Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? All About Kelsey Dalition

While golfers may rely on their caddies for a successful game, Cameron Young has an even more important person by his side — his wife, Kelsey Dalition.

Young and Dalition got married between late 2020 and early 2021, and have since welcomed their son Henry.

Before he met Dalition, Young grew up in Briarcliff Manor, New York, and played golf at Sleepy Hollow Country Club where his father was the head golf professional. Young attended Wake Forest University and became a professional golfer in 2019.

Shortly after going pro, Young married Dalition at 23 years old. At the same time, Young’s professional career was booming. He made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in July 2020 and won his first professional tournament at the AdventHealth Championship.

The following year, Young was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and made his Tour Championship and U.S. Presidents Cup team debuts.

After a second-place finish at the SGC-Dell Match Play tournament, Young played in his second Masters in April 2023.

“I’ve been playing well. I feel like the result in Austin, I think, was more reflective of it than a lot of them before that, kind of early this season. But I feel like it’s been going the right direction, and [I’m] just excited to get the week started,” he told TenGolf in April 2023.

As Young grows in his career, he has had his family beside him.

So who is Cameron Young’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Kelsey Dalition and her relationship with the pro golfer.

Young married Dalition when he was 23 years old

Patrick Smith/Getty

Though the young couple are private on social media, Young confirmed he got married to Dalition at 23 years old, dating their wedding to either late 2020 or early 2021.

Young’s caddie at the time, Scott McKean, served as his best man. The two became close while attending school at Wake Forest.

McKean started caddying for Young in August 2020 when Young needed someone for the Albertson Boise Tournament, and after a few gigs, McKean joined Young’s side full-time.

When Young needed McKean for a three-week run in September 2020, McKean fully committed. “He called me back an hour and a half later and had quit his job,” Young told Golf Monthly.

“He’s giving up a lot to be away from home a lot, and not necessarily get to play golf, do other things he likes to do, but we have a great time,” Young said. “We have a lot of fun. It makes the travel and the long days a lot easier.”

She shares one child with Young

Dalition and Young share one child, a son named Henry. Young said his son has helped him “forget about golf” a bit when he gets off the course and enjoy more family time.

"I have spent a lot of time with my family, my wife. We have a little baby, so spent a lot of family time, which has been great,” he told Golf Digest. “Honestly, they've been out with me the last couple weeks and it's been such a nice change of pace to be with them on the road.”

He continued, “I think it just keeps you a little fresher. You get off the course and you can kind of forget about golf a little bit, which is really nice."

They live in Jupiter, Florida

The pair were living at Young’s parents’ house when they welcomed Henry. Young shared that while he was finding success as a professional golfer, the couple had yet to move into their own house.

“We've been living with our parents the whole time," Young told Golf Digest.

In January 2022, Young said he couldn’t yet afford a home in Jupiter, Florida, where many professional golfers live. However, in the following months, Young and Dalition were able to make the move.

"We said 'that's enough, we're gonna buy something,’ " he said in March 2022. "In Jupiter right now it's like open house Saturday, sold on Monday, so we closed on Monday of Honda [Classic] week."

She supports him at golf tournaments

Warren Little/Getty

Dalition may be private online, but she doesn’t hesitate to show up in support of her husband during his tournaments — and even brings baby Henry along!

Following tradition, Dalition joined other golf wives during the 2022 President’s Cup where they supported their husbands as they played in the international tournament.

She matched Young and the rest of the U.S. team in red, white and blue colors when they took on the opposing international team consisting of players from South Africa, Canada, Columbia, Australia, Chile, Korea and Japan.

In April 2023, Dalition and Henry joined Young on the golf course during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia where she participated in the tradition of wives caddying for their husbands.

She encouraged Young to debut a new look at the 2023 PGA Championship

Andy Lyons/Getty

As Young prepared to make his second appearance at the 2023 PGA Championship, Dalition encouraged him to debut a new, beardless look.

“Honestly, my wife just kind of said, why don't you shave. It wasn't like ... I don't think I looked terrible. I don't know,” Young said at Oak Hill Country Club, where he was preparing for the competition, according to Golf Digest. “Yeah, I haven't been clean-shaven probably since our first son was born.”

