with the film crew in the background.

"Only the best for Niko & Zelda! 🐶🐶 Happy birthday babies 🥰 Thanks for such a fun day and for letting us party with you!,” she captioned the post.

She is a realtor with the Oppenheim Group and has sold more than $100 million in real estate

Matthew Seifnia

Young has been a longstanding real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group, joining the agency in December 2014. Deadline deemed her the “O.G.” of the Oppenheim Group, and she has become good friends with Jason Oppenheim, who is the president and founder of the company.

In the Netflix trailer for season 6, Young can be heard saying, "I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue."

She has represented a diverse roster of clientele including celebrities, public figures, executives and first-time buyers and sellers.

She is a mom to two dogs

Nicole Young Instagram

Young and her husband currently do not have any children. However, she is a dog mom to her two canines, frequently posting with them on Instagram.

“𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐦 𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯,” she captioned a photo of her posing with her two dogs. “1. A human mother of a domesticated canine⁣ / 2. A woman who plans life around her four legged companion⁣ / 3. Female pet owner whose camera roll is 90% photos of their dog / 4. Female recipient of unconditional love.”