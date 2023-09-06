Who Is Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin's Wife? All About Wrestler Maryse Ouellet

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and his wife Maryse Ouellet make up one of WWE’s power couples.

The two first met in 2006 when Montreal-born Ouellet auditioned for the wrestling corporation’s Diva Search, and despite not winning, she arguably earned so much more that day. As it turns out, her future husband was one of the judges, and he witnessed the beginning of her career.

Outside the ring, though, it took some time before The Miz and Ouellet got to know each other personally, and they wouldn't go on their first date until the following year. But once he made the first move, neither of them looked back.

Fast forward, The Miz and Ouellet got married on Feb. 20, 2014, in the Bahamas. The duo would go on to start a family, welcoming daughters Monroe Sky in 2018 and Madison Jade in 2019.

In honor of their many years together, the couple renewed their vows in front of fans in December 2021. "You are my world, you are my everything. I love you so, so much," she said to him while wearing a wedding dress in the ring. "You are the best father, the best husband."

So, who is The Miz's wife? Here’s everything to know about Maryse Ouellet.

She started her career as a model and pageant star

Maryse Ouellet and Michael "The Miz" Mizanin at the 2017 ESPYS. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Before stepping foot into the ring, Ouellet’s career began on the catwalk. In 2003, she was named Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada and came in second place in the International Finals of Miss Hawaiian Tropic the following year. She later graced the cover of Playboy for the 2007 Girls of Canada calendar, marking the start of several appearances in the publications.

Speaking with WWE about her rise to fame, Ouellet opened up about what it was like vying for the top spot and how she persevered.

"When I started in this business, I was 15 years old, and no matter the places I went, there were always really negative people around,” she said in 2008. “There's a lot of competition and jealousy. I learned that you have to just believe in what you're doing."

Ouellet continued, "I just push away everything negative. Just do what you want to do and believe that you can do it and you will do it."

This ended up serving her in the long run during the search. "When I finally got to Los Angeles, there were so many girls. You have to come with character and personality. You've got to be ready."

She's a wrestler

Maryse Ouellet in 2022. Maryse Ouellet Instagram

Like her husband, Ouellet has spent a lot of time in the wrestling ring. The WWE superstar competed in the 2006 Diva Search and went on to make history when she became the first two-time Divas Champion. The second time she won the coveted belt, she held it for 216 days and to date, she is the third-longest reigning Divas champion behind Nikki Bella and A.J. Lee.

While WWE released Ouellet from her contract in October 2011, she still remained a prominent personality within the industry, even making a surprise appearance to help The Miz win his fifth international championship five years later. But in July 2022, she made an epic comeback when WWE called her up with the idea of returning alongside her husband. Although she was initially hesitant, she pushed past doubts and received a warm welcome from fans.

"We're great performers and we do well together. And I'm just glad that I accepted to come back and I said yes," she said before the couple's debut on Monday Night Raw.

She met The Miz during her WWE audition

Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet at the launch of Google Music in 2011. Jerod Harris/Getty

The Miz and Ouellet first crossed paths when she was trying to break into the wrestling world. Although sparks didn't immediately fly between the two, they left memorable impressions on each other.

“In Marina del Rey [Calif.] in 2006, I walked in for my audition for the Diva Search, and Mike was sitting there, and he was one of the judges,” Ouellet told Yahoo Lifestyle in August 2018. “I had this perfect speech that I learned in the plane on the way to Los Angeles from Montreal because I couldn’t speak a word in English."

While Ouellet confessed to Wrestle Talk TV that he gave her a hard time during the tryout, The Miz was actually really impressed by his future wife. “She cuts this promo in French, and she gets up in my face,” he told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I’m loving every second of it. This girl is it.”

The superstars started dating a year later, but it took some effort from The Miz's part. After several attempts to invite Ouellet to group dinners, he decided to take her out on an unconventional first date.

"We’re in Kansas City, and it’s two in the morning. I’m trying to get back to my hotel, and you call me on my phone [while you were driving nearby]. You said, ‘Pull over, pull over!' ” she recalled to her husband. “I kind of found myself in a parking lot of a ρorn shop.”

As it turns out, his choice of location was no accident. “You might think this is a little weird, but I didn’t want to get in the friend zone. I wanted her to know where my mind was at,” he said. “But it worked, all right. We sat there in the parking lot and talked for three hours, with a person that doesn’t speak English. That’s an A-plus in my book as a first date.”

She and The Miz got engaged at a special place

The Miz and Maryse Ouellet attend WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" in 2013. Frazer Harrison/Getty

After dating for six years, The Miz proposed to Ouellet in February 2013, in the same Ritz-Carlton convention room where they first met for her Diva Search audition.

In a 2013 interview with Wrestle Talk TV, she shared that The Miz caught her off guard. "He did a really good job because he surprised me 100 percent," she said.

Moreover, returning to the spot where it all began was an emotional experience for her.

“This Diva’s Search was a big event for me in my life,” she said. “It changed from me living in Canada speaking French to moving to the United States, becoming an English speaker, working for the WWE, so ... it was a big transition, and that day, that’s where that happened, so for me to go back there, it was just weird. It was just like, all those memories ... it was special.”



