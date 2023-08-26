Who Is Kevin Hart’s Brother? All About Robert Hart

Kevin Hart grew up in Philadelphia with his older brother Robert

By
Published on August 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart. Photo:

Kevin Hart Instagram

Kevin Hart is one of the biggest movie stars and stand-up comedians in the business today — and he doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects in his comedy, especially when it comes to his relationship with his parents and his brother, Robert Hart.

The two grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with their mother Nancy Hart. Kevin and Robert's father, Henry, spent the early years of Kevin's childhood in prison.

Now an adult, Robert has found success as a world-class pool player, competing in global contests. No matter where they are, the brothers are always cheering each other on.

Here's everything to know about Kevin Hart's brother Robert Hart and their sibling bond.

They were raised by a single mother

Robert Hart and Kevin Hart
Robert Hart and Kevin Hart.

Robert Hart Instagram

Robert and Kevin were raised by a single mother as their father Henry was in and out of jail and not often present.

“We come from a f---ed-up situation,” Robert told Variety in 2017. “We come from the worst living conditions.”

Robert got into a lot of trouble as a kid

Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart in 2021
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart in 2021.

Kevin Hart Instagram

Kevin’s older brother had a lot of opportunities to make his own choices when he was young, and according to Kevin, he made a lot of self-destructive ones.

"My mom gave my brother a fair amount of freedom. Any mistakes you could make as a teenager, he made," Kevin said in his 2019 Netflix docuseries Don't F--- This Up. "My brother was in a gang, he dealt drugs. One afternoon my brother actually tried to snatch a purse from an old lady. That there was the last straw for my mom. She took my brother to court, and got him emancipated."

Kevin, in turn, was not allowed the same freedoms. “The way that my mom saw it, she was too lenient on my brother," Kevin continued. "So, she figured if she could keep me off the streets, that I wouldn't turn out like him. She set up a routine of structured, systematic and supervised movements that she imposed on my life. Her routine for me went like this: we woke up at 6 in the morning, I left to catch the school bus at 7. After school ended, I had to go to an extracurricular activity."

That structure, though, instilled a work ethic in him that has lead him to massive success as both a stand-up comedian and an actor.

The brothers helped their father through difficult times

Robert Hart, actress Halle Berry, Henry Robert Witherspoon, and honoree Kevin Hart pose for a photo as Kevin Hart is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Robert Hart, Halle Berry, Henry Robert Witherspoon, Kevin Hart on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The comedian has been open about how difficult their father’s addictions made life for the family — but those difficult times taught him things. "If my dad hadn't been around and didn't do drugs, I may be handling my success differently," Kevin told Howard Stern. "I may be on drugs, I may be searching for something."

Kevin and Robert eventually convinced their father to enter rehab, which helped him to turn his life around. "I understand that nobody's perfect, people are flawed, people make mistakes," Kevin said. "I shouldn't hold a high level of judgment over your head about things I can't change."

Before he died, Henry was much more present in his family in a positive way. “He’s as good as he can be,” Kevin told Variety. “He’s very much in their lives. He talks to them. He sends them messages. He Facetimes. He’s serious about making his presence felt.”

Their mother sacrificed so Kevin could succeed

When Kevin was first struggling to establish his career, their mother paid his rent for a year so he could focus on his stand-up. Shortly after he was cast in Fool’s Gold with Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, Nancy was diagnosed with terminal cancer — but she swore Robert and the rest of the family to secrecy.

He recalled his mother saying, “I need him to be able to go forward because I see him doing great things.”

Kevin was able to spend time with Nancy in the weeks before she died, flying back and forth from Australia where the film was shooting.

The loss of their mother made them closer

Kevin hart and Robert Hart with their mother, Nancy Hart

Robert Hart Instagram

When Nancy died, Kevin told Oprah Winfrey her death bonded him closer to his remaining family.

"All that energy went to my dad and to my brother. This is our little family," Kevin said. "If we don't try to make this last name mean something, then we have nothing that's going to live on. My last name means something now, but it's because we made it mean something."

The brothers have an unbreakable bond

Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart.

Robert Hart Instagram

When Robert turned 50 in 2021, Kevin posted a photo of the brothers together, captioning it: “Happy B Day to my brother @robert40hart ….words can’t explain how much I love and appreciate u."

"Thank you for being the best big brother to ever do it. Ya love and support has gotten me thru some of the craziest moments in my life," he continued. "U are never not there….the true definition of a ride or die is you man.”

Robert is now a professional pool player

Robert Hart
Robert Hart.

Robert Hart Instagram

Robert describes himself on his Instagram as an “African American pool player🎱🏆, working to be #1 in the world 🌎.” He competes on the global stage in tournaments, and is motivated to succeed.

“Ten two letter words I live by,” his Instagram bio reads, “if it is to be, it is up to me‼️‼️‼️”

He’s a proud older brother

Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart.

Robert Hart Instagram

When Kevin’s movie Night School came out in 2018, Robert posted a photo of him pointing at the movie poster showing his brother with Tiffany Haddish.

“So proud to witness this entire process & your growth kid as well as see things come together the way things are for you‼️‼️” he captioned the post. “Love ya kid & want the world to know it.”

Related Articles
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Ex Claims His 'Vast Estate' Grew from $100M to $400M During Their Marriage
THE BLIND SIDE, foreground from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009.
'Blind Side' Producers Say Movie Is Still 'Verifiably Authentic' Despite Recent 'Familial Ups and Downs'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Says ‘Fear and Intolerance’ Killed His Friend Lauri Carleton in Pride Flag Dispute (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke
Jamie Foxx to Play God Opposite Mickey Rourke as the Devil in Comedy 'Not Another Church Movie'
Dune: Part Two Official Trailer credit warner bros.
'Dune: Part Two' Release Delayed to 2024 amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Costner 'Does Not Know for a Fact' If Ex Christine Had Affair but 'He Engaged in None'
Kay McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey attend Vice Studios And Neon Present "The Beach Bum" SXSW World Premiere
Camila Alves McConaughey Recalls Mother-in-Law 'Really Testing Me' Until 'I Let Her Have It'
Adam Sandler's Parents, Judith and Stanley Sandler
All About Adam Sandler's Parents Judy and Stanley Sandler
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' Is Getting an IMAX Release in September Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage
River Phoenix birthday tributes
River Phoenix's Mom Remembers Late Son on His Birthday: 'He Is Very Much Alive in Me'
Kevin Heart in a wheelchair after an accident
Kevin Hart Explains Why He Ended Up in a Wheelchair After a Friendly Foot Race With Former NFL Player
Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino
Timothée Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’