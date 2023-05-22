Who Is LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend? All About Nikki Mudarris

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris are getting ready for parenthood.

The shooting guard, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, and the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum are expecting their first child together, as they exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in April 2023.

"We're both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened," the couple told PEOPLE.

"We can't wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together," they added. "It's super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together."

While the soon-to-be parents are relatively private when it comes to their relationship, Mudarris has shared a few rare glimpses into their romance on her Instagram Stories, and the pair have opened up about their journey to becoming parents.

So, who is LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Nikki Mudarris.

She’s a former reality star

Nikki Mudarris attends the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere. Jesse Grant/Getty

Mudarris first rose to fame when she appeared as a supporting cast member in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She was promoted to a main member for seasons 3 through 5 before becoming a supporting star for the sixth and final season.

In 2017, she also appeared on Scared Famous, a horror reality show on VH1. Cast members from different VH1 series competed in challenges inside a haunted house, with the winner taking home $100,000 to be donated to their favorite charity. Mudarris was the first contestant to be eliminated.

She has made guest star appearances on several other VH1 shows and specials as well, including Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Leave It to Stevie.

She’s a realtor

Nikki Mudarris Instagram

Following her reality TV career, Mudarris shifted her focus to real estate and now works as a realtor in Los Angeles with the Watson Salari Group, a Coldwell Banker team.

“Growing up with parents surrounded by real estate, I was able to get a sense of the world and immediately fell in love with real estate,” she writes on her real estate website. “With my passion and knowledge of real estate, I'm determined to find my clients their dream homes. Quality service and building a relationship with my clients is my first priority.”

The former VH1 star says hosting and reality TV is behind her, and she’d like her “main focus” to be on real estate.

“I don’t really want to do the hosting thing anymore. I feel that chapter is completely done for me. I’m done with that. I’m 32 now, I just want to have a stable life and raise my baby,” she told Sheen Magazine.

She added: “I’ve been doing good with my real estate, so why not continue doing that? Less stress, traveling. I make good money doing it, so might as well continue doing what’s easy for me.”

She met Ball on a hike

Nikki Mudarris Instagram

While Ball and Mudarris have not shared when they started dating, they have revealed how they first connected.

“We ran into each other when we’re at Runyon Canyon walking our dogs. We exchanged numbers and just went from there,” Mudaris told Sheen Magazine.

She said "I love you" first

When asked if it was love at first sight when she met Ball, Mudarris told Sheen Magazine: “I think so, for me for sure.”

“I told him three weeks after we met, I loved him,” she added. "And then I forced [him] to tell me too.”

However, Ball remembers things a little differently. “You didn’t force me to say that s---, what are you saying?” he said in the interview, laughing.

“I didn’t force him, but I was like, so you don’t love me back?” Mudarris said.

She’s expecting her first child with Ball

@seancoleman713

In April 2023, Ball and Mudarris announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple does know the sex of the baby but will be keeping it private until the birth. As for names, they said: "Ironically we picked our kid(s) names three months before I got pregnant so when we found out it was pretty easy what we were gonna name the baby."

"The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they're still shocked even though my belly is huge!" Mudarris shared with PEOPLE.

She continued, "Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They're super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening.”

Ball, who was in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he learned the news, waited until returning home to California to share the news with his family.

"When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything," he said. "My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed."

She owns a lingerie and loungewear brand

Nikki Mudarris Instagram

Mudarris launched her lingerie brand, Nude By Nikki, in November 2015. The L.A.-based brand carries lingerie and loungewear pieces up to a size 2X. Styles include mesh or mesh bras and underwear, lace bodysuits and more. The mom-to-be has said she’s hoping to introduce a kid’s collection in the future, separate from her existing brand.

“I want to do a baby line, but branch off from my personal laundry line. Nude By Nikki, I want to do something different. But I think I’ll be great at creating a kid’s clothing line,” she told Sheen Magazine.