Who Is Bob Barker's Girlfriend? All About Nancy Burnet

Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet have been together since 1983

By
Jacqueline Weiss
Jaqueline Weiss
Jacqueline Weiss

Published on July 24, 2023 03:06PM EDT
Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet attend the Animal Defenders International gala on October 13, 2012
Photo:

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Bob Barker found love again.

The former The Price Is Right host has been linked to Nancy Burnet since 1983, two years after the death of his wife Dorothy Jo Gideon.

Barker, 99, has only made a few public appearances following his retirement from hosting the hit game show, but Burnet has said her partner remains in good health, only taking one medication for his thyroid.

"He's in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape,” she told Fox News in 2022. “He's had a very charmed life."

Burnet added: "His doctors are quite surprised, anytime that they have seen him, how healthy he looks for his age, and they're surprised that he takes nothing else."

So, who is Bob Barker’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Nancy Burnet and her decades-long relationship with the retired TV host.

She and Barker have been together since 1983

BOB BARKER and NANCY BURNET

Michelson/ZUMA Press/Alamy

Burnet and Barker met at an animal adoption event on March 27, 1983, hosted by Barker and actor Earl Holliman, per Fox News.

At the time, Burnet was not very familiar with The Price is Right or Barker, but when a friend told her about his involvement in the spay-neuter movement, she was intrigued. She approached him about a different project, and they connected over a shared love of animal rights advocacy.

She’s the president of a nonprofit organization

Burnet founded United Activists for Animal Rights in 1987, an animal rights group based in California. She serves as the president of the organization, which is supported by Barker.

She has also served as the director of the DJ&T Foundation since 2000. Founded in 1994 by Barker, the foundation provides spaying and neutering services at a low cost. DJ&T was named after Barker’s late wife Gideon and mother Matilda "Tillie" Barker.

She and Barker get involved with animals everywhere they go

PAWS co-founder Ed Stewart (left) held a news conference with Bob Barker (centre), who funded the elephants' trip to PAWS, and animal rights' activist Nancy Burnet

Amy Dempsey/Toronto Star/Getty

Though the couple are committed to animal rights at home, it’s also something that has a tendency to follow them on their travels.

"Just about everywhere we ever traveled, we became involved in some animal issue or something," she told Fox News. During one trip to the Cayman Islands, they attempted to organize a protest after learning a circus was coming to town.

"They were happy to see us leave Cayman," she shared.

On a trip to Hawaii, something similar happened when the pair found an injured pit bull loose in a tourist area begging for food. The two believed the dog had been in a fight since they saw a piece of the skin on its side had been ripped away.

"We found out that it wasn't dog fighting at all. It was because of hunting pigs with pits," Burnet said. "And so we tried to get a campaign going for that, and they were happy to see us leave there. We weren't welcome in a lot of places."

She worked on Barker’s “greatest living legacy”

Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet

Alex Wong/Newsmakers/Getty

In 2018, Barker donated over 400 acres in Moreno Valley, California, to DonkeyLand, a nonprofit rescue organization that works with injured and sick wild donkeys and burros.

This land helped fence off part of the property so the animals can be protected and still roaming freely. Burnet called the donation Barker’s “greatest living legacy,” and in total, he has donated millions of dollars to DonkeyLand through his charitable organizations.

"That was a disaster," she told Fox News. "Donkeys were being hit by cars, trains, it was a hideous situation."

"Five hundred acres that's fenced and that's thanks to Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet and the foundation for the generous contributions for the sanctuary and the fencing," Chad Cheatham, vice president of Donkeyland, told NBC Los Angeles.

Barker has said he will never remarry

Bob Barker and girlfriend Nancy Burnet attend the 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Henry McGee/MediaPunch/Alamy

After the death of his wife of 36 years, Barker has remained committed to keeping Gideon’s memory alive and kept true to his word that he would never remarry.

"She was with me all the time until she died," Barker told Esquire in 2007. "For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage and she was the love of my life."

Despite their decades-long relationship, Barker and Burnet have never tied the knot.

