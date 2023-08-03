Who Is Rob Schneider's Wife? All About Patricia Schneider

Rob Schneider met his match in his wife Patricia Schneider (née Azarcoya Arce).

The Hot Chick star and the film producer met in 2007 when he appeared on a show she was working on. They got married in 2011 and went on to welcome two daughters together. The couple have also collaborated on several film and TV projects, including the sitcom Real Rob and the film Daddy Daughter Trip.

Rob and Patricia have now been married for over a decade, and the latter has a great sense of humor to keep up with her comedian husband. The Saturday Night Live alum frequently appears on Patricia's social media —whether it's comedic skits on TikTok or a sweet tribute — and Rob often returns the favor.

"The only reason I'm still doing what I do is because of this lovely woman," Rob wrote on Instagram in November 2022, tagging his wife. "You make everything beautiful! Every day a joy. And make my life a life of love and happiness. I love you para siempre ♥️."

So, who is Rob Schneider's wife? Here's everything to know about Patricia Schneider.

She was born in Mérida, Mexico

Patricia Schneider Instagram

Patricia Schneider was born Patricia Azarcoya Arce on March 6, 1988, in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico. She is bilingual and creates content across her social channels in Spanish, often appearing on Mexican radio and talk shows.

Patricia is also raising her children as bilingual, as Rob shared in his stand-up special Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, where he notes that his youngest daughter, Madeline, speaks two languages.

Currently, Patricia, Rob and their family are settled in Arizona.

"My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer," Rob announced in a press release in 2022.

She's a film and TV producer

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Patricia produced film and TV shows in Mexico before moving to America, where she continued to not only produce but write screenplays as well. She's also dabbled in acting and modeling.

Rob and Patricia actually met in the mid-2000s when he appeared on a show she was working on in Mexico as a producer.

She and Rob got married in 2011

Patricia Schneider Instagram

Rob and Patricia tied the knot in April 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.

"Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life," Rob said in a statement, per Los Angeles Daily News. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."

On their 10th anniversary, Patricia shared a sweet tribute to mark the occasion on Instagram.

"10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre," she captioned a photo of herself and Rob smiling in the sunlight.

She and Rob have two children together

Rob Schneider Instagram

On Nov. 16, 2012, Patricia and Rob welcomed their first child together, daughter Miranda Scarlett Schneider.

Four years later, Patricia gave birth to a second daughter, Madeline Robbie Schneider, on Sept. 14, 2016.

"The world just got 7.6 lbs more beautiful," Rob said in a statement about his newborn daughter.

Rob also has another daughter from a previous relationship, Grammy-nominated musician Elle King, whom he shares with ex-wife London King.

Elle actually credits her younger sisters as the reason she reconnected with her dad after being estranged from him for years.

"We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what's important," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "Him having children — I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important. So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them, really made it easy because there were no bad motives. When it's about the kids, the bulls--- kind of goes away. I love him."

She and Rob have worked together

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The couple have combined their talents on several occasions and even shared the screen together.

In 2015, the whole Schneider family, including the pair's two daughters, starred on Rob's Netflix sitcom Real Rob as themselves, which is loosely based on the comedian's life. The series had two seasons, and in 2021, Rob shared that the third season would be airing in 2023, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

In 2022, Patricia produced, wrote and appeared in the film Daddy Daughter Trip, which stars Rob acting alongside their daughter Miranda. The film also features longtime collaborator Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler.

"Our company, Mandalini Films, is now based in Scottsdale and we are very proud to have made our film, 'Daddy Daughter Trip' entirely here in Arizona," Rob shared about the film in a press release. "It's truly a postcard for the state's picturesque cinematic locations. We are grateful to the people of Arizona for their support and generosity of spirit in what we hope is the first of many family-friendly films we want to make right here in our new home."

She's shared her love for cooking on Youtube

Patricia Schneider Instagram

Patricia has her own Youtube channel, Cooking With Patricia, where she has over 2,000 subscribers. On her channel, she's shared cooking videos of some of her favorite recipes from Mexico, as well as more traditional American fare. Some examples of the recipes shared on her channel are cauliflower tacos al pastor, acai bowls, shrimp fajitas and vegan ice cream.

She's even created videos in both English and Spanish to cater to her viewers from different backgrounds.

She dances rumba and bachata

Rob Schneider Instagram

When Patricia isn't acting, producing, writing or cooking, she loves to dance and share her progress as a dancer on her Instagram.

In May 2021, she shared a video of herself dancing bachata, captioned: "I'm not great at it yet, but I'm working on it. I had a great time learning with the amazing @tonydovolani and my coach @daniktimosh."

She danced her first Rumba show in September 2021 and posted a video of the occasion.

"My first official Rumba show. I was nervous and made a couple of mistakes, but I'm grateful for my amazing coach @daniktimosh and dance studio @fadsnorthscottsdale for their love and support," she wrote.