Who Is Tommy Paul's Girlfriend? All About Influencer Paige Lorenze

Published on August 28, 2023
At the 2023 Australian Open, Tommy Paul hit a major career milestone, becoming the first American man to reach the semifinals since 2009. But the tennis pro was nearly overshadowed by his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, who was there to cheer him on.

Following his win against Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, Paul gave her a sweet shout-out during an on-court interview. “It’s my girlfriend Paige’s birthday tomorrow,” he told the crowd. “So, if you guys see her, make sure you wish her a happy birthday.”

He also shared a series of photos on his Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to the birthday bean. Just some of my favorites with you❤️🦉.”

Since then, Lorenze has been traveling all over the world with Paul to show her support.

“I’m so proud of Tommy,” she told online publication Sportskeeda. She went on to praise his “amazing sportsmanship,” calling him a “gracious competitor.”

Although she admits that not every match is as “glamorous” as it looks at Wimbledon, she’s more than happy to be there for him. “I love watching Tommy play and he's so deserving of all the success he’s had,” she said.

The social media influencer is also the founder of Dairy Boy, a home and lifestyle brand that sells clothing and accessories.

Here’s everything to know about Paige Lorenze and her relationship with the athlete.

She’s a model and influencer

Lorenze grew up in Connecticut and Vermont before moving to New York to attend Parsons School of Design. After graduating in 2021, she built a strong social media career, working as a model, content creator and influencer.

She’s an entrepreneur

One look at her Instagram account and it’s clear that Lorenze is a girl who loves fashion, so it’s no surprise that she would use her love of design to launch her own collection.

In 2021, she founded Dairy Boy, a lifestyle and clothing brand. The company currently sells various pieces of loungewear, denim and candles, but she’s planning to expand the brand's offerings.

“I want to build a brand that is a reflection of my style and aesthetic,” she said in an interview with Elite Daily in April 2023. “I’m making the work jackets I love, the denim I love, the candles I love. Eventually, I’m extending into homeware, too.”

Speaking to The U.S. Sun a few months later, Lorenze explained that she’s far more interested in her business ventures than her social media work.

“My dream is to be the creative director and CEO of [Dairy Boy] and as I get older kind of lean away from the influencer world,” she said, adding, "I'm proud of what I've been able to create and it's been a fun journey.”

She and Paul started dating in 2022

It’s unclear exactly when Lorenze and Paul started dating, but by the fall of 2022, they were public with their romance on social media.

In early October of 2022, Paul posted a carousel on Instagram with the caption, “Photos by P.” The last photo was one of the two of them smiling together.

The following month, Lorenze shared an Instagram reel of them together, writing, “@tommypaull super fan.” In the reel, Lorenze and Paul share a hug before walking down the street with their arms around one another.

She’s had a few high-profile relationships

Before meeting Paul, Lorenze was linked to singer Morgan Wallen and Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

She also dated Armie Hammer for a few months in the fall of 2020, but later told Vanity Fair she ended the relationship after feeling “unsafe” with the actor.

“He started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t,” she told the outlet in February 2021. “And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things.”

A lawyer for the actor said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

Lorenze was one of multiple women who came forward with allegations of misconduct against the actor. In 2023, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, though admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners during an interview with Air Mail.

She was a competitive skier

Lorenze may not be a pro like Paul, but she has her own impressive athletic background. She attended Burke Mountain Academy, an elite boarding school in Vermont that offers education and alpine training to ski racers.

“Downhill Ski Racing was a large part of my life for a long time,” she said in an interview with Essentially Sports. “It shaped me into the woman I am today and provided me with a lot of life experiences and lessons.”

It’s also a big part of why she’s so impressed with Paul. “I’m very aware of what it takes to have that kind of skill and determination especially as an individual athlete,” she told Sportskeeda.

They share a love of horses

Athleticism isn’t the only thing the two have in common — they also share a strong love of horses.

Paul grew up in North Carolina and New Jersey surrounded by animals. In an interview with ATPTour.com he talked about farm life, saying that his parents have a farm in South Jersey with “roughly 100 chickens, six sheep, two dogs, a horse, and a cat.”

Even as a pro athlete, he enjoys farming when he gets the chance. “After Wimbledon I will go home and help around the farm,” he said. “Working around the farm is fun.”

He reiterated this view in another interview with Tennis.com, saying, “It’s nice to get your hands dirty every once in a while.”

Lorenze also enjoys country living. The self-professed “horse girl” moved back to Connecticut in 2022 for “a slower pace of life.” Speaking to Elite Daily, she expressed her love of rural living, saying the best part about it is “the fact that I get to ride my horse every day.”

Career-wise, her business aspirations are also in line with her love of the country. “The goal for me is to live on a farm and have horses and be the CEO and creative director [of Dairy Boy],” she told The U.S. Sun.

She’s supportive of him on the court

Lorenze is supportive of her boyfriend’s career, frequently traveling with Paul during his matches.

“I get nervous watching Tommy but not overwhelmed — as long as he's trying his hardest and putting his heart out on the court, I'm proud of him either way, win or lose,” she told The U.S. Sun.

She helps him behind the scenes, too.

During a post-match conversation with Tennis TV at the Mexican Open, Paul thanked his team, including Lorenze, before sharing a funny pre-game anecdote. “No one really knows how much we had to do to get ready for this match,” he said. “I had my girlfriend and my trainer blow drying my underwear this morning, trying to get me ready.”

He’s teaching her to play tennis

Lorenze told Sportskeeda that she’s learning to play tennis now thanks to Paul.

“Tommy has been giving me tennis lessons and I have been playing at home. I’m definitely getting the hang of it,” she said, adding that the two have joked about playing doubles at the professional level.

She’s also documented her lessons on Instagram. In one video she shared in March 2023, she wrote, “T said I made a lot of progress 😂🤘🏼.”

