Who Is Tyson Fury's Wife? All About Paris Fury

Tyson Fury found the queen to his "Gypsy King" in wife Paris Fury.

The couple first met as teenagers at a wedding, and it was just three years later that they had one of their own, tying the knot in November 2008. From his career as a professional boxer to raising a family, Tyson says that Paris has been by his side through it all.

"To get a woman who's been with you all that time and gone through the b-------," he told The Overlap. "The good times and the bad times ... [For her] to still be there when you don't want to be and when you're being forced away and you're being pushed out, that takes a very strong individual."

Not only is she supportive of her husband, she’s his guide as well. "My biggest mentor in my career is probably me wife," Tyson said. "Because without her, I would have probably went AWOL a long time ago. I've been AWOL anyway plenty of times but I've always had that loving wife relationship, sort of the backbone."

They have welcomed six children together: Venezuela Lynda, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Valencia Amber and Athena. In March 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting a seventh child.

Fans will get a glimpse of Paris and Tyson's family in the reality series, At Home With the Furys, streaming on Netflix on Aug. 16.

So, who is Tyson Fury’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Paris Fury and her relationship with the heavyweight legend.

She met Tyson at a wedding

Paris and Tyson first met at the wedding of a mutual friend in 2005. But it wasn’t until a year later that they would cross paths again on her 16th birthday and start dating.

“I liked him from the very beginning - he was so different to other boys,” she captioned a throwback photo on Instagram of the couple as teenagers. “I didn't say yes to dating straight away though,he ask me out alot of times before I agreed! It was a big deal he would be my 1st boyfriend.”

Paris also detailed what the beginning of their relationship was like. “Our first date was to see King Kong at the cinema and later I found out he'd told his parents afterwards that he was going to marry me,” she added.

She also shared that some of her favorite memories from when they started dating include “going ice skating and having picnics” and that they “always used to talk about our future together.”

She almost called off her wedding to Tyson

Before they could make it down the aisle, an issue came up between Paris and Tyson that nearly put an end to their relationship. In her memoir Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson, Paris writes about how their "schedule was thrown into the air" when her future husband didn’t secure a spot to compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Though the bride-to-be was planning a winter wedding with a November date in mind, Tyson wanted to move up the nuptials by a few months because of his newly freed-up schedule.

"My fiancé clearly didn’t understand the amount of planning and organisation that went into a wedding," she wrote in her book, per The Sun. "I was beginning to realise how incredibly impulsive he was, the sort of person who lived life in the moment and liked to make decisions on the hoof."

She explained, "In Tyson’s world, our big day could be rescheduled on a whim, just like one of his boxing matches. I was having none of it, though, and refused point blank to change the date."

The couple butted heads, leading Paris to call off the wedding. "After an ugly slanging match with him outside Mam's house, I decided to call time on the wedding and our relationship," she wrote. "He thought I was joking and when I dropped the big bombshell, then he realised I was deadly serious."

After a few weeks apart, they reconciled. Paris had tasked her mom Lynda to cancel the wedding plans and venue, but she predicted that the couple would “patch things up” and never did. With the date still set, they said "I do" on Nov. 21, 2008, in Doncaster, England.

She’s a mom of six

Paris and Tyson are parents to six kids. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Venezuela Lynda, in September 2009. Their son, Prince John James, was later born in April 2012.

Prince Tyson II, named after his father, arrived in July 2016, and goes by his middle name or "Tutty. Valencia Amber was born in December 2017, and the couple had their third son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, in February 2019.

Tyson previously explained their decision to name all three of their sons Prince. "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name," he said in his 2020 documentary TV series.

During an interview in February 2021, Tyson confirmed that Paris was expecting their sixth child.

"Paris is pregnant again. The Lord has blessed us, definitely, with another child, and I'm very thankful, you know," he said. "I've got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, we're all healthy. That's the most important thing, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters."

Athena was born in August 2021 and she was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit. Tyson updated fans about his wife and youngest daughter on his Instagram Story.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well," he wrote. "Hopefully she comes out icu today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless." He later gave another update that Athena was doing "fantastic" and "off the ventilator."

In March 2023, Tyson announced that Paris was pregnant with their seventh child. He shared a selfie of the pair on a movie date on his Instagram Story, writing over the photo, “All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!”

He concluded: “What a woman 👩. 7th 👶 incoming 🙏. Fantastic news to cheer me up! 😊.”

Tyson retired because of a promise he made her

Tyson hung up his gloves for Paris, announcing his intent to retire in April 2022. The news came after he retained his heavyweight title with a knockout win against Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.

"I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the [Deontay] Wilder III fight, that would be it — and I meant it," he told BT Sport after the match.

According to the champion, he felt compelled to defend his title at Wembley after the Wilder fight, but his time had come to a close. "I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. And what a way to go out!" he added.

Paris also told the outlet that she "would like him to come out" of the game "now" and believes her husband "has nothing more to prove," CNN reported.

"If he had anything left to do, I would say 'Yeah Tyson, you do it," she said. "So unless he really wants to box on, and if he's just doing it for whatever money, fame, he doesn't need that. He's the most famous man on the planet tonight."

Paris continued: "For Tyson to keep boxing, it just seems for one reason and I know in my heart, I think the only reason that Tyson will come back is for the unification fight."

She’s an author

Paris’ first book, Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson, was published in October 2021. The memoir dives into everything from her upbringing to starting a family with Tyson. It also delves into some of the hard times they’ve gone through together.

In May 2023, she announced the release of her second book, How Does She Do It?, hitting bookshelves on Sept. 28.

“It’s about how I run my crazy, hectic life with six kids, soon to be seven, Tyson around the world, me and him globe-trotting and just day-to-day life of cooking, cleaning, everything else that mothers have to do," Paris shared in an Instagram Reel.

Her family has a reality show

At Home With the Furys was first announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2022 as a multipart series on Netflix. It follows their family with a focus on Tyson's retirement. Tyson’s father, former professional boxer John Fury, brother Tommy Fury and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague are also featured on the show.

Speaking with JOE.ie, Paris opened up about what it was like filming the project.

“I remember the beginning, thinking like I was gonna be so perfect all the time, I remember thinking like I didn’t want to put on a falseness but I wanted to look nice," she said.

Paris continued: “I wanted to wake up in the morning and put my makeup on and I'll make sure the place is tidy, and that went out the window after like the first week.”

Still, she believes fans will enjoy the show because it's genuine. “I think people really gravitate toward these shows because it’s real, if it’s real then you would watch it,” Paris added.