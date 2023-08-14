Who Is Lucas Glover’s Wife? All About Krista Glover

Pro golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista Glover have been married since 2012

Published on August 14, 2023
Lucas Glover holds the trophy with his wife, Krista Glover, on the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023
Lucas Glover may be a golf pro, but his family — especially wife Krista Glover — comes first.

The couple got married in 2012 and have welcomed two children since. Krista has been by Lucas’ side as his golf career has skyrocketed. Most recently, she cheered him on as he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 13 — a week after he came in first at the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 6.

Following his victory streak, Lucas told reporters that he was most excited about the extra family time his recent wins have afforded him.

“I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great,” the golfer said of his two children, per the Golf Channel. “Maybe I can see more practices and more games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump, so I can be with them, and be with my wife, and I’m so happy.”

So who is Lucas Glover’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Krista Glover and her relationship with the golf pro. 

She's a fashion influencer

Lucas Glover and Krista Glover

Lucas Glover Instagram

Krista has built a large following through her fashion-focused Instagram profile, @chicmeetsweststyle. She regularly posts photos of her various outfits with her nearly 12,000 followers, wearing everything from vacation fits to formal wear.

Krista also used to have an accompanying blog where she wrote about her style and beauty tips, though it no longer appears to be active. In July 2023, however, she announced that her new website is "officially under construction."

She married Lucas in 2012

Lucas Glover and Krista Glover

Lucas Glover Instagram

Krista and Lucas tied the knot on Nov. 17, 2012. While the couple rarely speaks about their relationship in public, they occasionally share glimpses of their marital life in sweet Instagram tributes.

The pair celebrated their five-year anniversary with a romantic vacation in 2015, and Lucas shared several snaps from their getaway. On the last night of their trip, he shared a selfie of him and Krista with the caption, “Last night of vacation/anniversary celebration. Back to the real world tomorrow. #wehavekids #pandemonium #gottafindmyclubs."

She and Lucas have two children

Lucas Glover and Krista Glover with their kids

Lucas Glover Instagram

Lucas and Krista welcomed their daughter Lucille in 2013 and their son Lucas Jr. in 2015. The couple regularly posts sweet photos from their life with their kids on Instagram, including their family vacations at the beach and their ice cream nights at home.

Krista is a hands-on mom, and uses her love of fashion and design to get creative with projects for her kids. For Halloween in 2019, she made her daughter a pop star costume, while her son was a shark. Lucas posted photos of the two kids dressed up, captioning the post, “They’re ready!!! Nice job with the costumes as always @chicmeetsweststyle.”

Meanwhile, for Lucille's birthday that December, Krista went all out planning a Swan Christmas-themed party complete with individual gold tents for each attendee. "She’s at it again! Nice work as always @chicmeetsweststyle ❤️," Lucas captioned a carousel of photos from the bash.

She was arrested in 2018 following an altercation with Lucas

In May 2018, Krista was arrested in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking Lucas and his mother. According to the Associated Press, Krista got into a heated argument with Lucas when he was eliminated from The Players Championship. When the golfer's mother, Hershey Glover, attempted to dissolve the argument, Krista allegedly began attacking her. Lucas was allegedly injured by his wife when he tried to step in between the two women.

A few days after the incident, Lucas addressed the situation on his Twitter, writing, “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine.”

He continued, “Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

Krista was charged with domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence, per the AP. In 2019, the Daily Mail reported that her case was dismissed after she completed 25 hours of community service and underwent a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

While speaking to the Golf Channel a few months after his wife's arrest, Lucas alleged that the situation didn't play out exactly as it was reported in police records.

“I can now say she never hit me,” he said. “I don’t know why it was reported that way. We had to stay quiet until the case was over and we felt strongly this would be the result. We had to take the high road and say nothing, which was difficult. There were a lot of things we wanted to straighten out in the report but we couldn’t.”

He added that the couple had since renewed their vows and were looking forward to a new chapter. “It was the closure of everything, of all the mess for us and a symbol of a new beginning,” he said. “It was emotional and symbolic.”

She is supportive of his golf career 

Lucas Glover kisses his wife, Krista Glover, near the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty

Krista has been by Lucas’ side throughout his professional career, supporting him through the highs and the lows.

In August 2023, she and their children were in attendance to watch Lucas win the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following his victory, Krista posted a touching photo of their daughter running in tears to congratulate her dad. “Daddy’s girl and I love it ❤️,” she captioned the post.

A week later, Krista was the one to share a sweet moment with Lucas following his back-to-back win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. Photographers snapped a photo of Krista embracing her husband on the green as he took home his second PGA tour victory in a row.

