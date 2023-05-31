Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend? All About Noor Alfallah

Meet Al Pacino’s girlfriend.

The Academy Award winner was first linked to girlfriend Noor Alfallah in April 2022, and the couple is getting ready to welcome their first child together.

The Godfather actor’s rep confirmed that the two are expecting their first baby in May 2023 — marking baby No. 4 for the actor, 83, and the first for his girlfriend, 29.

Pacino is already a dad to three adult children: daughter Julia, whom he welcomed with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Neither Pacino nor Alfallah have spoken publicly about their romance, however, they’ve been photographed together several times in Hollywood.

Despite his slew of high-profile romances, Pacino rarely discusses his relationships publicly and has always considered himself to be "shy," as he once told Larry King.

Here’s everything to know about Pacino’s girlfriend, Alfallah.

She’s a producer

Alfallah is a producer who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film/TV producing, per Deadline.



In 2018, she produced a TV short called Brosa Nostra about a fraternity president trying to get his house to return to Greek Row at Southern California College. After graduating, she produced the short film La Petite Mort.



Per her IMDb bio, she recently executive-produced Billy Knight, which stars Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

She’s expecting her first child with Al Pacino

Alfallah is currently expecting her first child with Pacino, which will mark the actor's fourth child. As of May 30 — the day the baby news broke — Alfallah was eight months pregnant.

She has posted Al Pacino on her Instagram

Noor Alfallah /Instagram

Alfallah and Pacino have primarily kept their relationship private, but the producer has shared one photo with the actor on her Instagram.



“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, featuring herself alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery in April 2023.

She has been linked to other big names before Al Pacino

Noor Alfallah /Instagram

Prior to dating Pacino, Alfallah was romantically tied to several high-profile names.



In 2017, Alfallah made headlines when she dated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger when he was 74 and she was 22 at the time. “Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello! Magazine following their breakup in March 2018.



“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me,” Alfallah added.

She was also linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen that same year.



In January 2019, Alfallah sparked romance rumors with Clint Eastwood after they were photographed leaving hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles. However, she was quick to shut down dating rumors.



“There is no relationship,” she told The Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship.”

She has three siblings

Alfallah has three younger siblings, sisters Sophia and Remi, and a brother, Nasser, who all grew up in Beverly Hills, California. According to her Instagram, she’s close with her family, often posting photos and tributes to her parents and siblings.



While Alfallah has made headlines in recent years due to her high-profile relationships, she isn’t the only one in her family to do so. Remi was previously linked to Michael Jackson’s son Prince in 2013.

