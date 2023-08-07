Who Is Cody Ko's Wife? All About Kelsey Kreppel

YouTube star Cody Ko (whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk) and fellow content creator Kelsey Kreppel are enjoying newlywed life.

The couple told The New York Times that they first hit it off at Kreppel’s apartment in 2017, when her roommate invited a few friends over, including Ko. They then bonded over their shared sense of humor and passion for social media. As influencers, the two have publicly celebrated many milestones of their romance online, including their engagement, wedding and now baby news.

Following their February 2023 wedding, the pair announced on Aug. 6 that they're expecting their first child. "We’re having a baby boy in january 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵," Kreppel wrote alongside a series of snaps on Instagram.

So, who is Cody Ko's wife? Read on to learn all about Kelsey Kreppel and her relationship with the former Vine star.

She’s from Los Angeles

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Per The New York Times, Kreppel is originally from Los Angeles. She attended California State University, Northridge for college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in child and adolescent development. Ko and Kreppel currently live in L.A.

She’s a former preschool teacher

Cody Ko Instagram

Before she became a content creator, Kreppel was pursuing a teaching career. Even when she found success on social media, she continued working as a preschool teacher. Ultimately though, the influencer decided to quit teaching and focus all her energy on her newfound passion.

During a March 4, 2023, appearance on the Okay Sis podcast, she explained that her former job felt like a “security blanket” because she was good at it and enjoyed the steady position. “I miss it but I feel like I’ve grown so much more not doing it because I’m not doing the safe thing anymore,” Kreppel said.

She continued: “I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’ve tackled things and done things that I didn’t even think was possible. I feel like if I had stayed teaching, I would’ve been perfectly happy and fine but I would’ve never felt challenged.”

Kreppel documented her students’ graduation in a July 2021 YouTube vlog, showing her followers the flowers that Ko gifted her to celebrate the end of her online classes via Zoom. She called the kids her “little zoomers” and modeled her graduation “teacher fit” — a navy blue dress and a white sweater — for the camera.

She’s a social media star and podcaster

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Kreppel is known for her witty YouTube videos that take the form of vlogs, fashion reviews, content about her relationship and more. She also has a Dear Media podcast, Circle Time, in which she “pairs the childlike wonder of preschool with the realism and honesty baked into adulthood.” Kreppel’s celebrity guests have included social media star Victoria Paris and singer-songwriter Maude Latour, among others.

In addition to creating for social media, Kreppel is also the founder of a fashion and accessory line, TRULUVE, which is dedicated to her late grandparents. Per an Instagram post, the brand name was the title of her grandparents’ wedding song and her grandmother’s license plate.

They met at her apartment

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

The couple revealed to The New York Times that they originally met at Kreppel’s apartment in Mar Vista, California, in 2017. At the time, her roommate was hosting a gathering when Kreppel and Ko first crossed paths.

The YouTuber recalled seeing his now-wife for the first time. “I thought she had a really cool style and was really beautiful,” he said.

The attraction was mutual. “I felt like I could be funny and kind of silly around him, and he was understanding that side of me,” Kreppel said.

After flirting and snacking on hard-boiled eggs that night (because that’s all she had in the fridge), Kreppel followed up on Instagram about hanging out again, and the rest is history.

They collaborate on social media often

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Ko and Kreppel both have their own channels and individual projects, but they also collaborate frequently. The social media personalities work together on YouTube series like “Couple’s Cringe,” where they react to cringe-worthy online relationship content, and “Tinder Nightmares,” where they judge Tinder conversations.

Both creators are regulars on each other’s channels, too. They enjoy reviewing award show fashion on Kreppel’s YouTube channel and have posted videos about the 2023 Oscars, the 2023 Golden Globes, the 2022 AMAs and more. Kreppel also often joins Ko on his Insanely Chill podcast. Outside of YouTube, they bring their comedy to TikTok and amuse followers with funny advertisements, interviews and dancing.

Since walking down the aisle, Ko and Kreppel have also shared married life content. Ko appeared on his wife’s Circle Time podcast to talk about their wedding, and Kreppel noted that it felt “so weird” to use the word “husband.” She also posted a vlog titled “married life” in April 2023 that features the couple eating meatball subs and behind-the-scenes footage of them recording the podcast episode.

They share a dog and two cats

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Ko and Kreppel are proud pet parents. They share a dog named Chili and two cats, Brisket and Hamilton. According to the couple, all three siblings get along and play together.

On July 15, 2022, they uploaded a YouTube video called “family of five” about adopting the cats. “They’re very vocal,” Ko said. “They like to talk to us all the time … I don’t know if that’s normal but they’re constantly meowing which is cool.”

He added: “They’re super loving, like they’re really cuddly and they’re kind of like dogs. Like when we get home they just run down the stairs to see us.”

The content creators enjoy sharing adorable and funny photos of their pets. “Chili just got a haircut :/ Please gas him up in the comments he needs it," Kreppel captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo.

They walked the red carpet together at the 2022 AMAs

ABC/Getty

The duo attended the American Music Awards in November 2022 and posed for photos together on the red carpet. Ko opted for a classic black suit while Kreppel wore a form-fitting tan dress.

She likes to “sing”

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Kreppel enjoys singing very poorly to make her followers laugh. She has a highlight reel on her Instagram page dedicated to singing. She previously spoof-performed Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Vance Joy’s “Riptide.”

In January 2023, Kreppel and Ko posted themselves doing a TikTok challenge where they sang to karaoke tracks without looking at the screen. Kreppel attempted to perform “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele, “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen and “Who Knew” by Pink.

They got married in Indian Wells, California

Kelsey Kreppel Instagram

Ko and Kreppel got married at the Sands Hotel and Spa in Indian Wells, California, on Feb. 4, 2023. They had 150 guests in attendance, and their close friend, Adam Cue, got ordained by American Marriage Ministries to do the honors.

The former preschool teacher told The New York Times that their special day was “not for money or for videos or for likes.” She added, “It was for love. And it was just for us.”

Two days after the event, Kreppel shared wedding photos of her and Ko on Instagram. “The greatest way I can spend forever is by your side,” she wrote. “Best weekend of my entire life. I love you.”

Ko captioned his own wedding photo dump, “2/4/23 the best day of my life.”

They’re expecting their first child

Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

In August 2023, Kreppel and Ko revealed that they're expecting a baby boy in January. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a series of photos, which included a sonogram, a photo of them with matching fake arm tattoos that say "mom" and "dad" and videos of the pair telling their family.

