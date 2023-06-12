Who Is Terry Crews' Wife? All About Rebecca King-Crews

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have stuck together through thick and thin.

The actor met his wife before he was a football star and well ahead of his rise to fame on both the big and small screens. They both attended Western Michigan University in the 1980s, and while their paths crossed on campus, the chemistry wasn't immediate.

"He almost got stuck in the friend zone," Rebecca told E! News in 2018. "He was a little too nice."

Their relationship eventually turned romantic, and they went on to get married in 1989 and start a family together. After playing in the NFL from 1991 to 1997, Terry pursued acting, and the entire family landed a reality series in 2010 called The Family Crews.

However, Terry and Rebecca's relationship has had its ups and downs. In 2014, Terry got candid with fans in his book, Manhood: How to Be a Better Man – Or Just Live with One, and admitted that he had been living with a porn addiction, which almost cost him his marriage to Rebecca.

The couple recapped their struggles and effort to improve the marriage in their audiobook Stronger Together.

"We're sharing very, very intimate conversations we had only in therapy and with each other [in Stronger Together]," Terry told PEOPLE in 2021. "It's all with the world now."

Rebecca added, "When I talk about forgiveness, I'm not advocating for stupidity, but there is a freedom and a whole new life available to you when you operate in that grace."

So, who is Terry Crews' wife? Here's everything to know about Rebecca King-Crews and her relationship with the actor.

She grew up in Indiana

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Rebecca was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, but grew up in Gary, Indiana. She was named Miss Gary at the Miss Indiana Pageant in 1984 and later reflected on the honor over 30 years later, sharing a throwback photo from the event on Instagram.

"Throw back Thur[s]day! Me as MISS GARY 1984 at the Miss Indiana Pageant in Michigan City, IN! On my right, one of 1st AAF Winners, Teri Shulz!" she captioned the post.

Rebecca also reflected on her artist and theater friends from Indiana in a throwback photo posted on Instagram in 2021.

"This is an early photo of me and my friends performing for a civic event, attended by the mayor and other dignitaries," she captioned the post. "I was always the little director, writing in arranging parts, Playing the piano and leading the group. These were such great memories, and just such a big part of who I am as a human."

She added, "What amazing beautiful memories, of finding ourselves, developing our talents, and going on to do great things with our lives! Love to all of you, give a shout out to friends from your past who helped you become who you are today."

Her father was a musician

Charley Gallay/Getty

Rebecca was the first child born to parents Samuel Dean King and Anna Mae Parks. She also has two younger siblings, Elizabeth Jane and Samuel Taylor.

Her father, who was a musician, passed away in 1972 when she was just 6 years old. In June 2021, she shared a sweet tribute to him on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to my biological father Samuel Dean King went to be with the Lord on June 11, 1972, exactly a month or so after this photo was taken on my sister's birthday. That's me on the far left :-) I never knew my father really, my memories of him are sketchy and faint," she wrote.

She revealed in the caption that her father played the piano and that she "inherited his love for music and his penchant for playing by ear, rather than by sight."

Rebecca has remained close to her mother. In July 2021, she dedicated a post to her mom on her birthday, praising her in the caption.

"My flashback Friday is dedicated to my beautiful mom! Happy birthday Anna Banana - you are a national treasure," she wrote. "Thank you for all the laughs & all the good times, all the good manners and all the good eating! You taught me compassion, you taught me grit, and you showed me that I could overcome anything."

She is a singer

Leon Bennett/Getty

While attending Western Michigan University, Rebecca studied music and theatre, receiving her degree in 1987.

In 2014, she released her first single, "Can I Stay." She introduced her pseudonym, Regina Madre, years later to get an honest opinion on her music.

"I discovered that I was being judged primarily on my notoriety, rather than on the music, so I decided to go anonymous and create a pseudonym," she told Authority Magazine.

The singer debuted her first self-titled album, Regina Madre, in 2021 and has also released several singles, including "What You Wanna Do?" and "Never Be the Same."

She married Terry in 1989

Doug Benc/Getty

After dating for a few years, the college sweethearts got married on July 29, 1989.

To celebrate 30 years of marriage in 2019, Terry and Rebecca threw a lavish party at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California, with family and famous friends like Olivia Munn, Stevie Wonder and Chris Daughtry in attendance.

"In the 30 years since we were first married, there were times it seemed life shifted into hyperspeed — our five children going from diapers to high school, the seven-year period in the NFL on six different teams, careers in music and entertainment that we started launched last week but in fact has crossed into 20 years," the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

They continued, "Through all of this, these obstacles have actually made us stronger ... owning the realization that our feelings followed our decisions and not the other way around."

"Choosing to love each other year after year has proven to be the best decision we've ever made. Time has always had a wonderful way of showing us what truly matters," Terry added.

She is a mom of five

Kevin Winter/Getty

The couple are the proud parents of five children.

Rebecca has a daughter, Naomi, from a previous relationship, whom Terry adopted after their nuptials. They also share daughters Azriél, Tera and Wynfrey, as well as son Isaiah.

Isaiah followed in his famous dad's footsteps and is pursuing a career in acting. He starred on the Nickelodeon show Side Hustle, playing a character called Munchy, for two seasons before the show was canceled. Rebecca posted photos of Isaiah on set along with clips from the series on Instagram.

Azriél has also pursued acting, appearing on Crashing, High Maintenance, I Ship It and Younger. In 2023, she booked a role in the rom-com Maybe I Do, starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy and Emma Roberts.

Rebecca and Terry's eldest daughter, Naomi, has welcomed a daughter of her own, Miley Crews, making them grandparents.

She beat breast cancer

Piper Ferguson

Rebecca opened up to PEOPLE about her stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis in April 2020 after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"Though it was Stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity," she said.

Terry was the first person she told about the diagnosis.

"My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die," Rebecca told PEOPLE. "He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay,' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."

Following the procedure, she was declared cancer-free.

She and Terry overcame his infidelity

Michael Kovac/Getty

Terry and Rebecca nearly split in 2010 after the actor admitted to being unfaithful and addicted to pornography. The couple opened up about how they repaired their relationship in an Audible Original called Stronger Together.

"He's the hero of our story, in my opinion," Rebecca told PEOPLE in 2021. "He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person."

While they were working through their relationship struggles, Terry wanted to remain completely transparent with the children.

"All of our kids know that they had nothing to do with anything bad that happened between me and their mom," the father of five said. "I want to be a good role model to them, a person who is transparent and lets them be free and do whatever they need to do to [process the information]."