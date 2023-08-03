Who Is Gabby Windey's Girlfriend? All About Robby Hoffman

Meet Gabby Windey’s girlfriend.

During an appearance on The View in August, the former Bachelorette star announced her new relationship with Robby Hoffman.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Windey said on the show. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

She later went Instagram official with Hoffman, sharing a collection of photos of them together with the cheeky caption, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Before dating Hoffman, Windey ended her 2022 season of The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer, however, they called it quits that November.

Here’s everything to know about Windey’s girlfriend.

Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabby Windey/Instagram

She’s from Brooklyn

Hoffman was born in Brooklyn, New York, but was later raised by her single mother in Montreal, Canada, along with her nine siblings.

She went to school in Canada

Hoffman graduated from McGill University, located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, before enrolling in the graduate CPA program at McGill. However, she dropped out after one day to pursue a career in comedy, per Forbes.

She’s a comedian and writer

gabby.windey/Instagram

After dropping out of graduate school, Hoffman embarked on a career as a stand-up comedian, serving as a headlining act for the New York Comedy Festival in 2018. The following year, she released her first stand-up special, I'm Nervous.

In addition to her career as a comedian, Hoffman has also written for a number of notable shows, including The Chris Gethard Show, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Workin' Moms and Odd Squad.

She’s an Emmy winner

In 2019, Hoffman became an Emmy winner as Odd Squad took home a Children's & Family Emmy Award for outstanding writing. Hoffman reacted to the special achievement on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding her trophy, with the caption, “HOLY S--- I WON.”

She and Gabby went Instagram official in August 2023

gabby.windey/Instagram

After announcing their relationship on The View on Aug. 1, Hoffman and Windey went Instagram official with their relationship on their respective profiles. Like the Bachelorette alumna, Hoffman shared a gallery of photos of them together, including a cute video of Windey screaming and running toward her after her appearance on The View.