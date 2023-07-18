Who Is Michael Cera's Wife, Nadine? Everything to Know

Michael Cera may be a public figure, but he prefers to keep his personal life private.

The Arrested Development star wed his wife, Nadine, at some point before March 2018, when the couple were spotted out together while wearing matching gold bands.

The two are private, and rarely step out in public together or comment on their relationship. However, in 2022, comedian Amy Schumer confirmed that Nadine and Cera welcomed their first child in the fall of 2021, and Cera has spoken openly about his son since.

In February 2023, he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how fatherhood has changed him.

"I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible," Cera said. "So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot."

Nadine has occasionally joined Cera at various events, including the 2018 Tony Awards, where Cera was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for his work in Lobby Hero.

So who is Michael Cera's wife? Here's everything there is to know about Nadine and her relationship with the actor.

Cera met Nadine in Paris

In a September 2022 interview on fellow comedian Justin Long's podcast Life is Short, Cera shared that he met his wife at a bar in Paris. She was studying theater at the time, though she has since moved on to work as a producer.

He explained how they met when he was on a press tour for Arrested Development and was sent to Paris with his friend.

"We went down the street one night to this little bar in Paris and she was there with all her flatmates and we were smiling at each other in this very unabashed way," he recalled. "There was no shyness, we just kept seeing each other and smiling. It was so comfortable. It was a really unfamiliar way to experience a stranger and I felt like I saw the whole thing."

At first, Cera wasn't sure if she spoke English, but then found out she had learned the language as a child. They started talking and got coffee the next day.

"I went to Cannes a couple days later and while I was at Cannes I was like I think I should extend my trip and hang out with this woman ... so I was like 'I'll do it! How romantic!' " he said.

However, Cera found out Nadine was "kind of" seeing her roommate, though it was "not official." So Cera let her go, assuming the "immigration hoops" would be too much and that he should let her play it out with the other man.

A couple of months later, she broke up with the roommate and reached back out. They have been together since.



Cera "almost" married Aubrey Plaza before he met Nadine

In 2016, Cera's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costar Plaza shared on RuPaul‘s podcast with Michelle Visage, “What’s the Tee?” that the two dated for around "a year and a half" and even "almost got married in Vegas."

The Parks and Recreation star shared that the two fell in love after working together when they took. a cross-country road trip.

"He's very special — I mean, we love each other," she said. "We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."

Plaza explained that the two were "just friends" while they worked together in Scott Pilgrim and only became romantically involved after.

"He wasn't someone I ever saw and thought, 'Oh, give me some of that Michael Cera,' " she explained. "I wasn't like that. We just connected and after, it just happened."

Cera also opened up about the pair's former relationship in June 2023, revealing the unusual reason why he and Plaza almost tied the knot.

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like … 20," he told Rolling Stone.

Cera and Nadine welcomed a son in 2021

In March 2022, comedian Amy Schumer revealed in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight that Cera and his wife welcomed their first baby in the fall of 2021.

"Michael has a baby, too," Schumer said. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

A few days later, Cera confirmed the news himself to Extra, saying, "He's just a little 6-month-old baby."

In the podcast episode, Cera shared with Long how difficult it was to return to work after the birth of his son. He explained how he went to London for three months to shoot the Barbie movie when his son was a few months old, and every night he and his wife looked at pictures of their baby after they had put him to sleep.

"I think about him all day and look at pictures of him when I'm away from him," Cera admitted.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cera revealed that his son had yet to see his movies when asked what film he would show him first. "He's only a year and a half old, so he hasn't seen anything yet. But I have a couple of animated movies," he said.

He added, however, that 2016's animated Sausage Party was off the table until "a little later."

She's made a few public appearances with Cera

Nadine joined Cera at the 2018 Tony Awards donning an elegant, emerald green dress. The two enjoyed the ceremony and guests observed them sipping champagne together.

Though she rarely accompanies Cera in public, Nadine supported her husband as he was nominated for an award that night.

He may have written a song about her

Cera wrote a song in 2014 titled "ohNadine (you were in my dream)." Though he never confirmed whether he was singing about his partner, the lyrics seem to be an ode to someone he loves named Nadine.

"Oh, Nadine / I can't help have a funny feeling you'd be good to me / You were in my dream," Cera sang in the lyrics.

