Who Is Carson Wentz's Wife? All About Madison Oberg

Carson Wentz can always count on the support of his wife Madison “Maddie” Oberg.

The pair got married in July 2018 in Pennsylvania, just a few months after getting engaged. At the time, Wentz was signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was in recovery after surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Together, they welcomed their first daughter, Hadley Jayne, in 2020, followed by a second baby girl, Hudson Rose, in 2021.

Wentz, a free agent after spending last season with the Washington Commanders, celebrated his wife’s birthday in June 2023 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to the best wifey and mama there is,” he wrote. “You support and love our family so well and we're so grateful for you love! 🙌🏻"

The quarterback announced in July 2023 that the family would be growing again with the addition of a third baby girl, posting photos from a family photo shoot with their older girls.

So, who is Carson Wentz’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Madison Oberg and her relationship with the pro footballer.

They started dating in 2017

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg. Carson Wentz Instagram

While the couple haven't shared exactly when they started dating, they connected over their shared passion for activism.

In May 2017, Wentz made a trip to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in support of Mission of Hope, a Christian organization that provides education, employment, healthcare and other opportunities for the people of Haiti. It was later confirmed that Oberg worked as an intern with the same organization.

It wasn’t until November 2017 that Oberg appeared on Wentz’s Instagram for the first time after spending Thanksgiving together. He shared the group photo to his social platform which included several other Philadelphia Eagles players, some with their significant others, along with himself and Oberg embracing.

The following month, he made it clear there was someone special in his life. The quarterback shared a selfie from his hospital bed with Oberg by his side after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL.

“Surgery ✔️ the comeback officially begins now,” he wrote on Instagram. “The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this!”

Wentz proposed after his Super Bowl win

Carson Wentz with his wife, Madison, and his parents before the game against the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Scott Taetsch/Getty

Just two days after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LII, Wentz announced that he proposed to Oberg.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend!” he captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram.

In the main image, the quarterback is shown on one knee looking into Oberg’s eyes while on a rooftop, surrounded by candles and flower petals. In other photos, the couple embrace and she showed off her engagement ring.

He continued in the post, “God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!”

She and Wentz got married in 2018

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg. Carson Wentz Instagram

On July 15, 2018, Wentz and Oberg said "I do" at The Lake House Inn in Pekasie, Pennsylvania, located on Lake Nockamixon. Local reports stated that the footballer wanted to tie the knot before Eagles training camp, which started on July 25.

The bride wore a strapless lace gown with a jeweled belt, complemented by a bouquet of pink and white flowers. The groom wore a powder-blue suit, with the bridal party also in shades of blue. Eagles players Zach Ertz, Jordan Matthews and Trey Burton served as groomsmen.

They spent their honeymoon in Greece

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg in Greece. Carson Wentz Instagram

After their wedding, the couple headed to their honeymoon in Greece. Wentz documented their trip with a series of photos on Instagram, including photos of the pair enjoying dinner with a scenic view, a ride on an ATV and more.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games! The footballer, who was injured at the end of the 2017-18 season, made time to get in some workouts before heading home to report to training camp.

"Just finding ways to get workouts in," he shared during a press conference about his summer progress. "Even on the honeymoon, just finding ways to get a little rehab in and things like that."

When asked about what “little rehab” he was referring to during the Greece trip, he said, "I got some workouts in."

“In the fitness center,” he clarified through laughter among the press.

She is a mom of two

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg with their kids, Hadley and Hudson. Carson Wentz Instagram

On Thanksgiving in 2019, Wentz announced the couple were expecting their first baby. Oberg gave birth to their baby girl, Hadley Jayne, on April 27, 2020.

“It’s a calling and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Wentz told The Athletic a few months after Hadley’s arrival. “I’ve enjoyed it thus far and I know it’s going to continue to impact the way I make decisions, the way I think. … It kind of takes some of the pressure off you because you remember football, or anything outside of family life, isn’t your No. 1 priority. Those things take care of themselves when family’s right first.”

Of balancing family life and his football career, he explained, “I know I haven’t figured it out yet. I’m sure I never will fully. But try and cherish all that, all the moments you can, as much as you can.”

He also gave credit to Oberg as “the one who had to deal with it on a day-to-day basis,” adding that it’s been “remarkable” witnessing his wife become a mother.

In June 2021, the athlete announced that their family would be growing once again with the addition of a new baby. Daughter Hudson Rose arrived on Nov. 16, 2021.

“Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family,” the proud dad announced on Instagram. “Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World — or at least my World.”

In July 2023, the couple shared that they would be adding a third daughter into the mix, sharing photos from their baby sex reveal.

"We're so grateful that God has blessed us with ... another GIRL coming soon,” he captioned the Instagram announcement. “Can't wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair."

"But in all seriousness, we're so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!" he added.

She has a matching tattoo with Wentz

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg. Carson Wentz Instagram

Ahead of their July 2018 wedding, the engaged couple debuted matching tattoos on their forearms. The word "agape" appears in lowercase script with a short braided rope on either side. The letter "p" is extended to look like a cross.

“'AGAPE' — Greek word for the highest form of love. It’s sacrificial, selfless and unconditional ... the way God loves us,” Wentz wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos showing off their new ink.

“Grateful to have an amazing woman by my side to passionately pursue the Kingdom with! Can’t wait to spend forever with you! S/O to @danczartattoo on the amazing art and @ashleym_brown for the amazing pics,” he added in the caption.

Wentz also included a Bible verse, referencing the three-strand cord on either side of the word. “Ecclesiastes 4:12 'Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.' "