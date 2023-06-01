Who Is Constance Wu's Boyfriend? All About Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu prefers to keep her relationship with musician Ryan Kattner out of the spotlight.

The Crazy Rich Asians star was still taking a social media hiatus when it was confirmed that she had welcomed a daughter in 2020. She had not announced her pregnancy in advance, and the baby news also made her relationship with Kattner, who performs under the moniker Honus Honus, known to the public.

The couple’s daughter is already taking after her dad in the music department and is ready to dance with anyone who’s around.

Wu told PEOPLE in 2022 that the last time she danced was "probably to 'Baby Shark' or 'Wheels on the Bus' because I have a toddler who loves music and now knows how to command Alexa to play a song."

"She'll take anyone's hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say 'Dance!' " she added.

In February 2023, Wu announced that she is expecting her second baby with Kattner.

The actress shared a photo of herself pointing at her baby bump on her Instagram Story, captioned: "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

So, who is Ryan Kattner? Here’s everything to know about Constance Wu’s boyfriend.

He grew up in Philadelphia

Honus Honus Instagram

Kattner was born in Texas but credits his Philadelphia upbringing as a musical influence. The city is also where he would later form his band in 2003.

“​​The stuff that I create is completely informed by where I live,” Kattner told Atwood Magazine in 2020. “I don’t think I would have this band if I didn’t have the upbringing in Philly that I did. It’s a city with this real no-bulls--- attitude. It has this quality of 'I’ll do what I want, I don’t care if you don’t like it,' which I think definitely informed the music of our band.”

The musician also called other cities home as his parents were in the military, which led to him moving around a lot as a child. He told OwlAndBear.com, “I was a military brat and I moved every three years, so I’m sure that programmed my brain improperly.”

He’s the lead vocalist of Man Man

Emma Mcintyre/Getty

Kattner, who performs under the stage name Honus Honus, is the lyricist and lead vocalist for Man Man, an experimental rock group he helped form in Philadelphia. The group is now based in Los Angeles.

In 2011 and 2017, Kattner released albums with the indie group Mister Heavenly, which Michael Cera has previously played bass for on tour. His first solo album, Use Your Delusion, came out in 2016. He also completed an unreleased children’s music album in 2015

He’s an actor

Honus Honus Instagram

In addition to his musical endeavors, Kattner has appeared in several short films, including Woe, Change for a Five and Dames. In 2022, he lent his voice to the character Wack E. Doodle for an episode of the Max children's show, Tig N’ Seek.

He has also worked as a music supervisor on the series Interview with the Vampire and The Exorcist.

He is a dad

Constance Wu/Instagram

In December 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that the Hustlers actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, that summer. Wu had not announced her pregnancy prior to the birth, and the couple have yet to reveal their daughter's name publicly.

Wu opened up about her baby girl in May 2021 during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

The new mom explained that her baby girl had a "Mongolian spot," officially known as congenital melanocytosis, which is a flat blueish birthmark that appears for some babies at birth or in the first few weeks of life. "Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," Wu said.

"He actually wrote a song about her blue butt," she said of Kattner. "So, that will be on his next album."

In February 2023, Wu revealed she was expecting her second baby with Kattner. In the photo posted on her Instagram Story, she can be seen with her shirt lifted, pointing at her baby bump. She captioned the picture: "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

He’s supportive of Wu

Honus Honus Instagram

Like Wu, Kattner prefers to keep his relationship off social media; the pair do not have any photos together, nor do they post pictures of their daughter.

The musician made an exception in March 2022 when Wu announced her memoir, Making A Scene. Sharing the book cover on Instagram, he kept the caption simple, “The lady wrote a book,” and included the link to pre-order copies.

In a video on Wu’s Instagram account, Kattner can be heard saying, “go for it, it’s rolling,” while she opens up a box of her memoirs. As she stumbles over her words and wants to “start over again,” he encourages her to “just open it” because it’s “real.”

Towards the end of the video, he comments on her “beautiful” face, which graces the cover, and says, “it’s a good book.” In the caption, Wu shared that the video was “taken by my boyfriend and baby daddy @honushonus.”