Who Is Sienna Miller's Boyfriend? All About Oli Green

Get to know Sienna Miller's boyfriend.

The American Woman actress — who is pregnant and expecting her second baby — is dating Oli Green, who she's been linked to since February 2022 when they stepped out alongside each other in New York City.

Miller, 41, and Green, 26, confirmed their romance shortly after when they were seen leaving the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards together at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by British Vogue’s Fashion & Film afterparty.

It wasn't until the end of March 2022, however, that they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Since then, they've made various public appearances together at sporting events and music festivals.

They've also vacationed together and were recently photographed enjoying the crystal clear waters of St. Tropez in July 2023. In August, Miller was photographed solo in Ibiza, wearing a brown two-piece that accentuated her baby bump.

Prior to Green, Miller was in a relationship with actor Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015. Together, they welcomed one child, daughter Marlowe Sturridge, in July 2012.



Here's everything to know about Miller's boyfriend, Oli Green.



He studied acting prior to pursuing an acting career

Green works in the entertainment industry as an actor. His career began after studying at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.

According to his IMDb, one of his first professional acting gigs was alongside Kaia Gerber in John Eatherly's "Burnout" music video released in 2019.

The actor has also appeared in episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast, A Good Person and The Crown.

He's an accomplished model

In addition to acting, Green has a thriving modeling career and has worked with some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry.

He has appeared in numerous Burberry campaigns, including shoots alongside Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. In 2017, he was featured as the face of Gap's "I Am" campaign.

He and Sienna made their red carpet debut in 2022

Green and Miller made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

Since then, they've been spotted alongside each other at various events including British Vogue's Fashion and Film Party, Prince's Trust Global Gala and the Glastonbury Festival — in addition to enjoying each other's company on vacations and at sporting events.

He's a fan of tennis

Among the sporting events Green has attended with Miller include major tennis tournaments, such as Wimbledon in July 2023 and the French Open in June 2022. They were photographed sitting next to each other at each, cheering and showing PDA while in the stands.

He keeps his personal life pretty private

Although Green is in the public eye as a model and actor — in addition to dating a high-profile model and actress — he keeps details of his personal life pretty private. Much of the content he posts on social media is work-related, including his upcoming acting projects.