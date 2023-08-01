Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa

Meet Lenny Hochstein's fiancée.

The Florida plastic surgeon is engaged to model Katharina Mazepa, who he's been in a relationship with since May 2022.

News of Hochstein's romance came just days after he announced his split from Lisa Hochstein, his then-wife of 13 years. Mazepa and Hochstein later shared their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on July 30.

"On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾," the newly-engaged couple captioned the post, which featured a series of pics from the proposal.

Shortly after, the Real Housewives of Miami star took to her Instagram Story to react to Hochstein — with whom she is currently locked in an “ugly and really nasty” divorce — popping the question to Mazepa. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote the day after her estranged husband's post.

Lisa's public callout of Hochstein and Mazepa came one year after the plastic surgeon filed for divorce from her after over a decade of marriage. The former couple shares son Logan and daughter Elle.

Meanwhile, the reality star confirmed in February 2023 that she's also in a new relationship. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about her boyfriend Jody Glidden, who she said is "a great guy" and "super supportive" of her.

Five months later, Lisa and Glidden made their romance Instagram official on July 22. "Sometimes our past is just meant to teach us to be better for our next future," the pair wrote in a joint social media post. "Love you so much," they concluded.

Read on for everything to know about Hochstein's fiancée, Mazepa.

She was born in Austria

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Mazepa is an Austria native, born on August 19, 1995. She was raised in Mariahilf, a district of Vienna, before relocating to the United States in 2019. Prior to her move, she studied at BOKU University Vienna, where she graduated with a degree in environmental engineering.

Now, she calls Miami home. However, she often travels to New York City and Los Angeles for work.

She's an international model and former Miss Vienna winner

Mazepa started modeling at 16 years old and participated in pageants amid her studies at BOKU University. She eventually went on to win the Miss Vienna title in 2014.

Currently, she's signed with Genetics Model Management and has worked with various brands over the course of her modeling career. "Some of my biggest achievements in the industry are my recent worldwide campaign for Guess, being featured in Elle Magazine and Harper's Bazaar," she said in a 2021 interview with Naluda Magazine.

In addition to her accomplished modeling career and being crowned Miss Vienna, Mazepa also has a few TV credits to her name, including MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings.

Mazepa is also a social media influencer, sharing modeling and lifestyle content with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers daily.



She's a vegetarian

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Mazepa is a vegetarian and eats "100% natural," according to her Instagram bio. "Fewer carbohydrates, lots of proteins," she revealed of her diet in a 2014 interview with a Vienna-based publication.

In addition to eating healthy, the model also places a focus on fitness. She enjoys workouts such as bench presses in the gym and running. At the time, she revealed that she had completed her first half marathon.

She's an animal rights activist

In addition to sharing modeling and lifestyle content to her social media, Mazepa uses her large platform to promote causes she's passionate about. "Having a big social media following has given me the platform to bring awareness to topics that matter greatly to me," she told Medium in October 2021.

"Before social media, I would volunteer for various animal rights and environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, 4 Paws International or Peta," she continued. "Now, I love supporting these organizations on social media as well, partnering up with them."



She was previously married

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Prior to her engagement to Hochstein, Mazepa was married to U.S. diplomat Shilo Mazepa. After dating for two years, they tied the knot in Spoleto, Italy in June 2019.

Mazepa and Shilo moved to Washington D.C. in 2021. After two years of marriage, however, the couple filed for divorce. They are now officially separated.