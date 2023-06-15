Who Is Rory Culkin’s Wife? All About Sarah Scrivener

Rory Culkin has made a name for himself in Hollywood.

As the youngest Culkin sibling, he got his start playing younger versions of his brothers Macaulay and Kieran in their movies. He has since branched out on his own and has earned credits in several hit TV shows and movies, including Amazon Prime’s Swarm, Under the Banner of Heaven and the upcoming season 6 of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Culkin’s career has not only provided him with success, but his work also led him to meet his future wife, Sarah Scrivener. The two crossed paths in 2010 on the set of Scream 4, in which the actor played one of the Ghostface killers and Scrivener worked on set as a camera production assistant.

Culkin and Scrivener went on to get married in 2018 in a WWE-themed ceremony (a passion they both share) with WWE hype man Paul Heyman even serving as the officiant.

Though the couple are fairly private, Scrivener has shared a few glimpses into their life on Instagram and they have even worked together again on several occasions.

So, who is Rory Culkin’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Sarah Scrivener.

She works in film and television production

Like her husband, Scrivener also works in the entertainment industry, though she prefers to remain behind the camera.

Scrivener has been working in the production department of various movies and TV shows as a camera assistant since 2011, and her list of credits includes The Good Wife, Divorce, For Life, The Black List and Search Party.

She frequently shares behind-the-scenes photos of her and the rest of the film crew on Instagram, and often celebrates the wrap of each project she works on.

She and Culkin met on the set of Scream 4

Culkin and Scrivener met on the fourth installment of the Scream franchise, which starred several of the original cast members, as well as Emma Roberts as the second Ghostface killer. Filming took place in 2010 and the movie was later released in 2011.

In addition to bringing the couple together, the film was also significant as it marked the first movie Scrivener ever worked on. She honored the milestone in a throwback post on Instagram in September 2015.

“Throwback to my first slate lol,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding the Scream 4 clapperboard.

She and Culkin love WWE

As evidenced by Scrivener’s Instagram, the couple are very passionate about wrestling and frequently attend WWE events together.

In December 2021, Scrivener shared several photos of her and Culkin posing with the championship belts at the WWE Survivors Series. She playfully captioned the post: “At the end of the day, it is what it is. This is a competition. I’m not here to make friends.”

The pair have also attended WrestleMania several times over the years, including in 2019 and 2018.

She and Culkin got married in 2018

Scrivener announced her and Culkin’s engagement on Instagram in December 2017, sharing a photo of her ring, captioned, “My favorite mani yet ❤️❤️❤️.”

A little over a year later, they tied the knot on April 7, 2018, in New Orleans in front of family and friends, including Culkin’s siblings. The couple incorporated their love of wrestling into their ceremony and had WWE hype man Paul Heyman officiate the nuptials. They also had WWE details worked into the decor, as Scrivener showcased on Instagram in a 2022 anniversary post.

The day after their wedding, they attended Wrestlemania with several friends and family members at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

She and Culkin have worked together several times

After working together on Scream 4, the duo got to collaborate again in 2019 on the Showtime series City on a Hill — this time as husband and wife.

Scrivener served as a second camera assistant on the drama show, which Culkin starred on alongside Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. To mark the wrap of season 1, Scrivener posted a photo of her and her husband posing alongside Bacon.

“It’s such a special show with an incredible cast and crew. I feel so lucky to have worked on this production and cannot wait to watch the rest of the season!” she wrote in the caption. “Super cool to work with my husband again after ... 9 years!! Wild ride!!”

In April 2022, Scrivener and Culkin worked together again on a music video that Scrivener directed, produced and filmed for musician Quinn Murphy. Culkin starred in it alongside Murphy and Scrivener posted stills from the shoot on her Instagram.

She is close with Culkin’s siblings and their spouses

Over the years, Scrivener has formed a close bond with Culkin’s brothers Macaulay and Kieran, as well as their respective partners: Brenda Song and Jazz Charlton.

She and Culkin often spend time with the two couples, and Scrivener documents their double dates on Instagram.

In July 2019, the duo visited Disney World with Macaulay and Song and took hilarious couple photos. A year prior, Scrivener and Culkin enjoyed a day at the New Jersey Renaissance Fair with Kieran and Charlton.

Scrivener appears to be especially close with Song, wishing her a happy birthday in March 2020 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Happiest quarantine-birthday to my dear friend @brendasong! I hope you have the best day doomsday prepping, but let’s also reflect on the magical times before the world ended,” she wrote. “Whether it’s Disney World or Paris or Mariah or WWE or gin rummy, I have such a blast with you and I’m so grateful to call such a beautiful hilarious badass my friend!”

Both Song and Charlton attended Wrestlemania with her and Culkin in 2018 following their wedding day and were featured in Scrivener’s Instagram post of the festivities.