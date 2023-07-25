Who Is Major Johnny Thompson? All About King Charles' Equerry — and Why He's Gone Viral!

Fans have affectionately nicknamed him ‘Major Eye Candy’

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 25, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Colonel Johnny Thompson
Colonel Johnny Thompson at the Royal Ascot and 2023 Commonwealth Day Service. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles’ court is comprised of many players, but none have stolen hearts quite like Major Johnny Thompson!

Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland is something of a right-hand man to the King and has gone viral multiple times after appearances with the royal family. From Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral to the May coronation day and more, Thompson is right next to the royals for the most important occasions.

The dashing major was most recently seen cracking a joke with President Joe Biden during his meeting with Charles at Windsor Castle on July 10, inspiring a look at the man ranked third on Tatlers latest Social Power Index.

Thompson stepped into the spotlight in summer 2018, when he escorted Queen Elizabeth for a battalion review at Balmoral Castle. According to Elle Australia, he served as one of the sovereign’s most senior bodyguards.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to Pony Major Mark Wilkinson with regimental mascot Cruachan IV alongside Officer Commanding Major Johnny Thompson as she inspects Balaclava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle.
Queen Elizabeth and Major Johnny Thompson at the gates of Balmoral in 2018.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy

Four years later, Thompson was tasked with transitional duties and a somber honor when the Queen died on Sept. 8, 2022. The major made the introduction for King Charles’ first audience with then-Prime Minister Liz Truss and was spotted walking close to the late Queen’s coffin as it entered Westminster Hall to lie in state before her funeral, Metro reported.  

The same day, footage of a suit-clad Thompson went viral on TikTok, where it has since been viewed over eight million times. The royal employee flashed a badge to security at Buckingham Palace and walked towards the gates with a duffel, briefcase and garment bag — apparently on his way to work.

RELATED: Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III

Prince George (left) with King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles' coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty 


“I saw ‘Major eye candy,’ ” blogger UK Travel captioned the clip, which added that Thompson was King Charles’ new equerry, or personal assistant.

Ever since, Thompson has been by Charles' side, from greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace in February to joining the King and Queen Camilla on their first state visit abroad and playing a prominent role during their May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty
King Charles, Queen Camilla and Johnny Thompson in Germany.

Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

Thompson memorably kept a watchful eye over Prince George and Charles’ other three Pages of Honor as they carried his ceremonial robes and was on hand as the newly crowned King handed off his sceptre following the church service.

The equerry lit up the internet again on coronation day, and a video of him helping Charles change robes at Westminster Abbey has been viewed over 100,000 times on Twitter.

“Wouldn't this guy make a brilliant James bond!” a commenter swooned, while another playfully called for Thompson to be crowned.

Great Britain, London: King Charles III comes out of Westminster Abbey after the coronation and hands over a scepter. Next to him is Major Jonathan "Johnny" Thompson
The newly crowned King Charles and Major Johnny Thompson on May 6 coronation day.

Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty

Despite the hype, he’s off the market! The Daily Mail reports that Thompson is married.

The kilt-wearing major is not to be confused with two other high-ranking equerries who have also charmed hearts. Commander Rob Dixon works for Prince William and Kate Middleton, while Major Oliver Plunket is the equerry for Queen Camilla.

Commander Rob Dixon,Major Oliver 'Ollie' Plunket
Commander Rob Dixon and Major Ollie Plunket.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2)
