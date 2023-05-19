Who Is Patrick Cantlay's Fiancé? All About Nikki Guidish

Patrick Cantlay found his perfect match in Nikki Guidish.

Since going public with their relationship in 2021 at the Memorial Tournament, Guidish has become a regular attendee at golf tournaments and PGA outings, where she's often seen cheering Cantlay on.

The couple got engaged in September 2022 during a trip to Napa, California. Guidish shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Cantlay with her new ring on full display. She kept her caption simple, writing "my whole heart" along with their engagement date and two heart emojis.

When she's not supporting the golf pro, Guidish regularly shares life updates with her more than 22,000 Instagram followers, from her time spent hanging out with the wives of other PGA stars to working as a pharmacist in Florida.

So who is Patrick Cantlay's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Nikki Guidish and her relationship with the pro golfer.

She is a pharmacist

Guidish graduated in 2018 from the University of South Florida with her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree. After graduation, she began working as a pharmacist for Publix, and celebrated two years with the company in April 2020.

In July 2020, she started working as a pharmacist in charge at Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals, per her LinkedIn. The company posted a special shout-out to their lead pharmacist on Instagram in March 2021, highlighting Guidish's "passion for medicine, science and health."



“We are proud to have such a smart and knowledgeable Pharmacist who is always going above and beyond to help ensure that our customers feel comfortable with the medication they are prescribed,” they wrote.

She is a former fitness model

Before starting her career in medicine, Guidish worked as a fitness model for Tony Little products sold on HSN. She also competed in various bodybuilding competitions between 2014 and 2016, and even appeared on a cover for South Tampa Magazine.

She and Cantlay made their public debut in 2021

Guidish and Cantlay made their relationship public — and social media official — in June 2021. She shared a series of photos on Instagram from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, along with the caption: “Nothing short of a memorable weekend.”

The event marked Cantlay’s fourth PGA Tour win and second Memorial Tournament title after a playoff victory over Collin Morikawa.

Following Cantlay’s win, he and Guidish posed on the course with golf legend Jack Nicklaus, who founded the Memorial Tournament and awarded Cantlay his trophy.

They got engaged in September 2022

Cantlay and Guidish got engaged on Sept. 3, 2022, in Napa, California. The couple were spending the day wine tasting with fellow PGA Tour golfer Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe when Cantlay popped the question with a giant diamond ring.



Guidish revealed the happy news two days later while celebrating with Cantlay, Schauffele, Lowe and another couple. She posted a series of photos of the group along with one snap of her and Cantlay, where she proudly held up her new ring.

For his part, the pro golfer waited a bit to share the news with followers, posting a carousel of images on Instagram a few weeks later with the caption, "9.3.22."

She shares a dog with Cantlay

Cantlay and Guidish have a dog together, Mav. He frequently makes appearances on the couple’s Instagram accounts, and has even joined his golfer dad on the green.

She is Cantlay's biggest supporter

Though the couple have been private about their relationship, Guidish takes the opportunity to celebrate her fiancé and support him in his career whenever she can.

She was there to give him a kiss when he won the FedEx Cup and the Tour Championship in September 2021, a victory that earned him a $15 million bonus. To mark the accomplishment, Guidish shared a series of photos from Cantlay's golf year on Instagram, captioning it, “What a season."

The pharmacist was also all smiles while posing with former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at the 2022 Presidents Cup, where Cantlay was part of the winning United States team.

She's close with the wives of other pro golfers

In addition to sharing photos supporting Cantlay on her Instagram, Guidish also documents her friendships with the significant others of her fiancé's fellow golfers. During the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, she posed at a barn dinner with Collin Morikawa's wife Katherine, Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith and Zach Johnson's wife Kim, among others. "Incredible day with incredible people," she captioned a series of photos from the night.

The next day, Guidish took in the tournament with another group of supportive ladies, including Jordan Spieth's wife Annie and Justin Thomas' wife Jillian, while wearing matching blue jackets.

Guidish and Cantlay appear to be particularly close with Schauffele and Lowe. In addition to celebrating their engagement with the fellow golf couple, the foursome also rang in 2023 together. "Starting off 2023 with some of our favs 🎉🥰23❤️🥳," Guidish wrote alongside a photo carousel from their New Year's trip.

