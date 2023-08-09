Who Is Zach Wilson's Girlfriend? All About Nicolette Dellanno

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been dating his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno since June 2022.

During their time together, they’ve given fans an inside look at their relationship on social media, sharing snaps of their hangouts in New York City and New Jersey, the latter of which is both Dellanno’s home state and the Jets' home base.

Amongst the good times, they have also weathered some controversy. About a month after the two began dating, Wilson became the subject of social media rumors after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, claimed that he "was sleeping with his mom's best friend..." on Instagram.

While the football pro didn't directly comment on the matter, he captioned his first Instagram post following the incident, “Took the boyz to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service ... what I miss?”

Since then, things have appeared to calm down for Wilson and his girlfriend. Though Dellanno hasn’t publicly said much about her relationship with the Jets quarterback, she shared that the pair's June 2023 trip with her family was "a blast."

So who is Zach Wilson's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Nicolette Dellanno and her relationship with the NFL player.

She is from New Jersey

Dellanno was born on Dec. 15, 2001, and she was raised in Colts Neck, New Jersey. While she enjoys traveling, she still lives in the Garden State, and her official Instagram page's bio reads “nj."

Growing up, she modeled for several companies, including Target. Dellanno also performed in school productions of Annie, Alice in Wonderland and Li’l Abner.

She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 2020. Later that fall, she attended college at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where she was in the Alpha Phi sorority.

She met Wilson in mid-2022

In June 2023, Wilson told Deseret News that he and Dellanno have been dating “for a year or so.”

The pair were first romantically linked when they were spotted together at a New York Yankees game in June 2022. That same summer, Wilson and Dellanno returned to watch another game at Yankee Stadium in August.

Prior to their first public outing, however, the pair were seen standing side-by-side on social media earlier that year in May. At the beginning of the month, Dellanno was tagged in a photo with Wilson at a New York Mets game.

She also appeared in Sophia Culpo’s Instagram Story along with Wilson over Memorial Day weekend. Culpo posted a number of photos from her group vacation with her then-boyfriend, Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, Wilson and Dellanno, and Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah, among others.

She was a competitive dancer

Dellanno grew up dancing. Her mother, Kathy, is a co-founder and co-managing director of Pure Dance Competition. In her company bio, Kathy states that two of her daughters have been dancing since the age of three and are “devoted competitive dancers,” who studied many different styles.

Dellanno has taken her dance moves to TikTok, where she has over 244,000 followers. She has posted videos of herself dancing with her friends, hanging out with her mom and showing off outfits.

“Who knew I still had a dancer knees lol,” she captioned September 2021 video, in which Dellanno shows off her skills while wearing an oversized “LBI” sweatshirt as her mom picks up laundry around her.

In 2023, however, Dellanno has been more active on Instagram, where she has more than 43,000 followers. On her grid, she often shares glimpses of her life around New York and New Jersey, photos of her and Wilson, and plenty of beachy vacation photos.

Wilson hinted that Dellanno's TikTok days might be behind her, or at least slowing down, when he told Deseret News that “she used to do some TikTok stuff for fun.”

She is a dress designer

According to Wilson, Dellanno works full-time as “one of the top designers” at Morgan & Co.

“They make dresses, like mother of the bride and prom dresses," he told Deseret News. "She works in New York City and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig."

Dellanno can be seen on the company’s website modeling some of the dresses.

Her love of fashion is also well-documented on social media, where she said her time at New York Fashion Week in September 2021 was the “best week.” She also regularly shares snaps of herself sporting designer goods and trendy outfits.

She wears a necklace dedicated to Wilson

Though he wore No. 1 on his football jersey in college, Wilson chose to go with No. 2 as a Jet.

"Mixing it up, doing something new," the quarterback told NFL.com about the change. "I like any single digit number, and I think it's kind of cool that I was the second pick. I think that's a cool reason to switch it up."

Dellanno has shown support for him in a subtle yet sweet way with a “2” necklace.



She and Wilson have vacationed with each other’s families

In June 2023, Wilson spent the early part of the summer training in his home state of Utah. He shared with Deseret News that he was going “on a little vacation with my girlfriend’s family" before the Jets' training camp started on July 18.

According to her Instagram photos, the Dellannos enjoyed a few days in the Bahamas. The influencer shared photos of Wilson and her family, captioning her post simply, “on vacation.”

Dellanno spent time with Wilson’s family as well, flying out to Utah for Memorial Day weekend 2023. According to the outlet, she accompanied them to Lake Powell, Arizona, Park City, Utah, and the Wilson cabin in American Fork Canyon.

“This is totally different than where she is from in New Jersey. She really enjoyed it. She said she likes it out here,” Wilson told Deseret News, adding that his family enjoyed her visit.

