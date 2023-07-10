Who Is Chad Michael Murray’s Wife? All About Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray has his own fairy tale love story.

The Cinderella Story star met his now-wife Sarah Roemer on the set of their TV show, Chosen, in 2013. What started as a whirlwind romance has been a lasting pairing for the actors — they announced in January 2015 that they had wed and were expecting their first child together.

Murray and Roemer now have two children together, a son born in 2015 and a daughter whom they welcomed in 2017. In July 2023, the One Tree Hill alum announced on Instagram that he and Roemer were expecting their third child. The ultra-private couple have not disclosed either of their children’s names or publicly shown pictures of their faces, though Murray did hint that baby No. 3 will be a girl.

Despite their private nature, the pair often share their love for each other and their kids via sweet social media posts. In fact, Murray penned a lengthy note for his wife on Mother’s Day 2022, alongside a selfie of them sharing a kiss.

“Wifo- The world has been lighter & brighter since the day you entered it. You’ve extended that light through our little pack,” he wrote on Instagram.

So, who is Chad Michael Murray's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Sarah Roemer and her relationship with the actor.



She was born in San Diego

Sarah Roemer Instagram



Roemer was born in San Diego on Aug. 28, 1984, making both her and her husband Virgos, as Murray was born on Aug. 24, 1981.

Though she attended high school in San Diego, she moved north to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. She went on to appear in a number of big publications, including GQ, Cosmopolitan, Maxim and Esquire.

She is an actress

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Roemer’s breakout TV role came in 2010’s The Event, in which she played the lead role, Leila Buchanan, opposite Jason Ritter. She went on to star in Chosen as Avery Sharp with the show lasting for two seasons from 2013 to 2014. She’s also had guest spots on Hawaii Five-O and Daybreak.

On the big screen, her first film was 2006’s Wristcutters: A Love Story. She has also appeared in Fired Up!, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, Manhattan Undying and Disturbia, the latter of which she was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for best kiss with Shia LaBeouf. Her most recent film was 2021’s Survive the Game, which starred Murray and Bruce Willis.

She met Murray on set in 2013

Rick Diamond/Getty

The former model met Murray in 2013 when he joined the second season of Chosen. The two tied the knot in September 2014 but have never publicly shared specific details about their wedding. In fact, fans didn’t learn they were married until January 2015, when they simultaneously announced that they had wed and were expecting their first child together.

“Chad and Sarah are extremely happy and excited, and enjoying their life together,” Murray’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Shortly after the nuptials reveal, Murray told E! News, “I’m a romantic. I’m a family guy. I want that core. I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That’s the part I keep for myself.”

Prior to Roemer, Murray was briefly married to his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006.

She and Murray share two kids and are expecting a third

Sarah Roemer Instagram

Murray and Roemer became parents in May 2015 when they welcomed a son. The Riverdale actor announced the new addition on Twitter, apologizing for missing former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly‘s charity event.

“Sry I’m missin @JimKellyInc charity this year in Buffalo. My fav event 2 attend, but we’ve been blessed with a son. Gods greatest gift,” Murray tweeted, adding, “Sarah & I couldn’t b happier & intend 2 spend many a day having family adventures & watching @buffalobills football! & also @Chargers now.”

In November 2016, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were expecting baby No. 2, a daughter. While Roemer was pregnant, Murray penned a poem to her, which he posted on social media.

“​​She Always Glows... Pardon me, for I have to say, I think you're quite pretty and I like you in that special way,” he captioned a photo of his pregnant wife in January 2017. “More than a friend, more than a brother. Some may use the definition Lover. But to me you're Ohhhh so much more. To Me- My wife, My friend, Me Amore. It ain't Valentines but who needs an excuse to proclaim their love.”

Murray confirmed his daughter’s birth via Instagram on March 14, 2017, captioning a photo of the newborn holding his finger: “Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go. I’ve now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys.”

Though Roemer and Murray have not publicly disclosed their children’s names nor shown photos of their faces, the pair do share posts with their kids on their social media accounts. One included a precious daddy-daughter moment in March 2021, which Murray captioned: “The snuggles are real ☺️. No better duty than #daddyduty Love our family- @rooeemer 😘.”

In July 2023, the couple revealed that their family would be expanding. Murray captioned a photo of Roemer cradling her bump on Instagram: "Baby #3 loading… ❤️ Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one."

A few days later, the actor hinted at the sex of their baby, sharing a video of the family traveling the world together in a tribute to Roemer. "We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:)," he wrote in the caption, hinting that they are having a girl.

She is also a dog mom

Sarah Roemer Instagram

The Fired Up! actress and her husband adopted a golden retriever named Jett in October 2021. The adorable pup goes on tons of adventures with his parents, including beach trips to Roemer’s hometown and desert road trips. He’s even got a few nicknames like, Jetson and Jetty.

She went to her first prom as an adult

Sarah Roemer Instagram

In June 2017, Murray took Roemer to her first prom, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County oncology prom. For the occasion, he wore his Prince Charming costume from 2004’s A Cinderella Story.

“I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. 👑 @chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames," Romer wrote on Instagram.

She is a Buffalo Bills fan

Sarah Roemer Instagram

The California native is now part of the Bills Mafia thanks to her husband, a Buffalo, New York native and massive Buffalo Bills fan.

In addition to posting about the Bills herself, Roemer was in attendance for the second-coldest game in Buffalo history, writing on Instagram in January 2022 that the “game was AMAZING!!”

She is an avid traveler

Sarah Roemer Instagram

Roemer regularly posts about her travels on social media. Missouri’s Fantastic Caverns, Paris and London are just a few of the places she’s explored, both with friends and family. She and Murray also take trips down memory lane in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Murray spent eight years filming One Tree Hill.

The family travels together when either Murray or Roemer has to be on location. In the summer and fall of 2020, that meant making Ontario, Canada, their home away from home. They’ve also put down temporary roots in Vancouver and Puerto Rico.

Murray has posted about their family travels as well, celebrating his crew and their globe-hopping in a Mother’s Day 2021 post.

“Being this blessed is a dream. Happy Mother’s Day to the kindest, gentlest & most nurturing human being I know,” he wrote. “We’ve traveled the world with this little pack and I Wouldn’t change a thing. We love you soooooo much. You’re our rock, our glue and our heart. ♥️♥️♥️ You’re so freaking cool. We love you mama @rooeemer ♥️♥️♥️.”