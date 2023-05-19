Who Is Max Homa's Wife? All About Lacey Croom

PGA golfer Max Homa found true love with his wife, Lacey Croom.

Homa and Croom first started chatting online in 2013 and began dating that July. Six years later, the couple got married in November 2019.

The professional golfer created his Instagram account in January 2020, and his first post featured Croom and a photo from their wedding.



“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,” he captioned the picture.

Since their wedding day, Homa and Croom have always become parents. They welcomed their son, Cam, in October 2022.

"He is the hardest worker,” Croom told the PGA Tour of her husband in 2022. “I think if you continue to just work as hard as he is, you just kind of forget about that stuff (the struggles). He did have some scar tissue for a while, but he has replaced those memories with so many good ones."

So who is Max Homa’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Lacey Croom and her relationship with the golfer.

She studied communications in college

Max Homa Instagram

According to her LinkedIn profile, Croom attended California State University, Fullerton. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications in 2013.

She works in real estate

Max Homa Instagram

Croom has made a career for herself in real estate. She is a licensed real estate agent in both Arizona and California, according to her LinkedIn.

Additionally, she is a licensed residential real estate appraiser in California and owns her own business, Croom Appraisal Services.

She married Homa in 2019

Max Homa Instagram

After dating for over six years, Croom and Homa wed in November 2019.

On their second wedding anniversary in 2021, Homa posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing: To the woman who has made my mouth hurt from smiling for 2 years, thank u @lacehoma. There’s nothing better than sharing this life with u."

She and Homa have a son

Max Homa Instagram

Homa announced in April 2022 that the couple were expecting a baby boy. They welcomed their son, Cam Andrew Homa, on Oct. 30, 2022.

The golfer shared the happy news on Instagram with photos of Cam and Croom in the delivery room, writing, “Cam Andrew Homa 10/30/2022 He is healthy, peaceful, and happy.”

He also honored his wife on her first Mother’s Day in May 2023 with a sweet Instagram post, calling Croom the "strongest, most loving person I could imagine!"

Lacey commented on the post, in part: “I love you so much!"

She had a difficult labor and delivery

Max Homa Instagram

Croom did not have an easy labor and delivery with son Cam.

Homa shared more about her birth story on Instagram, writing, “Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam😊 We are so happy and on the long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him💙.”

He ended the post with another sweet shout-out to Croom. “P.S. My wife is a freaking super hero and I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed @lacehoma.”

Croom also shared on TikTok that following the birth, Homa was “the most caring and supportive husband ever 🫶🏼.”

She went viral on TikTok

Max Homa Instagram

Croom is very active on TikTok, where she posts about mom life, sweet moments with Homa and her outfits of the day. She went viral on the platform for her celebration at the Farmers Insurance Open while holding Cam in 2023.

Homa acknowledged his wife’s social media status in a birthday post on Instagram in April 2023.

“We had a kid, you’ve become a Tik Toker, and you’re incredibly pretty (that part hasn’t changed but I enjoy reminding u),” he wrote. “U are the best mom, wife, and best friend and we are all so lucky to have u around.”

She and Homa have a dog

Max Homa Instagram

Besides being parents to Cam, the couple also have a yellow Labrador, Scotty. The couple got the pup in 2015, per Croom’s TikTok.

Both Croom and Homa often post on social media about their dog. Croom shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself covered in Scotty's hair in October 2022, captioning the video, “Why am I always covered in blonde hair?"

She supports his golf career

Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Croom travels with Homa to most of his golf tournaments. In May 2023, she shared a video on TikTok of the family traveling to the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York.

She was also by Homa’s side at the Masters with their son Cam earlier that year. Following the tournament's annual Par 3 Content, Homa posted on Instagram, “Today was one of the best I can remember. Cam rocked it at the Par 3 contest (although he wasn’t particularly helpful). Memories for @lacehoma and me that will last forever. Thx to @themasters for doing this. Tomorrow, we roll #golf #pvo.”



She and Homa have attended baseball games together

Max Homa Instagram

Outside of the golf course, Croom and Homa have also spent time watching baseball. They have attended multiple L.A. Dodgers games together, as Homa is a fan. Croom also shared a video on TikTok of Homa making on Jumbotron at a game in June 2022.