Who Is Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend? All About Melissa Satta

Matteo Berrettini may be a star on the tennis court, but when he's off, he focuses on his girlfriend, Melissa Satta.

The tennis player, who in 2022 became the first man born in the 1990s or later to reach at least the quarter-finals in all four major tennis tournaments that season, has been one of the biggest names in tennis in recent years. He's been linked to Satta since January 2023, after previously dating fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanović for four years prior.

Satta was previously married to soccer player Kevin-Prince Boateng — and told Vanity Fair Italy in May 2023 that after their divorce, she didn’t want to date another athlete. However, once she started dating Berrettini, she changed her mind. She shared how the pair have “a lot in common” and are “deeply connected” to each other.

She continued, “With him I always feel like myself, we live a very serene relationship, there is transparency, no pretense or mask, we deal with any type of topic, there are no taboos."

The couple made their debut on the red carpet together in May 2023 at the amfAR Gala, and they’ve been on vacation together, too. Berrettini has even met Satta’s son, Maddox.

So, who is Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Melissa Satta and her relationship with the tennis star.

She’s a TV presenter and a model

Melissa Satta attends the red carpet of the movie "America Latina" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

While born in the United States, Satta is Italian and began her career as a television presenter on Italian programs in the early 2000s. She is currently a host on Sky Sports and is slated to host the opening ceremony at the 2023 Ryder Cup on Sept. 28.

She is also a model currently represented by Next Models Milan, according to her Instagram bio. In February 2010, she posed in body paint representing Italy's national soccer team jersey for Sports Illustrated's swimwear issue.



She was previously married

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta attend the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In November 2011, Satta started dating soccer player Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for Ghana's national team. They got married in June 2016 and welcomed a son, Maddox, before splitting in 2019.

They announced their separation that January, though they got back together later that year. However, in December 2020, the couple ultimately divorced.

"I am a peace and love, the first thing is Maddox and the love we have for him," she told Vanity Fair Italy in Italian of her relationship with her ex. "When we separated we did it with extreme respect, everyone rebuilt their lives, and now I only want the good of my son's father, because if he is happy, my son is happy too, which is the most important thing."



She was first seen with Berrettini in January 2023

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta are seen in Milan, Italy in 2023. Robino Salvatore/Getty

Berrettini and Satta were first linked in January 2023 after they were photographed out and about in Italy.

In May 2023, Satta told Vanity Fair Italy that they first met at a mutual friend’s dinner party in Miami, where they got on well and exchanged numbers. They spoke on WhatsApp after the party, and while she lived in Milan and he lived in Monte Carlo, they kept meeting in person.

"Of course, with an incredible weight on him, but it's just two [people] who want to be in a relationship," she told the publication in Italian on how the pair handled being long distance. "It's a management issue. In 10 years with my ex-husband I have made nine moves, nothing scares me."

In July 2023, Satta shared photos from a vacation to Sardinia, Italy, on Instagram. Berrettini was pictured in two of the snaps as they enjoyed a day on a boat with Satta's son Maddox and friends.



She has a child

Melissa Satta and her son, Maddox Prince. Melissa Satto Instagram

Satta has a son, Maddox, with her ex, Boateng. She frequently posts photos and videos of him on Instagram.

She told Vanity Fair Italy that she had discussed her son with Berrettini from the beginning and that the two have since met. She explained that as a mother, she needs there to be a connection between her son and her partner and that if there isn’t, the relationship isn’t an option for her.

"The basis of our relationship is total sincerity, we talk about everything, my son is a 360-degree part of my life, so I don't find it right to hide things from him," she said. "Of course, if I'm dating someone he's not my confidant, but after a while if I see that it's something important, really important, then I gradually introduce them."

She supports her Berrettini's career

Melissa Satta at The 2023 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship. Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty

Berrettini has enjoyed a successful tennis career since turning pro in 2015. And recently, he's had Satta's support at his matches.

On July 10, 2023, she was in the stands at Wimbledon when Berrettini lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. In March, while Berrettini was playing in the Miami Open, Satta was in Florida, too, sharing photos on Instagram.



She enjoys dinner and karaoke with Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta enjoying karaoke in Milan. Robino Salvatore/Getty

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy, Satta said that she enjoys having fun with her boyfriend, including going out to dinner and singing karaoke. She also said that they like evenings at home together, as she likes to go to bed early in the week.

"I'm German: dinner is at 7 in the evening and my son goes to bed at 9," she said. "At 10 I'm under the covers watching a movie. With me, if you want to have a night out in the middle of the week, it doesn't work."

She also said that Berrettini is romantic, making her coffee in the morning and bringing her roses.