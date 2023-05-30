Who Is Sean Hayes' Husband? All About Scott Icenogle

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle take pride in their love.

After meeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couple dated for eight years before getting married in a secret ceremony in November 2014. These days, the Will & Grace star and the music composer aren't shy about sharing their romance with the world, and they often post supportive messages to one another on social media.

"The thing I'm most proud of is being myself and expressing open love with my husband," Hayes told PEOPLE in April 2020. "Through silly Facebook videos or red carpet appearances, where we're holding hands at premieres, those images are more powerful than most things. Just trying to normalize what should already be normal. And to show the world that everyone is human first. That's the message I love."

Hayes also shares anecdotes about his relationships with Icenogle on his hit podcast SmartLess, which he co-hosts with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

So, who is Sean Hayes' husband? Here's everything to know about Scott Icenogle and his relationship with the Emmy-winning actor.

He attended the University of Iowa

Rachel Luna/WireImage

As a self-described "army brat," Icenogle moved 17 times during his childhood and graduated from high school in Alexandria, Virginia, per Iowa Magazine. He attended the University of Iowa, where he majored in communication studies and played baritone in the Hawkeye Marching Band. In a 2019 interview with the publication, the Iowa alum credited his university with helping him to "forge a path to this new world."

"The UI allowed my creative interests to flourish and helped me prepare for the next stage of my life," Icenogle said.

After graduating with his bachelor's degree in 1991, Icenogle lived in New York City and worked at ABC for 10 years before moving to Los Angeles.

He's an award-winning composer and music producer

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Icenogle's early inspiration for musical scores was the Star Wars soundtrack.

"I listened to that double LP on repeat," he told Iowa Magazine. "In a kind of Rain Man moment, I discovered that I had a photographic memory of the movie's dialogue, triggered by hearing the music."

Icenogle followed his passion for music and storytelling and brought his skills to both the big and small screen. The ASCAP award-winning composer and music producer, whose career dates back to 2005, has worked on shows like The History of Comedy, Will & Grace and Q-Force. He also composed music for the 2020 comedy Lazy Susan, starring and co-written by Hayes.

"He redid the music for Will & Grace," Hayes told PEOPLE in January 2018. "He composes and produces music, and he did the music for a show that my company produced. It's called The History of Comedy on CNN, and I got to perform it on the piano. That was a lovely thing, and he's great."

In addition, Icenogle is known for his popular dance remixes to Christina Aguilera's "Ain't No Other Man" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl," as well as for other high-profile artists like Beyoncé and Celine Dion.

He met Hayes through Ellen DeGeneres

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hayes and Icenogle met on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show around 2006.

"Scotty used to be the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, and I spoke to Ellen, and I was like, 'Oh, he's cute and nice and seems funny,' " Hayes told PEOPLE in a 2018 interview.

Hayes added, "And it sounds really corny and cheesy to say it, but I saw him, and I knew that that's the type of person I need to be with because — this is the corny part — because I know he'll make me better, and he's a very grounded, stable person, and I'm a crazy actor."

Hayes proposed to him with humor

Walter McBride/WireImage

Proposals are usually romantic and planned out, but in his 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Hayes admitted his proposal to Icenogle was short and hilarious.

"I said to Scotty, 'Hey, you know if we get married, there's like a death tax thing?' " Hayes said. "He was like, 'Oh, great. Let's get married.' That's it."

Jokes aside, Hayes said Icenogle is the "greatest person" he's ever known: "He's the nicest, most genuine, kind, giving, caring, loving man I know."

He married Hayes in 2014

Kevin Winter/Getty

On Nov. 20, 2014, Hayes announced that he and Icenogle had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony via Facebook.

"Here's a #TBT photo of Scotty and me getting married last week. Took us 8 years but we did it!" Hayes captioned a photo of the two grooms.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement one month earlier after Hayes appeared on the CBS morning show The Talk wearing a band on his left finger.

He has made a series of viral lip-sync videos with Hayes

In 2015, Hayes and Icenogle started making lip-sync videos together — now, their YouTube channel, The Kitchen Sync, has garnered millions of views and over 40,000 subscribers.

"They started out with this Jennifer Hudson and Iggy Azalea song years ago," Hayes said during an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in 2019. "I thought five people were going to see it, [but it got] hundreds of millions of views, which is crazy."

Though they haven't uploaded a lip-sync video on YouTube since March 2019, the duo continues to post silly musical videos on social media.

He co-wrote a children's book with Hayes

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In November 2017, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Hayes and Icenogle co-wrote a children's book inspired by The Nutcracker titled Plum. The story follows a young orphan girl named Plum who goes on a journey to save Christmas.

"We had spoken for years about writing a children's book," Hayes told PEOPLE. "Mostly for the same reason we made those silly Facebook/YouTube lip-sync videos: the challenge. Once we both agreed that it should be from The Nutcracker — something we both revered from our childhoods — the idea just started flowing out of us. Since we don't have children, we get to virtually adopt Plum into our lives. She's a special girl."

Hayes added: "We are in love with the story of Plum and would love to keep her story going, should people respond positively to her journey and the world we've created, but we've also got several other ideas up our little sleeves that aren't related to The Nutcracker!"

He lives with Hayes in Los Angeles

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

In 2020, Hayes and Icenogle were featured on the February/March cover of Traditional Home, giving readers an inside look at their newly renovated, Tudor-style home in L.A.

"This house needed to be comfortable, cozy, and fun, not only for us but for all the people who we love to be around us," Icenogle said of their space. "We wanted the update to be contemporary and classic, not too modern, and not museum-like."

Hayes added, "[Guests] always say how the design feels like a big, smiling 'hello.' We can't ask for a better compliment than that."