The couple wed at the One and Only Ocean Club in the Bahamas on Feb. 20, 2014. According to Bleacher Report, many of the couple’s wrestler friends and colleagues were in attendance, including John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler and Alex Riley. Singer Ryan Cabrera, who is married to WWE’s Alexa Bliss, performed at the wedding.



She’s a vegetarian

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet. Maryse Ouellet Instagram

Ouellet follows a vegetarian diet but that hasn’t stopped her from taking part in some daring bets with her husband. During an episode of Total Divas in 2017, she challenges The Miz to go vegetarian for one week after they visit a farm. He agrees, but only if his wife takes a bite of meat.

Presenting her with a big, juicy steak, he is shocked when his wife follows through. "Mike is completely speechless and he should be feeling that way," Ouellet later says. "I think my husband should never underestimate me, especially when I have a mission."

She spoke French in her skits on WWE

Maryse Ouellett and Sami Zayne on WWE. WWE

French is Ouellet’s first language, and she has used it to her advantage in WWE performances. In the past, the Montreal native often spoke French during her wrestling skits, causing confusion among her competitors.

Since meeting Ouellet, The Miz has been brushing up on his French skills. In a preview for WWE Ride Along, Ouellet gives him a French lesson after he stumbles on his pronunciation.

She and The Miz share two children

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet with their kids on Easter, 2023. Maryse Ouellet Instagram

The couple have two daughters: Monroe Sky and Madison Jade. Despite always wanting a son, The Miz admitted that he loves being a girl dad.

"I was always like, 'I want a boy. I want a boy I want a boy.' But having two little girls, I wouldn't want it any other way," he told E!'s Daily Pop in 2020. "I don't need a boy."

The Miz continued, "I love Monroe and Madison. They're incredible they keep me young, I'll tell you that for one thing. They have an immense amount of energy."

Shortly after Monroe’s birth, the husband and wife duo gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of their firstborn’s “princess-worthy nursery."

She says that she and The Miz are “basically clowns”

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet attend the WWE SummerSlam VIP party in 2013. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Both The Miz and Ouellet have been in the entertainment industry for decades, so it’s no surprise that this crosses over into their family lives.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the couple opened up about parenting and life at home.

"I know my husband would say, 'We're WWE superstars. We entertain people for a living. So it's easy, we just entertain [Monroe and Madison] 24/7.' We're basically clowns. That's our job," Ouellet said at the time. "We just are completely dedicated to them."

"We're 100 percent entertainment company. Anything that Monroe and Madison desire, we will do it,” The Miz agreed. “If it's literally playing with soccer balls or running around, having tea time, putting makeup on, putting a tutu on, dancing, we do it all."

She prefers her husband’s wrestler body

Maryse Mizanin and The Miz attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Miz competed in the 2021 season of Dancing with the Stars, placing ninth alongside professional dancer Witney Carson. During the intensive rehearsal schedule, the wrestler saw some major changes to his body — much to his wife’s disappointment.

"I'm here and when I'm here, I'm dedicated," he told PEOPLE after his Grease performance. "Like, I don't even know if you guys can tell, but I've lost probably 15 lbs. since I've been here.”

The wrestling star added that he was “trying to get in dancer shape,” but Ouellet would have preferred he didn’t lose the weight.

“She doesn't like me skinny," he joked. "She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat.”

Carson added that Ouellet had even sent her an Instagram direct message asking her to get her husband to eat more food.

She and The Miz star in their own reality show

Maryse Mizanin and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin on 'MIZ & MRS'. Jesse Grant/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Ouellet and The Miz currently star in their own reality show, Miz & Mrs. The series, which began in 2018, follows the couple as they navigate life as a family of four.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere in 2020, The Miz shared why folks should tune in.

"If you want to laugh, if you want something to escape your reality, enter ours, and just sit there with your entire family and look how ridiculous our family is," he told PEOPLE. "And then look at each one of your members of your family and go, 'We did that. Or we would never do that.' Or 'something like that has happened to us.' That's the type of things that are going to happen on our show and then some."

The mom-of-two said she is grateful for the filming schedule allowing her to spend more time with her loved ones. "I've never seen my mom and my family more since filming Miz and Mrs, because I used to be always gone. So, this kind of brought my family together."

As for a potential season 4, The Miz revealed to ComicBook Nation that it's in the works after season 3 concluded in July 2022.

"Maryse and I are working on it, it's still up in the air," he said in July 2023. "We're still trying to figure it all out. It's tough because it's not just throwing a show together and putting it on air. There's a lot that goes into ... a show that Maryse and I are very proud of, that we love."

She and The Miz founded a production company

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin at the 'Daily Pop' set. Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Utilizing their skills from being immersed in the entertainment industry for decades, the WWE stars run their own production company — MadRoe Productions, which seems to be a play on their daughters’ names.

The company was formed in 2018 while the husband and wife duo served as executive producers on their reality show, Miz & Mrs. According to the website, MadRoe has worked with major television networks such as MTV, Fox and Hulu.