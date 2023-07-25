Who Is Lance Bass' Husband? All About Michael Turchin

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin have the sweetest love story.

The pair started off as friends before they took their relationship to the next level in 2011. They went on to get married in 2014 at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, marking the first same-sex marriage ceremony to be aired on television. In 2021, the couple celebrated 10 years together and welcomed twin babies, Violet and Alexander, via surrogate.

That same year, when asked what the key to their lasting marriage is, Bass told PEOPLE: "It's just [being] understanding, letting them be who they are and not trying to change someone."

"I think you are who you are and you just gotta accept them the way they are," the former NSYNC singer continued. "There's beauty in the differences that you have, and we have lots of differences that intrigue me ... I think that's why I was so attracted to [Turchin] in the first place, was that we had such different lives and different talents."

These days, Bass and Turchin are happily navigating fatherhood, love and life together, frequently sharing glimpses of their family of four on social media.

So, who is Lance Bass’ husband? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Michael Turchin and his relationship with the former NSYNC member.

He is from Miami

Originally from Miami, Turchin earned his bachelor's degree from Georgetown University. After graduating from college, he went on to train at Los Angeles’ Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

He is an actor and an artist

Turchin’s acting credits include roles in Isolation, Fingertrapped and Immediately AfterLife, among others. In addition to his acting work, Turchin works as a visual artist, selling his limited edition prints online and at art shows.

His work has been lauded in the PopArt space, inspired by “Hollywood’s effervescent pop culture.” In 2017, he launched a limited-edition handkerchief line dubbed “TURCHIN.”

“I started out in my art career a couple of years ago and I think half the success I’ve had is due to the support Lance has given me,” Turchin told PEOPLE in 2014. “He’s just such an incredible person. I couldn’t imagine waking up next to anybody else.”

He is a twin

Twins run in the family as Turchin himself has a twin sister named Lauren. The siblings were born on Jan. 14, 1987.

Turchin appears to have a close relationship with his sister and she has even spent time with his and Bass' twins.

He met Bass at a friend’s birthday party

Turchin and Bass met in 2011 at a friend's birthday celebration in Palm Springs, California. However, they kept their relationship platonic at first.



“We just started talking and began hanging out as friends,” Turchin recalled to PEOPLE in 2014.

Eventually, both Bass and Turchin developed feelings for one another, though they each struggled to take their relationship to the next level.

“I am so shy and never would have made the first move. I was thinking, ‘This is Lance Bass. I grew up watching him on TV and listening to his music.’ That just added a whole other layer of intimidation,” Turchin said.

Bass added: “I was attracted to him and wanted things to go further, but I was convinced he wasn’t into me ... So I focused on becoming such good friends that I wouldn't be able to look at him in any other way.”

The former NYSNC singer was the one to initiate the next step.

“We spent every day together for a month before I did it, but I finally went in for that first kiss,” said Bass.

“It was just so organic and not a forced situation,” Turchin said. “We just knew each other so well by the time we got to that point. We had a great foundation to build upon.”

Bass proposed to him twice

Though the first proposal was met with a resounding yes, Bass popped the question twice. The pair first got engaged in 2013, with Bass asking Turchin to marry him again exactly one year later.

For the second proposal, Bass gave Turchin a beautiful gold and black ring.

“Who gets proposed to a second time on the first anniversary of the first proposal?? This guy!!!” Turchin captioned an Instagram photo of the ring.

He and Bass married in 2014

Bass and Turchin wed at the Park Plaza Hotel in L.A. on Dec .20, 2014. The ceremony was televised as part of an E! special, Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding, which made Bass and Turchin the first same-sex couple to exchange vows on television.

The nuptials were planned by Sharon Sacks, who had previously planned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. The ceremony featured supermodel flower girls and the couple’s three dogs, as well aspects from Bass’ southern Baptist upbringing and Turchin’s Jewish heritage. There were approximately 300 guests in attendance, including Lisa Vanderpump and Bass’ former NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — who were asked to come dressed as though they were attending “a royal wedding but at the Met Ball.”

The pair wore custom tuxedos designed in collaboration with stylist Jeff Kim, and the ceremony was officiated by actresses JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, close friends of the couple.

“You could easily go to a preacher, a pastor or a rabbi but I don t like that because you don’t really know them. You have a stranger in charge of the most important day of your life,” Bass said. “We loved the idea of using someone who knows us.”

As for the vows, the grooms wrote their own sweet words.

“There’s no one in the world that makes me laugh more than Lance,” Turchin said. “He’s just such an incredible person. I couldn’t imagine waking up next to anybody else.”

“Michael gets my crazy life and he fits perfectly into it,” Bass said for his. “We’re best friends.”

He shares twins with Bass

On Oct. 13. 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, via surrogate.

Months earlier, Bass had revealed the baby news exclusively with PEOPLE, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," he said at the time. "It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Turchin told PEOPLE that he was most looking forward to watching their kids develop a strong sibling bond.

"Just the fact that they'll, I mean hopefully, like each other. I like my sister, we were best friends and that was the cool part growing up — I always had a best friend with me all the time," he said. "I was never bored. That connection is super rare to have with a sibling when you're that close. It's just a really special relationship and I'm excited to see that play out with our kids."

Since welcoming Violet and Alexander, the proud dads have shared plenty of glimpses of their children on social media and celebrated several major milestones, including the twins' first Christmas and their first birthday.

"These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for. We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls," Bass captioned a first birthday tribute to the twins. "We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon! Happy birthday my loves."

