Who Is Sean Hayes' Husband? All About Scott Icenogle

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle have been married since 2014

By
Published on May 30, 2023 12:25 PM
Sean Hayes (L) and Scott Icenogle attend the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle take pride in their love.

After meeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couple dated for eight years before getting married in a secret ceremony in November 2014. These days, the Will & Grace star and the music composer aren't shy about sharing their romance with the world, and they often post supportive messages to one another on social media.

"The thing I'm most proud of is being myself and expressing open love with my husband," Hayes told PEOPLE in April 2020. "Through silly Facebook videos or red carpet appearances, where we're holding hands at premieres, those images are more powerful than most things. Just trying to normalize what should already be normal. And to show the world that everyone is human first. That's the message I love."

Hayes also shares anecdotes about his relationships with Icenogle on his hit podcast SmartLess, which he co-hosts with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

So, who is Sean Hayes' husband? Here's everything to know about Scott Icenogle and his relationship with the Emmy-winning actor.

He attended the University of Iowa

Scott Icenogle and Sean Hayes attend the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre on September 07, 2019
Rachel Luna/WireImage

As a self-described "army brat," Icenogle moved 17 times during his childhood and graduated from high school in Alexandria, Virginia, per Iowa Magazine. He attended the University of Iowa, where he majored in communication studies and played baritone in the Hawkeye Marching Band. In a 2019 interview with the publication, the Iowa alum credited his university with helping him to "forge a path to this new world."

"The UI allowed my creative interests to flourish and helped me prepare for the next stage of my life," Icenogle said.

After graduating with his bachelor's degree in 1991, Icenogle lived in New York City and worked at ABC for 10 years before moving to Los Angeles.

He's an award-winning composer and music producer

Sean Hayes (L) and music producer Scott Icenogle attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jesse Grant/WireImage

Icenogle's early inspiration for musical scores was the Star Wars soundtrack.

"I listened to that double LP on repeat," he told Iowa Magazine. "In a kind of Rain Man moment, I discovered that I had a photographic memory of the movie's dialogue, triggered by hearing the music."

Icenogle followed his passion for music and storytelling and brought his skills to both the big and small screen. The ASCAP award-winning composer and music producer, whose career dates back to 2005, has worked on shows like The History of Comedy, Will & Grace and Q-Force. He also composed music for the 2020 comedy Lazy Susan, starring and co-written by Hayes.

"He redid the music for Will & Grace," Hayes told PEOPLE in January 2018. "He composes and produces music, and he did the music for a show that my company produced. It's called The History of Comedy on CNN, and I got to perform it on the piano. That was a lovely thing, and he's great."

In addition, Icenogle is known for his popular dance remixes to Christina Aguilera's "Ain't No Other Man" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl," as well as for other high-profile artists like Beyoncé and Celine Dion.

He met Hayes through Ellen DeGeneres

Sean Hayes (L) and his partner Scott Icenogle arrive at the "Tie The Knot" grand store opening at The Beverly Center on December 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hayes and Icenogle met on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show around 2006.

"Scotty used to be the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, and I spoke to Ellen, and I was like, 'Oh, he's cute and nice and seems funny,' " Hayes told PEOPLE in a 2018 interview.

Hayes added, "And it sounds really corny and cheesy to say it, but I saw him, and I knew that that's the type of person I need to be with because — this is the corny part — because I know he'll make me better, and he's a very grounded, stable person, and I'm a crazy actor."

Hayes proposed to him with humor

Scott Icenogle and Sean Hayes attend the 70th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater on June 12, 2016 in New York City
Walter McBride/WireImage

Proposals are usually romantic and planned out, but in his 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Hayes admitted his proposal to Icenogle was short and hilarious.

"I said to Scotty, 'Hey, you know if we get married, there's like a death tax thing?' " Hayes said. "He was like, 'Oh, great. Let's get married.' That's it."

