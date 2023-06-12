Who Is Uzo Aduba’s Husband? All About Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting keep their romance super low-key.

The Orange Is the New Black actress first announced her marriage to the filmmaker in 2021, one year after they secretly tied the knot in New York.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," she wrote at the time.

Though the couple doesn't tend to be terribly public about their PDA, they occasionally will share sweet posts about each other on social media and step out in support of each other at events.

Most recently, they attended the 2023 Tony Awards together, where Abuda announced her pregnancy. "The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider told PEOPLE.

Here’s everything to know about Aduba's husband.

He’s a filmmaker

Per his Instagram, Sweeting is a director for Creative Destruction Films, which creates “digital content for web, in-app and social,” as stated on their website. Sweeting often gives glimpses of his work on social media, including behind-the-scenes looks on set. In addition to directing, he is also a photographer, recently capturing photos of R&B singer-songwriter, Joe.

He’s certified in scuba diving

In May 2023, Sweeting reflected on “learning to scuba dive and getting certified to dive to 60 ft.” on Instagram. “Was a big step for me, especially since I used to be afraid of the water,” he captioned the post at the time. “I conquered my childhood fear of swimming, but I also gained a new appreciation for the ocean. This is just the beginning of my journey towards a healthier lifestyle in 2023. 🤿🌊🐠”

He’s super close with his mom

Sweeting often shares tributes to his mom on social media.

For Mother’s Day in 2023, the filmmaker shared a handful of childhood photos with his mother, writing, “Happy Mother's Day to an amazing woman. Thank you for always being there for me with your unwavering love, guidance, and support. You are the reason I am the person I am today. Your sacrifices, patience, and endless love have made me a better man. I am extremely grateful for you. Today, I celebrate you and all the amazing things you do as a mother. I love you.”

He ended the post with a handful of hashtags, including “MomGoals,” “MyMomMyHero,” and “ThankYouMom.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

He and Uzo Aduba got married in 2020

The couple quietly said "I do" in a secret ceremony held in New York in 2020. In September 2021, Sweeting celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple from the ceremony.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman,” he wrote alongside a photo of him kissing Aduba. “This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband.”

He and Uzo Aduba choose to keep their relationship personal

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in November 2021, Aduba opened up about the couple’s decision to keep their nuptials a secret at first. "We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up," she said, adding that they celebrated the anniversary in Tulum, Mexico.

They have only made a handful of public appearances together. In September 2021, they made their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards before attending the Tony Awards together in June 2022.

He’s going to be a dad

At the 2023 Tony Awards, Aduba revealed she was expecting her first child with Sweeting; she showed off her baby bump and he placed a hand on it for photos. "The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider told PEOPLE.