Who Is Logan Paul's Girlfriend? All About Model Nina Agdal

Logan Paul might have found the one.

The YouTuber and WWE fighter's girlfriend Nina Agdal was seen flashing a ring on her left hand in July 2023 two months after the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2023. "One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," Paul wrote under a carousel of photos of the two together.

The couple went Instagram official in December 2022, though they were linked as early as summer 2022 when they were spotted out in London. Paul posted an array of photos of the two together, captioning it, “lucky me,” in his announcement.

While Paul has been delving further into his athletic career, Agdal has been modeling for years. She even made appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

So who is Logan Paul’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Nina Agdal and her relationship with the influencer.

She’s from Denmark

Agdal is originally from Denmark, though she immigrated to America when she was 18, settling down in Miami. In a 2014 video interview with Beach Bunny Swimwear, the model showed off her Danish language skills.

“It’s kind of awesome to be able to speak Danish because no one will know what you’re saying,” she joked.

In February 2023, Agdal told the Daily Front Row that she tends to return to her Denmark once a year, and took Paul with her in December 2022 to show him her hometown.

“I go home to see my family, so when I’m there I’m dedicated to spending quality time with them,” she said. “And I’m also dedicated to eating hot dogs. The Danish hot dogs are incredible!

She is a famous model

Agdal has built an impressive portfolio since she started modeling. She has appeared in six SI Swimsuit Issues, including the cover of 2014’s 50th-anniversary issue, where she posed with Tiegen and Aldridge.

She made her first appearance in SI in 2012, earning her Rookie of the Year honors. Agdal went on to appear in Victoria’s Secret campaigns and has walked New York Fashion Week.

In 2019, the model spoke with PEOPLE at Uniqlo’s Fall/Winter 2019 preview about her routine getting ready for shows. “I used to always just get hair and makeup [done] but it’s actually kind of fun to do your own thing,” she said.

However, her career has come with its own highs and lows. In 2018, Agdal spoke out on Instagram after revealing Fort Lauderdale magazine Venice refused to run images of her because they claimed she didn’t fit into the sample size clothing and said the photos “did not reflect well on [her] talent.”

Her post went viral, and the model shared with W magazine how she planned on being more thoughtful about which jobs she took on going forward.

“I’m being very selective with what I’m doing right now because this is very important to me. I’m not trying to jump into whatever job jumps up,” Agdal said. “I just support people that truly believe that all women are beautiful."

She added, “At the end of the day, there should be no judgment or body shaming on anyone. Obviously I want to continue modeling, but it is just going to be a different direction where I can speak my own story, too, and not just be a face.”

She is an advocate for body positivity

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, the model opened up about her insecurities and said she "definitely" gets nervous before major red carpet events.

“I’m very insecure about my boobs,” she told PEOPLE. “I have a weird thing with cleavage dresses because I have actual boobs. I’ve always been very insecure about that because it wasn’t accepted for a long time in the industry.”

“Even now to this day, if I put on a sexy dress, I have to push myself to go out the door in it because I’m so used to not showing it,” Agdal added.

However, Agdal has fought to be an advocate for body positivity — especially after her Instagram post went viral after her Venice shoot.

“I was freaking out. For 30 minutes I just sat on my couch and cried. It felt like a relief to me, to finally say something this real,” she told W. “Instagram is a perception game. It is not f------ reality. So to finally publish something that meant something to me, from me, definitely made me feel super emotional and vulnerable. But I felt happy. I am so happy I did it.”

She said while she was nervous to share the post, the outpouring of support was worth it.

“The support was overwhelming. I don’t even care about this, but it was the most viewed and commented and liked post that I’ve ever done on Instagram. It just shows how important this is,” Agdal said. “I read every single one of the comments. What meant a lot to me was parents writing and being like, ‘My girl is 14 years old and trying to [model], and I’m so happy you are doing this.’ ”

She runs her own fitness brand

Agdal launched her fitness brand in May 2020 with an app and Facebook group called “The Agdal Method.” There, she promotes healthy living, from her own workouts to nutritious recipes she recommends.

In a June 2022 video on the brand’s Instagram, she shared that she started The Agdal Method because she was athletic her whole life and values physical and mental wellness.

“I wanted to create a community for all of us where we can share our thoughts, our progress, our struggles, our good days or bad days,” she said. “I really think having a community is so important and I’m so passionate about it because fitness, wellness and nutrition is such a huge part of my life.”

She announced that the app will be relaunched in 2023.

She met Paul in 2022

In an interview with the Daily Front Row, Agdal shared that she met Paul at an event in N.Y.C. where she had a gut feeling that she should speak to him.

“I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she told the outlet. “I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”

Paul and Agdal sparked engagement rumors in July 2023

Two months after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May, Paul sparked engagement rumors when Agdal was seen with a ring on her left finger.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Paul and Agdal vacationing in Italy in July, where Adgal was spotted wearing a ring.

She previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Brinkley-Cook

Paul isn't Agdal’s first famous partner. The model dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a year until they broke up in 2017. She then dated supermodel Christie Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, for four years before they called it quits in 2021.

During her relationship with Jack, Agdal got close to his famous mother — and sometimes turned to her for work advice.

"It's actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool," Agdal said about her relationship with Christie on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "She's one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 a.m. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She's an incredible woman. She's so sweet."

Agdal and Jack seemingly broke up in November 2021 when both wiped their Instagrams of photos together and unfollowed each other.