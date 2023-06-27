Who Is Noah Cyrus' Fiancé? All About Fashion Designer Pinkus

Noah Cyrus has a hit song called "Lonely," but she may not be lonely anymore.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023 in a surprise announcement on her social media. She revealed the two had already been engaged for a month.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," Cyrus wrote in the caption of her Instagram announcement. "this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time."

While it is unclear when their relationship began, Cyrus introduced Pinkus as her boyfriend to her fans in an April 2023 TikTok of the two kissing and cuddling in a car.

"for once .. my happiness is leaking into my music," she wrote in the video while her single, "Everybody Needs Someone," played in the background.

The two had also been spotted at fashion shows together in early 2023.

While Pinkus is more under the radar than some of Cyrus' past exes, such as Lil Xan, he has a following of his own as a fashion designer and head of the COLORS Clothing Company.

So who is Noah Cyrus' fiancé? Here's everything to know about Pinkus, the designer engaged to the singer.

He is a fashion designer

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct9mPAxNRgW/

Pinkus announced the launch of his latest project, COLORS, in November 2022 on his personal Instagram and posted for the first time on the brand's Instagram in December 2022.

COLORS specializes in streetwear with a signature geometric puffer look, which his fiancée modeled for the brand.

According to the company's website, it sells clothes in 11 colors ranging from anthracite to royal blue. COLORS is based out of Germany, where Pinkus is from.

He and Cyrus got engaged in May 2023

Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

Pinkus popped the question to Cyrus in May 2023, proposing with a sparkling diamond ring. Cyrus posted photos of the two together at various events a month later and gushed over her beau.

"i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," she wrote in the caption. "you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

"i’m so excited to spend this life with you," Cyrus continued. "our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you."

As a reply, Pinkus jokingly commented, "u want kids?"

On his own Instagram, Pinkus posted numerous photos of Cyrus days before her announcement. In one post, Cyrus walked a runway wearing her engagement ring, which Pinkus captioned, "proudest fiancé."

Cyrus has worn his designs

Noah Cyrus/Instagram

Pinkus may have a muse close to his heart. Cyrus has appeared on his brand's Instagram — and his own — donning COLORS clothing. In January 2023, the brand posted a photo of Cyrus in a two-piece green, moss-like set with a matching jacket.

Cyrus has regularly appeared on the COLORS Instagram since and has also posted herself wearing the brand on her own account. In May 2023, Cyrus posted a video of herself trying on different clothes from the company, writing, "my boyfriend styling me in some of his designs and some one of one pieces he made just for me" over the video.

Cyrus gushed about him in a TikTok

Noah Cyrus/Instagram

After her initial TikTok in April, Pinkus has made a few more appearances on Cyrus' account. She has posted videos of the two kissing while enjoying nature and of him playing soccer while she cheered him on from the sidelines.

In a May 2023 video, Cyrus filmed herself seemingly following Pinkus in an airport, writing, "me not needing to think about anything cus my boyfriend does everything for me >>>>" over the clip.

Pinkus is the latest addition to the expanding Cyrus family

Instagram/firerose

Pinkus and Cyrus' engagement is the latest in the young singer's family. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, announced her own engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell just a couple of months prior in April 2023.

The mom-of-five posted two pictures of herself with Purcell, including one featuring her engagement ring. "A thousand times…. YES ❤️ ," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, also joined in the season of love for the Cyrus family by announcing his engagement in November 2022 to Australian singer Firerose.

"I've spent my life worried about things that are beyond my control," Billy Ray told PEOPLE in 2022. "But at this spot in my life, knowing that all you really have is the happiness that you feel inside your mind and your heart ..."

He continued, "Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom [a few weeks later]—see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle. But having somebody to ride it out with now — that's giving me a little more balance."