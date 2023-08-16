Who Is Olivia Dunne’s Rumored Boyfriend? All About MLB Prospect Paul Skenes

Gymnast and influencer Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has been dropping hints about a possible relationship with a fellow athlete.

In July 2023, fans began speculating that the LSU gymnast is involved with Paul Skenes, an MLB prospect who recently signed a historic contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While neither Dunne nor Skenes has revealed if they're officially dating, she was seen cheering him on when he made his Single-A debut with the Bradenton Marauders in August.

Dunne shared a panoramic video of the field taken from her suite on Snapchat before posting a side-by-side snap of herself and the infield.

As for how they crossed paths, it seems likely that the two got to know each other at Louisiana State University. At the school, Dunne is recognized as a talented gymnast and the highest-paid NCAA female athlete. Meanwhile, Skenes led the baseball team to a 2023 College World Series victory.

So, who is Olivia Dunne’s rumored boyfriend? Here’s everything to know about Paul Skenes and his possible relationship with the gymnast.

He’s a professional baseball player

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Skenes is a professional baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise. Currently, he plays for the Bradenton Marauders, a Single-A minor league team, as a pitcher. Though he’s in the minors right now, MLB.com estimates that he’ll reach the majors in 2024.

He signed a record-breaking contract with the MLB

Skenes, who was the No. 1 draft pick, received a landmark MLB contract when he signed with the Pirates in July 2023. He earned a $9.2 million signing bonus, which exceeds the previous record held by Spencer Torkelson, who signed for $8.4 million with the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

Dunne has been seen wearing his jersey and his team’s hat

Olivia Dunne Instagram

Dunne and Skenes first sparked dating rumors when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June, when the Tigers won the NCAA National Championship. The following month, Dunne further fueled speculation when she shared a photo on Snapchat that was geotagged in Bradenton, Florida, where Skenes plays for the Pirates franchise.

Another image showed Dunne posing with a Pirates baseball cap. But eagle-eyed fans also spotted a black baseball glove on the coffee table next to her, which is the same brand and color as the glove that Skenes uses.

A TikTok user spotted Dunne and Skenes together in Florida

Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty ; John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Getty

In August, Dunne didn't shut down dating rumors when a person claimed to see her out and about with a pro baseball player.

A Florida-based hairstylist named Madison, who goes by The Blonde Muse on TikTok, posted a video after the run-in. She shared the snippet with the text: “walked behind a girl in shake shack thinking ‘she would look good with blonde extensions’ and ITS LIVI DUNNE AND HER MLB BF.”

In the caption, Madison added, "i almost said hi." Upon seeing the clip, Dunne responded in the comments section, writing, "aw you should’ve said hi!💞 always down for some hair touch-ups tho 👀."

The next day, Dunne stitched the video with a clip of herself getting blonde extensions from Madison. Several of the comments on the video asked about or emphasized the phrase “MLB BF,” with many assuming the boyfriend in question is Skenes.

Skenes and Dunne both attended Louisiana State University

Olivia Dunne Instagram ; Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Although the rumored couple have yet to confirm their relationship or how they met, it’s possible their romance started at LSU. Skenes attended the school for a year, during which he helped the baseball team win the 2023 Men’s College World Series. He was also named the 2023 National Player of the Year, 2023 National Pitcher of the Year and 2023 College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Dunne is set to graduate from LSU in 2024, though she shared in a July 2023 interview that she’s not attending classes in person for safety reasons. “There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible," Dunne told ELLE. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

In July 2023, she also launched The Livvy Fund to “provide opportunities exclusively to female athletes at LSU,” per a press release.

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” she told PEOPLE.

Before LSU, Skenes attended the Air Force Academy

Paul Skenes Instagram

Skenes attended the Air Force Academy for two years before transferring to LSU for his junior year. In an interview with BRProud.com, he shared that he still hopes to serve in the military whenever his baseball career wraps up.

“I would say serving is still in the picture because that’s something that you can start doing when you’re 40, 50," he said. "But I think, to be honest, you only get one shot at baseball, and so that’s my goal right now."

When asked how his experience with the Air Force Academy influenced him, he explained that it involved "discipline" that has stayed with him.

“You get there the first day and you start 37 days of basic training," he said. "You’re forced to figure out life really ... Those 37 days, I never want to do that again but it’s 100% shaped who I am today.”

Skenes supports veterans through Folds of Honor

Given his Air Force experience, Skenes has sought ways to support military families as he pursues his athletic career. During his 2023 LSU season, he pledged a donation of $10 to Folds of Honor for each strikeout.

Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military personnel and first responders who died or became disabled during their service.

“All who wear, or have worn, our country's military uniforms have made tremendous sacrifices for our great nation," Skenes wrote on his fundraising page. "An unfortunate few bear the physical or mental scars of war or have made the ultimate sacrifice."

He continued: "We must do everything we can to support those in the uniform of our nation’s military who have chosen to protect and defend the United States of America. Please join me in supporting this community this season.”

Skenes is from Lake Forest, California

Paul Skenes Instagram

According to his LSU profile, Skenes grew up in Lake Forest, California, which is located in Orange County. He played baseball for El Toro High School, where Athletic Director Armando Rivas said he was a "smiling and happy-go-lucky” teenager who was “a pleasure to be around,” according to an interview in the Daily Advertiser.