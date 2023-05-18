Who Is Taylor Sheridan's Wife? All About Nicole Muirbrook

Taylor Sheridan draws his inspiration from his real life.

In addition to being a talented filmmaker, the Yellowstone creator is also a cowboy and ranch owner along with his wife, Nicole Muirbrook. The pair met through an acting class and bonded over their shared passion for cowboy culture. They have been married since 2013 and own two ranches in Texas, where they live with their son Gus, whom they welcomed in 2010.

Muirbrook often shares glimpses of their life on the ranch together on Instagram and regularly shows support for her husband's career.

In June 2021, she shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to Sheridan, captioned: "I’m grateful to be sharing life, love, and parenthood with a wonderful man like you. We love you Baby."



So, who is Taylor Sheridan's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Nicole Muirbrook.

She’s a former model

Muirbrook grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was scouted at the mall by a representative from the modeling agency NEXT. However, she considered herself a tomboy and never considered modeling as a career.

“I never wanted to brush my hair. I was always in the dirt. Just super tomboy. And I was like, I don’t know, maybe,” she told Cowgirl Magazine. Her mother, a former Miss America runner-up, urged her to take a chance on modeling.

Muirbrook's modeling career took her all across Europe, where she settled down in Milan, Italy, for a while. She also spent time living and modeling in Miami.

During her modeling years, Muirbrook appeared in several fashion and women’s magazines, including Vogue and Marie Claire.

She’s a cowgirl

The model grew up riding horses on her grandparents’ ranch near Jackson, Wyoming.

She still rides horses today and even competes. Both she and Sheridan participate in the sports of reining and cutting.

In 2020, Muirbrook won the Careity Foundation’s Celebrity Cutting competition, winning her first buckle and raising money for cancer research.

Muirbrook shared in April 2021 that she had joined the board of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Sheridan had been inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2020.



She met Sheridan through her acting career

Muirbrook moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting in her early 20s, where she landed roles in shows like How I Met Your Mother and Dark Blue.

She sought out an acting coach which led her to meet her future husband. At the time, Sheridan was starring on Sons of Anarchy as Deputy Chief David Hale and also offering coaching on the side. They started dating shortly after and eventually began living together in a house in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

“At the time it was like ‘let’s just make enough to pay a mortgage or rent or food.’ We were literally starving,” Muirbrook told Cowgirl Magazine of the early days of their romance.

“That’s when Taylor started writing, and two years later, we were at the Oscars … I still can’t believe it,” she added of Sheridan's breakout screenwriting gigs for movies like Sicario and later, Hell or High Water, starring Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, which was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Screenplay.

She and Sheridan got married in 2013

The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot on Sept. 18, 2013.

On their seventh wedding anniversary in 2020, Muirbrook shared two photos of her and Sheridan, including a rare photo from their wedding. In the shot, the pair are pictured standing in a field, her wearing a long, white dress and him in jeans, a white dress shirt and a cowboy hat.

“To the man I get to do life with. Thank you for the countless smiles, crazy adventures, and all the things in between. I couldn’t ask for a better husband or father to our son. Happy anniversary baby. I love you,” she captioned the post.

She and Sheridan share a son

Sheridan and Muirbrook welcomed their only child together, son Gus, on Sept. 23, 2010.

In a 2017 interview with the Austin American-Statesman, the Wind River director spoke about his role as a father and his decision to leave acting and L.A.

“I didn’t want to raise my son in LA and I didn’t want to have to look him in the eye and tell him I couldn’t take him to a baseball game because I had an audition for a Windex commercial,” he said.

Muirbrook shared a similar sentiment with Cowgirl Magazine, revealing that Gus loves ranch life in Texas.

“He’s never on his phone. He’s never on his X-Box. He’s always outside with the dogs, fishing with his buds, or roller-skating in the barn,” she said.

She added, "He also ropes, so he’s often on horseback. He’s just always doing something."

The proud mom often shares photos of Gus enjoying ranch life on her Instagram as well as photos of their family of three.

She and Sheridan own two ranches in Texas

The couple used to live in Muirbrook’s native Utah, but they relocated to Texas.

"We were living in Park City, and Taylor really didn't like the snow,” she said in her interview with Cowgirl Magazine. "So, he rolled over one morning and said, 'Honey, we're getting the hell out of here,' and I'm like 'Where are we going?' 'We're going to go to Texas,' he replied."

Sheridan and Muirbrook now own two Texas ranches: the Bosque Ranch and the historic 6666 Ranch (often called the Four Sixes). Much of Yellowstone’s fourth season was filmed on location at the Four Sixes and one of the flagship series' upcoming spin-offs is named after the ranch.

The ranches are also home to many horses and other animals, as evidenced by Muirbrook's Instagram.

“We have 12 dogs, some chickens, and cats because I love to rescue. It’s nice to have the space to do that,” Muirbrook said.

She's supportive of Sheridan's career

Muirbrook is often on hand to support her husband at the premieres of his movies and shows as well as various awards ceremonies. In November 2022, she and Sheridan attended the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone in Fort Worth, Texas, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

The supportive wife also frequently promotes her husband's work on Instagram. In May 2022, she reposted a news story about the prequel series 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, writing in the caption: "The next chapter 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #soexciting."

When Sheridan was gearing up to direct the 2021 Amazon Prime series Mayor of Kingstown, Muirbrook expressed her excitement for him, posting a picture of his director's chair and writing, "Yea👏🏼 Baby 👏🏼🖤🎬🖤."