Who Is Pauly D's Girlfriend? All About Nikki Hall

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio may have Jersey Shore to thank for his fame, but a different reality TV show led him to meet his girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

The two met in 2019 on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, though they didn’t begin dating until a year later after Hall appeared on the show again in season 2. After quarantining together in 2020, the couple’s relationship began to take off.

While Hall has only appeared in a handful of episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she has been by DelVecchio’s side as he grows his DJing career and raises his daughter, Amabella.

In an August 2023 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, DelVecchio shared an update on his relationship with Hall when costar Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola asked him if he saw himself marrying her or having children together.

“I don't know. It does seem like so much pressure,” DelVecchio said. “We're just enjoying the moment, and going through that. And whatever happens happens I feel. I hate the labels and all that. It's weird.”

So who is Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Nikki Hall and her relationship with the reality star.

They met on a reality dating show in 2019

Pauly D and Nikki Hall in Las Vegas, 2021. Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

DelVecchio met Hall when she joined his and fellow Jersey Shore cast member Vinny Guadagnino’s reality dating show Double Shot at Love. Hall immediately made an impression on DelVecchio after introducing herself as a Jamaican girl living in Los Angeles when she entered the house.

While some of the other girls vying for DelVecchio’s heart were disgruntled by her quick bond with DelVecchio, Hall focused on building their relationship throughout the first season of the show. Though they ultimately broke up, she returned for season 2 in 2020, and the two revealed they were dating at the reunion.

When asked about their relationship status since the show ended during the virtual reunion, Hall got up from her chair and walked out of her room — only to surprise the audience by entering DelVecchio’s room and sitting next to him. He then revealed that the two were living together.

“Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different type of level altogether and if you can live with someone, that’s most of the battle right there,” he said.

“It just kind of happened,” Hall added.

They quarantined together in 2020

After season 2 of Double Shot at Love wrapped, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the new couple decided to quarantine together in DelVecchio’s home. They revealed their relationship to the rest of the Jersey Shore cast in November 2020 as the crew gathered for a virtual dinner.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” the DJ explained in a confessional. “Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2.”

He continued, “It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled [my] tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”



She has appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Hall, Pauly D, and Vinny on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'. MTV

After her initial debut on the show in 2020, Hall made a few more appearances in some episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, including a notable moment when she got into an argument with Angelina Pivarnick after she threw a glass of wine at Hall.

The incident occurred when Pivarnick got into an argument with Guadagnino, and Hall retaliated by pouring wine back on her. “You don’t bring wine to a water fight,” DelVecchio said in his confessional in defense of his girlfriend.

She has a sweet relationship with his daughter

Pauly D, Nikki Hall, Amabella DelVecchio, and Amanda Lynn. Amanda Lynn Instagram

At the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 in August 2023, DelVecchio shared with PEOPLE that the pair reached a major milestone in their relationship: he introduced her to his daughter, Amabella.

"Biggest milestone is [that] she met my daughter," the reality star told PEOPLE. "Big milestone. Yeah and they love each other, so I'm happy."

He added that their first meeting went “great.”

"It was great. They were both nervous, which is so funny, but I told them they have nothing to be nervous about,” he said. "And I told Nikki, I was like, 'She's just a mini-me.' And I told Amabella the same thing, 'Nikki's great.' And now they FaceTime every five minutes."

She is a content creator

Nikki Hall. Nikki Hall Instagram

Hall is busy with her work as a content creator and collaborates with multiple brands, like FashionNova. As a brand ambassador for the company, Hall often posts her outfits on her Instagram and promotes them on TikTok as well. She has also worked with Revolve and Mercari, according to her website.

In addition to creating content on social media, Hall is expanding her brand with an upcoming YouTube channel and a swimwear company called Bair Bikini.

In September 2022, Hall announced her upcoming swimsuit line, adding that she’d been working on it for a couple of years.

“I am terrified and excited to announce the launch of my brand @BairBikini coming soon!” she wrote on Instagram. “I have been working on this for the past couple years and it’s becoming very real and close to launching.”

She continued, “This process has not been the easiest but nothing worth it ever comes without trial and error. This is my baby… I wanted to be able to give something tangible back to you guys who have supported me all this way.”

She loves to cook

Nikki Hall Instagram.

One of DelVecchio’s favorite things about Hall is her ability to cook. Hall often starts Instagram Lives showcasing her cooking skills. In an April 2021 Instagram Live, she shared how while DelVecchio doesn’t typically help cook, he does help her eat.

“She enjoys cooking and I enjoy eating,” DelVecchio shared at the Double Shot at Love season 2 reunion. “It’s a perfect match.”

On her website, Hall also shared her recipe for a “very green smoothie” and plans to share cooking videos on her YouTube channel.

