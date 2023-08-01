Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa

Lenny Hochstein proposed to fiancée Katharina Mazepa nearly one year after announcing his split from Lisa Hochstein

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik
Photo:

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Meet Lenny Hochstein's fiancée.

The Florida plastic surgeon is engaged to model Katharina Mazepa, who he's been in a relationship with since May 2022.

News of Hochstein's romance came just days after he announced his split from Lisa Hochstein, his then-wife of 13 years. Mazepa and Hochstein later shared their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on July 30.

"On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾," the newly-engaged couple captioned the post, which featured a series of pics from the proposal.

Shortly after, the Real Housewives of Miami star took to her Instagram Story to react to Hochstein — with whom she is currently locked in an “ugly and really nasty” divorce — popping the question to Mazepa. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote the day after her estranged husband's post.

Lisa's public callout of Hochstein and Mazepa came one year after the plastic surgeon filed for divorce from her after over a decade of marriage. The former couple shares son Logan and daughter Elle.

Meanwhile, the reality star confirmed in February 2023 that she's also in a new relationship. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about her boyfriend Jody Glidden, who she said is "a great guy" and "super supportive" of her.

Five months later, Lisa and Glidden made their romance Instagram official on July 22. "Sometimes our past is just meant to teach us to be better for our next future," the pair wrote in a joint social media post. "Love you so much," they concluded.

Read on for everything to know about Hochstein's fiancée, Mazepa.

She was born in Austria

Katharina Nahlik

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Mazepa is an Austria native, born on August 19, 1995. She was raised in Mariahilf, a district of Vienna, before relocating to the United States in 2019. Prior to her move, she studied at BOKU University Vienna, where she graduated with a degree in environmental engineering.

Now, she calls Miami home. However, she often travels to New York City and Los Angeles for work.

She's an international model and former Miss Vienna winner

Mazepa started modeling at 16 years old and participated in pageants amid her studies at BOKU University. She eventually went on to win the Miss Vienna title in 2014.

Currently, she's signed with Genetics Model Management and has worked with various brands over the course of her modeling career. "Some of my biggest achievements in the industry are my recent worldwide campaign for Guess, being featured in Elle Magazine and Harper's Bazaar," she said in a 2021 interview with Naluda Magazine.

In addition to her accomplished modeling career and being crowned Miss Vienna, Mazepa also has a few TV credits to her name, including MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings.

Mazepa is also a social media influencer, sharing modeling and lifestyle content with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers daily.

She's a vegetarian

Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Mazepa is a vegetarian and eats "100% natural," according to her Instagram bio. "Fewer carbohydrates, lots of proteins," she revealed of her diet in a 2014 interview with a Vienna-based publication.

In addition to eating healthy, the model also places a focus on fitness. She enjoys workouts such as bench presses in the gym and running. At the time, she revealed that she had completed her first half marathon.

She's an animal rights activist

In addition to sharing modeling and lifestyle content to her social media, Mazepa uses her large platform to promote causes she's passionate about. "Having a big social media following has given me the platform to bring awareness to topics that matter greatly to me," she told Medium in October 2021.

"Before social media, I would volunteer for various animal rights and environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, 4 Paws International or Peta," she continued. "Now, I love supporting these organizations on social media as well, partnering up with them."

She was previously married

Katharina Nahlik

Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

Prior to her engagement to Hochstein, Mazepa was married to U.S. diplomat Shilo Mazepa. After dating for two years, they tied the knot in Spoleto, Italy in June 2019.

Mazepa and Shilo moved to Washington D.C. in 2021. After two years of marriage, however, the couple filed for divorce. They are now officially separated.

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
Who Is Lisa Hochsteinâs Boyfriend? All About Jody Glidden
Who Is Lisa Hochstein's Boyfriend? All About Jody Glidden
Lisa Hochstein new boyfriend Jody instagram paris 07 31 23
Lisa Hochstein Poses with Boyfriend Jody After Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement: 'My Heart'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup, Plus Preserve Her Earnings and Assets During Marriage
Captain Lee and Kate Chastain's portrait for Couch Talk Season 1
Captain Lee Is Back on Bravo — with Fan Favorite Kate Chastain — 8 Months After Abrupt Exit from 'Below Deck'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Remain Separated but Are 'Getting Along': 'Things Have Settled' (Source)
Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016
Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
Lisa Hochstein Rollout
Lisa Hochstein Reacts to Estranged Husband Lenny’s Engagement News: ‘Congrats to My Current Husband and His Mistress’
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: âHe Asked to Steal Me Away Foreverâ
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: ‘He Asked to Steal Me Away Forever’
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Pictured from L to R: Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande
'Big Brother' Alums, Including Frankie Grande, Break into the Season 25 House to Tease the Twist
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como