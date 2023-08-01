Who Is Mark Hamill's Wife? All About Marilou Hamill

Mark Hamill and Marilou Hamill have been married since 1978

Marilou Hamill (L) and her husband, actor Mark Hamill, attend the premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Mark Hamill and his wife, Marilou Hamill, have a romance for the ages.

The pair met in the mid-'70s at the dental office Marilou worked in — just before Mark skyrocketed to fame with Star Wars. They went on to get married in 1978 and welcome three children together.

Marilou has been by the actor's side throughout his entire career, and Mark frequently shares his appreciation for her on social media. On their 39th wedding anniversary in 2017, he posted a series of photos from throughout their decades-long relationship on Twitter, including a shot of him in his Luke Skywalker costume cradling a pregnant Marilou's belly. "And they said it wouldn't last…" he wrote in the caption.

So, who Is Mark Hamill's wife? Here is everything there is to know about Marilou Hamill and her relationship with the Star Wars star.

She previously worked as a dental hygienist

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, at Heathrow Airport with his wife Marilou. Hamill was in London to start work on the Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back
In her early 20s, Marilou worked as a dental hygienist in Westwood, California, which ultimately led her to meet her future husband.

As Mark recalled during a 1981 interview with PEOPLE, he came into the office Marilou worked in to get some dental work done. She walked into the waiting room wearing jeans and her white coat, and the actor was immediately attracted to her.

"I said, ‘They let you dress like that at work?’ She said, ‘Yeah. Next,’ ” he said.

For their first date, they went to the movie theater to see Annie Hall. Soon after, they saw an early screening of Star Wars together, where Mark immediately fell for her sense of humor.

"There was this one close-up of a minor character, curling his lips back from his teeth. [Marilou] leaned over to me and whispered, 'Bad caps,' " he told PEOPLE.

She and Mark got married in 1978

Mark Hamill and wife Marilou York backstage at a 'Broadway Performance of 'The Elephant Man' ' on June 9, 1981 at Booth Theatre in New York City, New York

Mark and Marilou wed in December of 1978 at their home in Malibu with a few friends present.

On their 44th wedding anniversary in 2022, Mark shared a throwback photo of the nuptials on Instagram with the sweet caption, "Thank you for saying yes." At the time of their wedding, Marilou was 23 years old.

She is now a CFO

Marilou York (L) and actor Mark Hamill attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
According to her LinkedIn profile, Marilou has served as the CFO of Mark's companies, Amazing Invisible Inc. and Hamjamill Inc., since 2014.

She also sits on the board of directors at the University of Southern California.

She and Mark have three children

Mark Hamill (C), his wife Marilou York (R) and daughter Chelsea Hamill attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
Mark and Marilou welcomed their first child together, son Nathan, in 1979, a year after their wedding. Son Griffin followed in 1983, and daughter Chelsea was born in 1988.

All three of the Hamill children had brief cameos in the 2017 Star Wars film The Last Jedi, and Mark proudly showed off the family's involvement on Twitter. "Thanks for not letting @nathanhamill @griffinhamil & @chelseahamill wind-up on #TheLastJedi cutting-room floor @rianjohnson! And for allowing my one directorial note: "Pop-up FASTER or Oscar'll block ya!" on the 2nd & final take. #MyKidsCoolCameoAsRebelScum," he wrote.

Chelsea is also involved with her dad's companies, Amazing Invisible Inc. and Hamjamill Inc., according to her LinkedIn.

She is a proud dog parent

Mark Hamill wife Marilou York explainer

The Hamill family are known dog lovers and currently have three rescue dogs: Millie, Mabel and Molly. Molly is the newest member of the family, and Mark and Marilou announced her arrival on Instagram in 2021.

"Say hello to the latest addition to the family," Hamill wrote on the post, which featured a carousel of images including Marilou cuddling with the pup. "She's the tiny (but fierce) ball of fur we call Molly Mae Hamill ❤️."

The family's dogs are affectionately referred to as the Hamill Furballs and even have their own Twitter account.

She and Mark briefly broke up

Mark Hamill (right) and and wife Marilou arrive with Darth Vader to the "Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith" Los Angeles Premiere at the Mann Village Theatre on May 12, 2005 in Westwood, California
Despite the pair hitting it off, Mark quickly became a household name when Star Wars took off in the late '70s. The couple briefly called it quits during this phase, with Mark recalling that era of his life in his 1981 interview with PEOPLE.

"I had to taste groupies and fame," he explained. "I went to Las Vegas to date 38-year-old showgirls. That was exciting for about the first 10 minutes. Eventually, I wanted something to hold onto — and a family."

During their time apart, Marilou had an inkling that they were meant to be. She recalled to PEOPLE: "I ran my own life. But all the time I thought I was good for him, so I was hoping we'd get back together."

She and Mark prefer to keep their personal lives private

Marilou York and Mark Hamill Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California
The couple have nearly 45 years of marriage under their belt, and they credit the success of their enduring relationship to their low-key lifestyle.

"We've kind of been out of Hollywood," Marilou said during a 2018 interview with Good Morning America. "We don't live in town, so we don't go in and do all the party circuits."

She added: "It's kind of been nice that the [Star Wars] films did take a break because it gave us time to raise the family."

While the pair don't attend parties, there is no lack of public affection on social media for Mark and Marilou. From sweet birthday messages on Instagram to affectionate throwback posts on Twitter, Mark is never hesitant to share his love for Marilou with the world.

"Today is the perfect day for letting @MarilouHamill know how grateful I am for having her in my life. She makes the ordinary seem extraordinary & I just want to thank her for being my everything," he tweeted in 2018.