Jokes aside, Hayes said Icenogle is the "greatest person" he's ever known: "He's the nicest, most genuine, kind, giving, caring, loving man I know."

He married Hayes in 2014

Scott Icenogle (L) and actor Sean Hayes attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

On Nov. 20, 2014, Hayes announced that he and Icenogle had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony via Facebook.

"Here's a #TBT photo of Scotty and me getting married last week. Took us 8 years but we did it!" Hayes captioned a photo of the two grooms.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement one month earlier after Hayes appeared on the CBS morning show The Talk wearing a band on his left finger.

He has made a series of viral lip-sync videos with Hayes

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle (credit_Chris Haston)

In 2015, Hayes and Icenogle started making lip-sync videos together — now, their YouTube channel, The Kitchen Sync, has garnered millions of views and over 40,000 subscribers.

"They started out with this Jennifer Hudson and Iggy Azalea song years ago," Hayes said during an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in 2019. "I thought five people were going to see it, [but it got] hundreds of millions of views, which is crazy."

Though they haven't uploaded a lip-sync video on YouTube since March 2019, the duo continues to post silly musical videos on social media.

He co-wrote a children's book with Hayes

Sean Hayes (R) and Scott Icenogle pose for portrait at their new children's book signing of "Plum" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on December 08, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In November 2017, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Hayes and Icenogle co-wrote a children's book inspired by The Nutcracker titled Plum. The story follows a young orphan girl named Plum who goes on a journey to save Christmas.

"We had spoken for years about writing a children's book," Hayes told PEOPLE. "Mostly for the same reason we made those silly Facebook/YouTube lip-sync videos: the challenge. Once we both agreed that it should be from The Nutcracker — something we both revered from our childhoods — the idea just started flowing out of us. Since we don't have children, we get to virtually adopt Plum into our lives. She's a special girl."

Hayes added: "We are in love with the story of Plum and would love to keep her story going, should people respond positively to her journey and the world we've created, but we've also got several other ideas up our little sleeves that aren't related to The Nutcracker!"

He lives with Hayes in Los Angeles

Scott Icenogle (L) and Sean Hayes attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

In 2020, Hayes and Icenogle were featured on the February/March cover of Traditional Home, giving readers an inside look at their newly renovated, Tudor-style home in L.A.

"This house needed to be comfortable, cozy, and fun, not only for us but for all the people who we love to be around us," Icenogle said of their space. "We wanted the update to be contemporary and classic, not too modern, and not museum-like."

Hayes added, "[Guests] always say how the design feels like a big, smiling 'hello.' We can't ask for a better compliment than that."

Related Articles
Scott Icenogle and husband Sean Hayes pose at the opening night after party for the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Sean Hayes Feels 'Lucky' to Have Husband by His Side During 'Exhilarating' Broadway Run (Exclusive)
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Who Is Ricky Martin's Husband? All About Jwan Yosef
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Who Is Marie Osmond's Husband? All About Steve Craig
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow's Dating History, Including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and More
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay
Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband? All About Brian Hallisay
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen attend the Rape Foundation Annual Brunch 2019 at a Beverly Hills Private Estate on October 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Elizabeth Olsen's Husband? All About Robbie Arnett
Dame Joan Collins (L) and Percy Gibson attend an after party following Dame Joan Collins' one woman show "Joan Collins: Unscripted" at the Cafe Royal on September 30, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Joan Collins' Husband? All About Percy Gibson
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Sebastian Maniscalco and Lana Gomez attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife? All About Lana Gomez
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key attend the "Wendell & Wild" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Who Is Keegan-Michael Key's Wife? All About Producer Elle Key
Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper
Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan
Marques Houston and Miya Dickey
Who Is Marques Houston's Wife? All About Miya Houston
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Brian Miller and wife Carol Burnett pose at the opening night of "Tootsie" on Broadway at The Marquis Theatre on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Carol Burnett's Husband? All About Brian Miller