Who Is Randy Orton's Wife? All About Kim Orton

Professional wrestler Randy Orton met his wife, Kimberly "Kim" Orton (née Kessler), while on the job.

The third-generation WWE star first crossed paths with her at a wrestling event in 2012. Kim was watching the wrestler's match with her sons when she caught Randy's eye. They got married in November 2015, and have since welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn Rose, in addition to raising their four other children from previous relationships.

“People use the term SOULMATE so loosely. Not in our case tho,” Kim wrote on Instagram while celebrating their wedding anniversary in 2017. “@randyorton you are my SOULMATE without a doubt!! Everyone close to us knows that.”

The 20-time WWE champion has also made it clear how much he values his wife and all she does for their family of six.

“When it comes down to it you are a real life super hero, and all I can do is sit back and watch....wait.... and look forward to when it’s my turn for some attention,” he shared on Instagram on Mother’s Day 2021. “Trust me, when I say, there’s nothing better then having you to myself, I mean it x 100.”

So who is Randy Orton’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Kim Orton and her relationship with the wrestler.

They share the same birthday

WWE star Randy Orton and his wife, Kimberly Marie Kessler, pose next to a plane. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

Randy and Kim share the same birthday, April Fools’ Day. Randy was born on April 1, 1980, while Kim arrived in 1985.

Randy acknowledged their joint festivity in 2020, sharing a carousel of photos of the couple together in Thailand, Bora Bora, Jamaica and other places.

“Today’s a special day because 35 years ago my wife @kim.orton01 was born,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just happen to have the same Bday so makes things extra cool. Happy Birthday Kim. Been everywhere with you but plan on taking you to many more amazing places.”

She met Randy at a WWE event

Kim Marie Kessler and Randy Orton attend an event together. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

Kim first found out who Randy was through her sons, who were interested in watching wrestling. She saw him on TV and thought, “Randy Orton's kind of fine” — but it wasn’t until she attended an event in 2012 that she got a chance to meet him.

“I remember going to the mall on the way to this show, and we made a sign that said ‘Randy Orton RKO my mom,’ ” she said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in May 2022.

“And so we bring it to the show, and this dude, he just like he walks out, and I’m standing at the barricade with my phone and he’s like, 'Hmm,' looking, and he goes into the ring, and he’s wrestling and he keeps like turning back,” she explained.

Despite being in the eighth row, she caught Randy's attention, and he approached her to take a photo after the match. "'What's your name? Because I got to get to know all of this,' " Kim recalled Randy saying to her during their first interaction.



She then gave her phone number to a security guard, and within minutes, Randy was texting her to meet at a diner. After hanging out for an hour, Kim headed home, but not before he tried to make more plans with her.

“From that day, that was it," she said. "It’s like we’ve been together since that day, it was the craziest thing.”

She married Randy in 2015

Randy Orton and his wife, Kim Marie Kessler, take a selfie together outside in the snow. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

Kim revealed in July 2015 that Randy had asked her to marry him while vacationing in Bora Bora.

“He asked and I said YES 😍💍❤️,” she wrote on Twitter (now known as X), alongside a photo of her wearing an engagement ring and holding a celebratory glass.

Later that year, on Nov. 14, 2015, the couple said "I do" in Las Vegas in front of family and friends. Randy looked dapper in a tuxedo and Kim wore a strapless trumpet-style dress and carried red roses.

She and Randy have a blended family of five children

Randy Orton with his wife, Kim Marie Kessler, and their kids at Universal Studios in 2023. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

The couple welcomed Brooklyn Rose Orton on Nov. 22, 2016. In addition to Brooklyn, Kim and Randy each have children from past relationships.

Randy was previously married to Samantha Speno from September 2007 until June 2013. Their daughter, Alanna Marie Orton, was born on July 12, 2008. When she arrived, the new dad shared that she was "absolutely flawless from head to toe" and called her "a very content baby."

Meanwhile, Kim has three sons from a previous relationship. Michael was born in October 2002, followed by Robbie in October 2004 and Anthony in April 2010. Although Randy eventually got to know the boys when he started dating Kim, they were already familiar with his profession.

“When I first met them, now they are huge wrestling fans, like there’s old pictures of them before I knew them wearing Jeff Hardy stuff, doing Halloween, and it’s really great s---, like they’re really huge fans,” he told WWE in September 2019.

She hosts a podcast

Kim Marie Kessler and Giovanna Angle, the wife of WWE star Kurt Angle, take a selfie. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

Kim is the host of The Wives of Wrestling Podcast with Giovanna Angle (wife of fellow wrestler Kurt Angle) and journalist Jon Alba. The podcast launched in February 2022 and has featured several notable guests, including Reby Hardy, Michelle McCool and more.

However, the show has not dropped any new episodes since August 2022. In September, the Wives of Wrestling account replied on Twitter to a fan, writing, “We miss you too! We're working on it!” when asked about a “revamped show.”

She owns a clothing business

Kim Marie Kessler holding her daughter Brooklyn Rose Orton. Kim Marie Kessler Instagram

Kim owns a clothing brand, SLTHR, which offers men's, women's and children's clothing, plus accessories. The brand name is a play on her husband’s wrestling nickname, “The Viper.”

“She has worked for years to come up with this brand and I am very proud of her,” Randy told Steve Austin during a March 2021 interview. “I’ll tell you what, I’m doing my thing in the ring, she’s doing her thing at home raising five kids, on the side she is also the owner of her own company, SLTHR.”