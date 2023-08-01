Who Is Michael Strahan's Girlfriend? All About Kayla Quick

Despite a public-facing career, Michael Strahan prefers to keep his relationship private.

The former New York Giants defensive end has been dating girlfriend Kayla Quick since 2015 but hasn't shared much publicly about their relationship. Strahan has previously refrained from talking about his love life in interviews, and Quick has only made a few public appearances with him.

Strahan told PEOPLE in 2015, soon after the pair began dating, that he’s “happy” and focused on his career.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Okay, how did you go from football to commentating to morning TV? You seem so happy.’ I truly am happy,” he said. “I respect waking up everyday and feeling fortunate to do what I do and having the people in my life that I have, but it’s something you have to train yourself to do.”

So, who is Michael Strahan’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Kayla Quick and her relationship with the Good Morning America co-host.

She’s been linked to Strahan since 2015

Michael Strahan and girlfriend Kayla Quick pose backstage at the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Strahan and Quick have been linked since May of 2015, though they haven’t shared how they first connected.

Strahan has had his share of public romances over the years, including a five-year engagement to Nicole Murphy, whom he split from in August 2014. Before Murphy, the former NFL player was married to Jean Muggli, with whom he shares twins Isabella and Sophia. Strahan is also the father of two kids, daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

She studied at the University of Tampa

Quick studied at the University of Tampa, pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in mass communication and media studies, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also attended the International Culinary Center and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, both in New York City.

She is supportive of Strahan

Michael Strahan with his daughters and Kayla Quick. Michael Strahan Instagram

Quick was one of Strahan’s loved ones in attendance when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2023. The couple posed together after the star unveiling, even sharing a kiss. Strahan wore a navy suit, while Quick wore a long white dress with a camel coat on top. His daughters, mother and colleagues were also in attendance to celebrate.

Quick has also been there for other big family moments. His twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, both graduated from high school in spring 2023 and Quick was in attendance for their ceremonies.

Strahan announced via Instagram that Isabella was “on to USC” in the caption of a carousel of photos from her graduation day, which included an image of Quick, Strahan, Isabella and Sophia.

“So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!!,” the father of four wrote on Instagram. “Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”

Quick and Isabella, who is also pursuing a modeling career, have also teamed up to appear together in a number of social media posts to promote 100 Coconuts, a coconut water business in which Strahan is an investor.

In one video posted to the brand’s Instagram, the duo were seen making a tropical smoothie using the coconut water before lounging with a dog on the couch. “Two of my favorite humans and my favorite Coconut Water,” Strahan wrote in the comments of the post. “Perfect combo❤️🔥.”

She owns a wellness supplement company

Quick is the co-founder of FIZZNESS, a wellness supplement company. The brand was “inspired by the desire to create beauty-based wellness products that simplify your routine. We source our ingredients in nature, and formulate with science,” she told The Purist.

They are private about their relationship

Michael Strahan with his daughters and Kayla Quick. Michael Strahan Instagram

Though Strahan and Quick have made a few appearances together over the years, they have yet to speak publicly about their relationship. While Strahan is active on social media, Quick doesn’t have any public social media accounts and doesn’t often appear in photos on her boyfriend’s account.

She is passionate about self-care

Michael Strahan with his family. Michael Strahan Instagram

Quick is passionate about wellness and taking care of herself, which includes the “practice of maintenance and prevention,” she shared with The Purist.

“I take care of myself first, so that I can take care of others — family, friends, business — the vast ecosystem that relies on a woman!" she said. "I wake up, work out and check in with me. How am I? How do I feel? What do I need? What’s on my to-do list? Then I feel powerful and centered to answer and execute."

When asked what wellness means to her, Quick summed it up: "To prioritize your physical, mental and spiritual states, to maintain balance, health and happiness.”